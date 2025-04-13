 scorecardresearch
Is your scalp healthy? Take this 2-minute quiz to find out

Updated on:11 April 2025, 04:44pm IST

Is your scalp the reason behind all your hair problems? Take this fun quiz to find out.

Take this quiz to know if your scalp is healthy. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock

Your scalp might be more stressed than you think and it could be the hidden reason behind hair fall, oiliness, flakes, or lack of growth. While we often focus on shampoo, conditioners, and treatments, the real issue might be what is happening underneath it all: scalp stress. From product buildup to pollution, poor cleansing to emotional stress, your scalp goes through a lot. This quick quiz will help you decode the health of your scalp in just 2 minutes. Is it in total Zen mode or crying out for help? Let’s find out now!

How often do you wash your hair?

Do you notice visible flakes on your scalp or shoulders?

How does your scalp feel at the end of the day?

After oiling or styling, do you cleanse your scalp thoroughly?

How often do you use dry shampoo, hair spray, or styling gel?

Does your scalp ever feel sore, irritated, or sensitive to touch?

How much hair do you usually see on your brush or shower drain?

Do you experience sudden oiliness within a day of washing your hair?

Have you ever done a scalp exfoliation or detox?

Do you massage or stimulate your scalp regularly?

