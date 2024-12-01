6 magical home remedies to reduce hair fall naturally

Are you looking for ways to reduce hair fall naturally at home? Try out these home remedies for strong tresses.

Hair fall, a common concern for many, can be a frustrating experience. While various factors contribute to hair loss, such as genetics, hormonal changes, and stress, there are natural remedies that can help mitigate this problem. By incorporating simple lifestyle changes and natural ingredients into your hair care routine, you can nourish your scalp, strengthen your follicles, and minimise hair loss. From herbal treatments to dietary modifications, discover how to reduce hair fall naturally at home.

Causes of hair fall

Hair fall, a common concern for many, can be caused by a variety of factors. Knowing these factors will help you to reduce hair fall.

1. Childbirth

During pregnancy, hormonal changes, particularly an increase in estrogen, promote hair growth. However, after childbirth, hormone levels drop rapidly, causing a significant number of hair follicles to enter the resting phase. As a result, a large amount of hair may shed simultaneously within a few months postpartum, as found in a study published in the International Journal of Women’s Dermatology. This temporary hair fall, known as telogen effluvium, is usually not permanent and hair growth typically returns to normal within 6-12 months. Don’t worry, learn how to reduce hair fall naturally to avoid causing unnecessary concern.

2. Menopause

Menopause, a natural phase of a woman’s life, causes major hormonal changes that could impact hair health. As oestrogen levels decrease, the hair growth cycle is interrupted, leading to thinner, finer hair. The anagen phase, which is the active growth phase of hair, shortens while the telogen phase, or resting phase, extends. This imbalance causes hair shedding and delayed hair development. Plus, lower oestrogen levels might affect the production of sebum, a natural oil that lubricates the scalp and hair. Less sebum leads to dry, brittle hair and cause hair fall, as found in a study published in the journal Biomedicines. While hair fall after menopause is typically temporary, it can be upsetting for many women. However, knowing how to reduce hair fall with home remedies can be helpful.

3. Scalp infection

Scalp infections, which are commonly caused by fungus or bacteria, can damage hair follicles and result in hair fall. These infections can irritate the scalp, cause irritation, and hinder hair development, as found in a study published in the International Journal of Trichology. In severe cases, the virus can destroy hair follicles, causing permanent hair loss. Common scalp infections include dandruff, ringworm, and folliculitis. Treating the underlying infection is critical for preventing further hair reduction. This usually entails taking antifungal or antibacterial drugs prescribed by a healthcare expert. Prompt and efficient therapy might help to improve scalp health and reduce hair fall. Also, learn easy ways to reduce hair fall naturally at home.

4. Stress

Stress can significantly impact hair health. When the body experiences prolonged stress, it releases hormones like cortisol, which can disrupt the hair growth cycle. “This can lead to a condition called telogen effluvium, where a large number of hair follicles prematurely enter the resting phase,” says dermatologist Dr Sheena Kapoor. As a result, hair may shed excessively within a few months after a stressful event. While this type of hair fall is usually temporary, managing stress through relaxation techniques, adequate sleep, and healthy lifestyle choices can help minimise its impact on hair health.

How to reduce hair fall naturally at home?

Know how to reduce hair fall naturally by adopting these easy and effective home remedies.

1. Onion juice

Onions are rich in sulphur, onion juice promotes hair growth and strengthens hair follicles. It also improves scalp circulation, nourishing the hair roots, and helps to reduce hair fall, as found in a study published in the Journal of Dermatology.

Extract juice from 2-3 onions and strain.

Apply the juice directly to your scalp using a cotton ball.

Massage gently for 10-15 minutes.

Leave it on for at least 30 minutes.

Rinse thoroughly with a mild shampoo and condition your hair.

2. Coconut oil

Coconut oil penetrates the hair shaft, nourishing and moisturising it. It also helps strengthen hair follicles, reducing breakage and promoting hair growth, as found in a study published in the Journal of Cosmetic Science.

Warm coconut oil and massage it into your scalp and hair.

Leave it on for 30 minutes.

Rinse off with warm water.

3. Aloe vera

Aloe vera has soothing and healing properties that reduce scalp inflammation and promote hair growth, as found in a study published in the Iranian Journal of Medical Sciences. It also moisturises the hair, preventing dryness and breakage.

Extract the gel from an aloe vera leaf and apply it to your scalp.

Leave it on for 30 minutes.

Wash it off with warm water.

4. Fenugreek seeds

Fenugreek seeds are rich in proteins and nicotinic acid, which promote hair growth and strengthen hair follicles, as found in a study published in the journal Dermatological Medicine. They also help reduce dandruff and scalp inflammation, creating a healthy environment for hair growth.

Soak fenugreek seeds overnight, and grind them into a paste.

Apply it to your scalp and hair.

Leave it on for 30 minutes before rinsing.

5. Curry leaves

Curry leaves are rich in antioxidants and vitamins that nourish the scalp, strengthen hair follicles, and promote hair growth, as found in the Journal of Pharmacognosy and Phytochemistry. They also help improve blood circulation to the scalp, delivering essential nutrients to the hair roots.

Boil curry leaves in coconut oil, strain the oil, and massage it into your scalp.

Leave it on overnight and rinse in the morning.

6. Amla (Indian gooseberry)

Amla is a rich source of Vitamin C, which helps in collagen production and strengthens hair follicles, as found in a study published in the Journal of Pharmacognosy. It also helps to improve scalp health and reduce hair fall.

You can consume amla juice or apply amla oil to your scalp.

Things to keep in mind

Before applying any new remedy, especially those involving strong ingredients like onion juice, do a patch test on a small area of your skin to check for any allergic reactions.

Home remedies take time to show results. Be patient and consistent in your application.

Excessive application of any remedy can irritate your scalp. Follow the recommended frequency and duration.

A balanced diet, regular exercise, and adequate sleep are crucial for overall hair health.

If you are experiencing severe hair loss or if home remedies aren’t showing significant improvement, consult a dermatologist for proper diagnosis and treatment.

Takeaway

The way to reduce hair fall naturally at home is by focusing on nurturing your scalp and hair follicles. Consider using natural remedies like onion juice, coconut oil, aloe vera, and fenugreek seeds to nourish your hair. Practice gentle hair care techniques, avoid excessive heat styling, and manage stress through relaxation techniques. If hair fall persists, consult a dermatologist for professional advice. By adopting a holistic approach, you can promote healthy hair growth.