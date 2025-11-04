Winter woes: Know all about your scalp health and how to fix it!

Scalp protection in winter with simple tips: Keep scalp hydrated by using gentle cleansers and choosing foods supporting healthy hair growth.

When winter arrives and temperatures drop, we often reach for our warm sweaters and cosy blankets. But what about our scalp? Like our skin, our scalp needs extra care in the colder months to stay healthy. Choosing the right shampoos and conditioners is important, but having a healthy scalp is key to getting shiny hair. We often forget how seasonal changes can affect our scalp health. Winter brings dry air and cold winds, which can cause dryness, itching, and flakes that may be mistaken for dandruff. Know how to adjust your scalp care routine for winter to keep your hair strong and beautiful throughout the season.

Why is my scalp dry and flaky during winter?

The winter months can change the atmosphere in ways that harm your scalp. The cold air outside and the dry heat from indoor heating systems can cause moisture loss. This may lead to a flaky, itchy scalp and brittle hair that breaks easily. So, what is happening? “Cold air doesn’t hold moisture as well as warm air. When you heat your home, it removes even more moisture from the air,” Dr Rinky Kapoor, Dermatologist, tells Health Shots. This leaves your scalp dry, which can lead to irritation and inflammation. If you don’t address this issue properly, it may even cause hair loss.

How to nourish your scalp in winter?

How can you protect your scalp this winter? Here are some simple steps to keep your scalp hydrated and healthy.

Moisturise the scalp with oils and serums

To fight dryness, it’s important to moisturise. Use a high-quality hair oil or a hydrating scalp serum to keep your hair moisturised and protect it from damage. Choose oils rich in essential fatty acids, like argan oil or jojoba oil, as they provide deep hydration. To create your DIY treatment, mix a few drops of essential oils, such as lavender or tea tree, with a carrier oil. Massage this mixture into your scalp. This will add moisture and create a relaxing smell.

{{{htmlData}}}

2. Switch to gentle cleansers

In winter, it’s important to pay attention to the shampoos you use. Many regular shampoos contain harsh sulfates that strip away natural oils along with dirt. “Choose sulfate-free and gentle cleansers that gently clean your hair without stripping its natural moisture”, says the dermatologist. Look for products made for dry or sensitive scalps.

3. Limit hot water exposure

A hot shower may feel nice in winter, but it can dry out your skin. Instead, use lukewarm water when washing your hair. This cleanses your hair without stripping away necessary moisture. Consider washing your hair less frequently. For many people, washing it two to three times a week is enough to keep it clean without drying out the scalp.

4. Indoor humidity

If indoor heating is making your home dry and affecting your scalp, think about getting a humidifier. “It adds moisture to the air in your home, which helps both your scalp and skin”, says the doctor. Maintain a humidity level between 30% and 50% to create a comfortable environment that promotes a healthy scalp.

How does a balanced diet help you have healthy hair?

Topical treatments are helpful, but it’s also important to nourish your body from within. Eating a balanced diet rich in vitamins and minerals helps support a healthy hair and scalp. Include foods rich in Omega-3 fatty acids, like salmon and flaxseeds. “Add Biotin from eggs and nuts, and Vitamin E from almonds and spinach to promote scalp health and improve blood flow”, shares the hair expert. Drinking enough water is important for healthy skin and a healthy scalp. Aim to drink at least eight glasses of water each day. Foods like watermelon and cucumbers can also help keep you hydrated.

What is the best scalp care routine?

Scalp care is important, not just in winter but all year round. By following a few simple practices, you can maintain a healthy scalp.