Saw palmetto promotes hair growth: Myth or fact?

Even though we lose a few strands every day, maintaining a full head of hair is something that we all wish for. However, hair loss has become a common problem that affects young, old, men, and women. If you are done trying various anti-hair fall shampoo or are on the lookout for hair care ingredients like rosemary oil or onion for hair growth, here’s one more to try your luck with – saw palmetto. It is a shrublike palm, and is often used as a herbal extract. There are supplements as well as hair care products with it as a key ingredient. Let us find out if hair growth is one of the saw palmetto benefits.
Saw palmetto might just be the answer to your prayers when it comes to haircare. Its berries are rich in fatty acids and phytosterols, making it a popular natural remedy in health and cosmetic treatments. “Known for its anti-inflammatory and hormone-regulating properties, saw palmetto benefits includes supporting prostate health and reducing hair fall,” says aesthetic physician and cosmetologist Dr Karuna Malhotra.
According to the US National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health, saw palmetto is used as a supplement for:
When it comes to haircare, Saw palmetto is available as supplements, and found in products like shampoo, and hair oil. It may help to manage hair loss, and also promote hair growth. A 2023 study, published in Clinical, Cosmetic and Investigational Dermatology, showed that using saw palmetto oil can reduce hair fall and improve hair growth in people dealing with hair loss. Another study, published in the Skin Appendage Disorders Journal in 2020, showed positive effects of topical and oral supplements containing saw palmetto among people with hair loss problem. Sixty percent of the participants saw an improvement in their overall hair quality after using saw palmetto-containing supplements. Hair density also increased in 83.3 percent of the participants.
“Saw palmetto benefits include supporting hair health due to its ability to inhibit 5-alpha-reductase, an enzyme that converts testosterone into dihydrotestosterone (DHT),” says Dr Malhotra. Elevated levels of DHT may lead to hair follicle shrinkage, and cause hair loss.
Here’s what makes hair growth part of saw palmetto benefits:
To enjoy the saw palmetto benefits for hair, do the following:
Ingredients
Instructions
Ingredients
Instructions
Ingredients
Instructions
Ingredients
Instructions
If you want to go for supplements to reap the saw palmetto benefits then check with your doctor regarding the dosage. During 2009 research, published in the Journal Of Cutaneous And Aesthetic Surgery, researchers found having 160 mg of the supplement twice daily to be effective.
Hair growth may be one of the saw palmetto benefits, and is generally safe, but it can cause side effects such as:
Saw palmetto benefits include supporting hair health. It is considered to be a powerful natural remedy for addressing hair loss and promoting healthier hair growth. But consider underlying health conditions before incorporating the supplements into your routine.
Results typically vary, but noticeable changes can take 3 to 6 months of consistent use if saw palmetto. Factors such as the underlying cause of hair loss, age, and overall health can influence the timeline.
Yes, saw palmetto can be taken daily for hair growth. A commonly recommended dose is 160 of standardised extract per day (usually in capsule or tablet form). Alternatively, a daily dose of 1-2 teaspoons of saw palmetto oil can be applied topically to the scalp. It’s essential to consult a doctor before beginning daily supplementation.
