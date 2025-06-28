Oil or not to oil? Dermatologist reveals monsoon hair care tips

EXPERT SPEAK

You may oil your hair in monsoon, but make sure you avoid using a heavy oil, keeping it on too long, and wash it thoroughly, says an expert.

The monsoon season provides relief from the weather conditions, but it may also lead to an unpleasant phase with the scalp and hair. Monsoon brings a whole lot of stickiness with wetness, instant temperature changes and a humidity that can disrupt the balance of the scalp barrier function. As a result, almost every person seems to experience increasing greasiness, dandruff, hair fall and itchiness. On days like this, one question always comes to mind, “Should I oil hair in monsoon”? Here is some expert advice on monsoon hair care tips, especially how to take care of your scalp in the rainy season.

What happens to the scalp in monsoon?

In the monsoon, the air is very humid. This makes your scalp sweaty. The sweat contributes to an overly sticky feel to the scalp and results in shortage of time for the proper and essential ventilation of the skin pores. The sweat and humidity are also perfect conditions for dandruff and fungal infections to develop on the scalp. With excessive sweat, oil and dirt deposits build up due to the lack of time for scalp washing, the hair roots may weaken and hair fall can increase. For these reasons, the scalp always needs extra care in monsoon.

Should we oil hair in monsoon: Pros and cons

Traditionally, oiling is said to be good for the hair and scalp care. Oiling increases blood circulation, strengthens hair and adds shine. But monsoon is a different season. While oiling is not totally out of the question, over-oiling during this season may be more harmful than good for hair care in monsoon.

Heavy oils can clog up our pores if they are not fully washed off and could introduce dirt and moisture. These can lead to fungal growth or could trigger dandruff. But there is not a total need to stop oiling whatsoever.

Oiling lightly, once or twice a week is good and one can use lighter oils like coconut, argan and almond oil. You should use less oil and ensure the oil is washed out in a few hours. Oiling overnight, particularly in monsoon, has the potential to make the scalp oily and itchy.

How to oil hair in monsoon: Tips

If you have opted to oil your hair, simply keep the following practice steps in mind.

1. Apply oil and massage it on to the scalp with your fingertips

2. Never apply oil on a dirty or sweaty scalp

3. Leave it on for a maximum of 1-2 hours

4. Wash it off with a mild sulfate-free shampoo

5. Be sure to wash it off thoroughly and make sure it does not stick on your scalp because the excess oil can cause clogged pores and cause problems for the scalp.

6. Stick to lighter and non-sticky oils. Use of heavy oils can cause scalp infections and are really hard to wash off.

How to care for your hair in monsoon

Besides oiling, there are few more ways to maintain a healthy scalp in the monsoon.

Shampoo your scalp at least two or three times a week. It is vital to having a healthy scalp.

Use a mild anti-fungal or anti-dandruff shampoo if you see signs of itchy flakiness.

Do not tie hair in a tight ponytail when hair is wet because it is weak and can easily break.

Dry your hair using a microfiber towel or a soft cotton cloth.

Let your scalp get some air by leaving your hair open for some time daily.

Also, do not overuse hair products, as they soak with the sweat and block the pores of the scalp.

Why diet and habits matter for your hair

If you want to have healthy scalp and healthy hair, you need to nourish both. When you consume the right foods containing adequate proteins, vitamins, minerals and diets rich in these supplements, the hair roots become strong.

Along with applying serums, increasing water intake is crucial too. This will play a huge role in keeping your scalp and body hydrated from the inside out.

Stay away from junk food and sugar because both can really aggravate and cause scalp inflammation. Whether it takes the form of anxiety, emotional stress, or physical stress, stress is one of the most well-known causes of scalp related disorders and/or hair loss worldwide.

Yoga, deep breathing exercises or just a quick and easy way to get out of the building and stretch your legs. When you prioritize your self-care, your scalp will be a breeze to maintain!