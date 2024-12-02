Receding hairline: Can your hair grow back?

Receding hairline is a pattern of hair loss that can be experienced by both men and women. Know its signs and treatment options.

Hair loss is usually part of the ageing process. However, sometimes even teenagers or young adults can experience it, especially a receding hairline. It is basically hair loss that occurs from the front part of the head. While you may notice many men with this problem, even women can experience it. This common hair issue may have to do with your genes, hormones or stress. There are topical treatments like Minoxidil that can help to promote hair growth, and even surgery to deal with hair loss. But does hair really grow back after the hairline shifts?

What is a receding hairline?

“A receding hairline refers to a pattern of hair loss where the hairline gradually moves back from its original position on the forehead,” says hair transplant expert Dr Emin Gul. A person usually starts noticing hair loss above the temples after which the hairline moves back. It is typically a sign of a male pattern of hair loss, but women can have similar hair loss problem. This is a natural process for many people, but there are many factors that might contribute to it.

What are the signs of a receding hairline?

You might notice an increase in hair shedding and see more hair strands on the pillows in the morning.

The hair on the sides of the forehead (temples) might become less dense.

The distance between the eyebrows and the hairline might increase as the hairline recedes, leaving fine hair behind where the hairline used to be.

As hair density decreases near the hairline, more of the scalp will become visible.

“Most of the time receding does not progress uniformly, usually one side recedes more noticeably than the other,” says the expert.

What are the causes of a receding hairline?

Family history of baldness : It might be a hereditary trait, so if you have a genetic predisposition to hair loss, you might have a receding hairline.

: It might be a hereditary trait, so if you have a genetic predisposition to hair loss, you might have a receding hairline. Hormones : Hormonal changes in women might lead to a receding hairline. After menopause, women tend to experience hair loss, according to research published in Cureus is 2022

: Hormonal changes in women might lead to a receding hairline. After menopause, women tend to experience hair loss, according to research published in Cureus is 2022 Ageing : Hair usually becomes less dense and so, your scalp might become more visible.

: Hair usually becomes less dense and so, your scalp might become more visible. Stress : It might affect your hair health. Telogen effluvium (rapid hair loss), which usually occurs in women, can be induced as a result of stress, as per research published in the Journal of Drugs in Dermatology in 2016.

: It might affect your hair health. Telogen effluvium (rapid hair loss), which usually occurs in women, can be induced as a result of stress, as per research published in the Journal of Drugs in Dermatology in 2016. Smoking : If you love your hair, quit smoking. It might lead to oxidative stress and less blood flow to hair follicles, which might contribute to a receding hairline, as per research published in the International Journal Of Trichology in 2022.

: If you love your hair, quit smoking. It might lead to oxidative stress and less blood flow to hair follicles, which might contribute to a receding hairline, as per research published in the International Journal Of Trichology in 2022. Medications : You might experience hair loss due to medication. “Certain medications, including chemotherapy drugs, antidepressants, and blood thinners, might cause hair loss as a side effect,” says the expert.

: You might experience hair loss due to medication. “Certain medications, including chemotherapy drugs, antidepressants, and blood thinners, might cause hair loss as a side effect,” says the expert. Hairstyles : Tight hairstyles like ponytails, braids, or buns can lead to traction alopecia, while excessive use of heat styling tools, chemicals, or dyes can damage hair follicles.

: Tight hairstyles like ponytails, braids, or buns can lead to traction alopecia, while excessive use of heat styling tools, chemicals, or dyes can damage hair follicles. Weight loss: Sudden weight loss or gain, especially from crash dieting, can disrupt the hair growth cycle, leading to shedding and a receding hairline.

What are the stages of a receding hairline in women?

“In women, a receding hairline is often part of female pattern hair loss, with more diffuse thinning rather than the distinct “M-shaped” recession seen in men,” says Dr Gul.

The stages of a receding hairline in women include:

Initial thinning at the hairline.

Appearance of a slight gap in the center of the hair.

Gradual recession, with wider gap being present in the center hair part.

Increased scalp visibility with time.

Advanced hair thinning, especially near the temples.

“Women tend to maintain the shape of their hairline longer and experience more diffuse hair loss without full baldness,” says the expert.

Can a receding hairline grow back?

“A receding hairline can sometimes regrow, depending on the underlying cause, the severity of hair loss, and how quickly treatment is started,” says the expert. Regrowth is more likely if the hair loss is due to conditions like traction alopecia, and telogen effluvium, as these can often be addressed with treatment. Early intervention improves the chances, especially when hair follicles are still active. However, if the follicles are scarred or damaged, the regrowth might be unlikely.

Treatment for a receding hairline include:

1. Look into the causes

You need to know the cause of receding hairline before starting any hair growth treatment. “Treating specific causes may involve avoiding tight hairstyles for traction alopecia, and addressing the triggers of telogen effluvium, such as stress,” says Dr Gul.

2. Minoxidil

Topical treatments like Minoxidil can be used to promote hair growth. It might reduce hair loss, stimulate hair growth, and make the existing hair strands stronger, according to the American Academy Of Dermatology Association. It stimulates hair growth through increased blood flow to hair follicles.

3. Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) therapy

“It involves injecting the affected person’s own concentrated platelets into the scalp, releasing growth factors that stimulate hair follicles and improve hair density,” says Dr Gul. A 2022 analysis published in the Drug Design, Development And Therapy journal showed a significant increase in hair count and hair diameter following the RP treatment.

4. Healthy diet

Eating a balanced diet, especially high in antioxidants, can support hair health. Antioxidants can fight oxidative stress, which may be a pivotal mechanism leading to hair loss, and hair greying, as per research published in the International Journal Of Trichology in 2009. Have vegetables, fruits, and nuts like spinach, carrots, blueberries, apples, and walnuts.

5. Use shampoo for hair growth

Look for shampoos that can stimulate the hair follicles. Shampoos with ketoconazole as the active ingredient might work if you have hair loss. Topical ketoconazole might be a promising treatment for hair loss for people who don’t adequately respond to minoxidil, as per research published in the Dermatologic Therapy journal in 2020.

6. Essential oils

Essential oils like lavender oil may work for people with hair loss. Topical application of lavender oil may help hair to grow thick and fast, according to a 2016 study published in Toxicological Research. But before applying it to the scalp, mix it with a carrier oil such as coconut oil or jojoba oil.

7. Low-Level Laser Therapy (LLLT)

“This therapy uses red or near-infrared light to stimulate hair follicles,” says the expert. It is non-invasive, safe, and potentially effective treatment for people with hair loss, as per research published in the Journal Of Cutaneous And Aesthetic Surgery in 2021. It can be done at clinics or with at-home devices like laser caps or combs.

8. Scalp massage

Enjoy a good scalp massage at home? It may relax you and help with hair loss. Regularly performing scalp massage might help to get voluminous, and healthier hair, as per research published in Eplasty in 2016. You can use your fingertips or massage tools to apply pressure to your scalp.

9. Gooseberries

Including amla or Indian gooseberries in your hair care routine might help to increase hair growth. During a 2020 study published in the Clinical, Cosmetic And Investigational Dermatology journal, researchers found that participants who used a serum with amla as one of the key ingredients increased hair growth rate and reduced hair fall in about three months.

10. Hair transplant surgery

Home remedies for hair growth or other therapies don’t work for everyone. “Hair transplant surgery can offer a permanent solution to such people. It involves moving healthy hair follicles from the back or sides of the scalp to receding areas,” shares the expert.

A receding hairline might be a common problem in men, but women can also get affected. Eat healthy foods, use the right shampoo, and go for topical treatments like Minoxidil to promote hair growth.