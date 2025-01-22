Saw palmetto promotes hair growth: Myth or fact?

Saw palmetto is believed to treat hair loss, a common problem that affects women as well as men. Here are some amazing saw palmetto benefits when it comes to haircare.

Even though we lose a few strands every day, maintaining a full head of hair is something that we all wish for. However, hair loss has become a common problem that affects young, old, men, and women. If you are done trying various anti-hair fall shampoo or are on the lookout for hair care ingredients like rosemary oil or onion for hair growth, here’s one more to try your luck with – saw palmetto. It is a shrublike palm, and is often used as a herbal extract. There are supplements as well as hair care products with it as a key ingredient. Let us find out if hair growth is one of the saw palmetto benefits.

Saw palmetto benefits

Saw palmetto might just be the answer to your prayers when it comes to haircare. Its berries are rich in fatty acids and phytosterols, making it a popular natural remedy in health and cosmetic treatments. “Known for its anti-inflammatory and hormone-regulating properties, saw palmetto benefits includes supporting prostate health and reducing hair fall,” says aesthetic physician and cosmetologist Dr Karuna Malhotra.

According to the US National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health, saw palmetto is used as a supplement for:

Urinary symptoms connected with an enlarged prostate gland

Chronic pelvic pain

Migraine

Hair loss

Saw palmetto benefits: Know if it can promote hair growth

When it comes to haircare, Saw palmetto is available as supplements, and found in products like shampoo, and hair oil. It may help to manage hair loss, and also promote hair growth. A 2023 study, published in Clinical, Cosmetic and Investigational Dermatology, showed that using saw palmetto oil can reduce hair fall and improve hair growth in people dealing with hair loss. Another study, published in the Skin Appendage Disorders Journal in 2020, showed positive effects of topical and oral supplements containing saw palmetto among people with hair loss problem. Sixty percent of the participants saw an improvement in their overall hair quality after using saw palmetto-containing supplements. Hair density also increased in 83.3 percent of the participants.

“Saw palmetto benefits include supporting hair health due to its ability to inhibit 5-alpha-reductase, an enzyme that converts testosterone into dihydrotestosterone (DHT),” says Dr Malhotra. Elevated levels of DHT may lead to hair follicle shrinkage, and cause hair loss.

Here’s what makes hair growth part of saw palmetto benefits:

Prevents follicle shrinkage : Saw palmetto blocks dihydrotestosterone or DHT, a hormone that causes hair follicle miniaturisation, a condition that makes it harder for hair to grow, and hair loss.

: Saw palmetto blocks dihydrotestosterone or DHT, a hormone that causes hair follicle miniaturisation, a condition that makes it harder for hair to grow, and hair loss. Supports new hair growth : It extends the anagen or growth phase of the hair cycle. This helps in encouraging hair regrowth.

: It extends the anagen or growth phase of the hair cycle. This helps in encouraging hair regrowth. Reduces inflammation : It can reduce inflammation and promote a healthy scalp, aiding follicle function. Saw palmetto has anti-inflammatory property, according to a 2015 study published in Phytotherapy Research.

: It can reduce inflammation and promote a healthy scalp, aiding follicle function. Saw palmetto has anti-inflammatory property, according to a 2015 study published in Phytotherapy Research. Balances scalp oil production : Saw palmetto benefits hair as it regulates sebum production, preventing the scalp from becoming excessively oily. This helps reduce clogged hair follicles, which can lead to hair thinning.

: Saw palmetto benefits hair as it regulates sebum production, preventing the scalp from becoming excessively oily. This helps reduce clogged hair follicles, which can lead to hair thinning. Improves scalp health : Its anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties alleviate conditions like dandruff and itchiness. “A healthier scalp environment is a must for stronger and more resilient hair growth,” says the expert.

: Its anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties alleviate conditions like dandruff and itchiness. “A healthier scalp environment is a must for stronger and more resilient hair growth,” says the expert. Reduces hair thinning: “It combats hormonal imbalances, especially during menopause or postpartum periods,” says the expert. This makes it effective for maintaining hair density and preventing further hair loss.

How to use saw palmetto for hair growth?

To enjoy the saw palmetto benefits for hair, do the following:

1. Saw palmetto oil massage for dry scalp

Ingredients

1 tablespoon saw palmetto oil

1 tablespoon coconut oil

Instructions

Mix the oils after warming them slightly, and massage into your scalp for 10 minutes.

Leave it for 2 hours and wash it off with a gentle shampoo.

2. Herbal hair mask for oily scalp

Ingredients

1 tablespoon saw palmetto powder

2 tablespoons aloe vera gel

5 drops of tea tree oil

Instructions

Combine these ingredients and apply the mixture to your scalp.

Leave it on for 30 minutes then rinse.

3. Saw palmetto shampoo for all hair types

Ingredients

2 teaspoons saw palmetto extract

Sulfate-free shampoo

Instructions

Mix the extract into your shampoo.

Apply the hair care product after wetting your hair.

Rinse it off after 15 minutes.

4. Saw palmetto hair spray for fine hair

Ingredients

1 teaspoon saw palmetto extract

1 cup rose water

5 drops of lavender oil

Instructions

Combine the ingredients in a spray bottle, and shake well.

Spray it onto your scalp daily.

5. Supplement intake

If you want to go for supplements to reap the saw palmetto benefits then check with your doctor regarding the dosage. During 2009 research, published in the Journal Of Cutaneous And Aesthetic Surgery, researchers found having 160 mg of the supplement twice daily to be effective.

What are the side effects of saw palmetto?

Hair growth may be one of the saw palmetto benefits, and is generally safe, but it can cause side effects such as:

Mild digestive issues : There are many Saw palmetto benefits when it comes to haircare, but some of the supplements may cause nausea, diarrhea, or constipation in some people, especially when taken on an empty stomach. “Consuming saw palmetto supplements with food can help minimise these side effects,” says the expert.

: There are many Saw palmetto benefits when it comes to haircare, but some of the supplements may cause nausea, diarrhea, or constipation in some people, especially when taken on an empty stomach. “Consuming saw palmetto supplements with food can help minimise these side effects,” says the expert. Allergic reactions : People with sensitive skin may experience redness, itching, or rashes while using saw palmetto topically. A patch test is recommended before using it all over your scalp.

: People with sensitive skin may experience redness, itching, or rashes while using saw palmetto topically. A patch test is recommended before using it all over your scalp. Hormonal interference : Pregnant or breastfeeding women should avoid saw palmetto. “It may interfere with hormone levels and potentially affect fetal development,” says Dr Malhotra.

: Pregnant or breastfeeding women should avoid saw palmetto. “It may interfere with hormone levels and potentially affect fetal development,” says Dr Malhotra. Blood-thinning effects: There are saw palmetto benefits, but it may increase bleeding risks by affecting blood clotting, particularly when combined with anticoagulants or aspirin. “People undergoing surgery should stop using this supplement at least two weeks prior,” says the expert.

Saw palmetto benefits include supporting hair health. It is considered to be a powerful natural remedy for addressing hair loss and promoting healthier hair growth. But consider underlying health conditions before incorporating the supplements into your routine.