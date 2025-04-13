Is your scalp healthy? Take this 2-minute quiz to find out

Updated on:11 April 2025, 04:44pm IST

Your scalp might be more stressed than you think and it could be the hidden reason behind hair fall, oiliness, flakes, or lack of growth. While we often focus on shampoo, conditioners, and treatments, the real issue might be what is happening underneath it all: scalp stress. From product buildup to pollution, poor cleansing to emotional stress, your scalp goes through a lot. This quick quiz will help you decode the health of your scalp in just 2 minutes. Is it in total Zen mode or crying out for help? Let’s find out now!