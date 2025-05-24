8 best organic black hair colours: Safe and ammonia-free options

Organic black hair colour is a safe and gentle alternative to chemical-laden dyes. Here are our top 8 picks for a natural look.

Grey strands are a natural part of ageing and there is no shame in embracing them. But if you would rather cover them up, why settle for harsh chemical dyes that irritate your scalp and damage your hair? It is time to make a gentler switch. Organic black hair colour offers rich, natural-looking coverage without the harmful effects of ammonia, parabens, or synthetic additives. Infused with botanical ingredients like henna, indigo, amla, and bhringraj, these hair colours nourish your strands while providing long-lasting results. Whether you are looking to enhance your natural shade or hide grey strands safely, we have a list of the best organic black hair colours in India. These clean beauty picks help reduce breakage, soothe your scalp, and leave your hair looking vibrant and healthy. {{{htmlData}}}

8 top-rated organic black hair colours

Organic hair colours are free from side effects as they are made from botanical extracts like henna, amla, brahmi and more, as per a study published on ResearchGate. Check out the best organic black hair colour that you may try to get natural-looking strands:

1. INDUS VALLEY Damage Free Natural Gel Hair Colour

INDUS VALLEY Damage Free Natural Gel Hair Colour is a semi-permanent, ammonia- and PPD-free hair colour that provides 100% grey coverage in just 35 minutes. Infused with 8 herbal ingredients, this organic black hair colour nourishes while colouring and lasts up to 5 weeks. Moreover, it is recommended by dermatologists, is cruelty-free, vegan, and gentle on the scalp.

Why choose:

No harsh chemicals

Quick results (35 minutes)

Dermatologist recommended

Why avoid:

May not suit highly sensitive scalps

Some users reported inconsistent colouring

Customers’ reactions: Customers praised the gentle formula and lack of odour. However, a few experienced allergic reactions.

2. Attar Ayurveda Indigo Powder for Black Hair

A 100% natural indigo leaf powder that delivers rich black or brown tones when used with henna. Free from preservatives, chemicals, and dyes, this organic black hair colour is ideal for those who want a pure, customizable and traditional hair colouring solution.

Why choose:

Completely natural and preservative-free

Customisable colour blends

Affordable for regular use

Why avoid:

Requires a two-step process for the black colour

Time-consuming application

Customers’ reactions: Customers loved the purity and lasting colour feature of this herbal hair colour. Some customers felt it was worth every rupee, while others found the process tedious or the results underwhelming.

3. Naturtint Permanent Hair Colour Gel Black Natural 1N

This vegan, ammonia-free hair dye offers 100% grey coverage using 92% naturally derived ingredients. Enriched with olive oil, shea butter, and quinoa, this organic black hair colour deeply conditions hair while colouring. Moreover, this natural herbal hair colour comes with a protein-rich hair mask for added care.

Why choose:

Dermatologist-tested

Includes nourishing hair mask

USDA-certified natural formulation

Why avoid:

May not deliver jet-black shade

Mixed feedback on lasting power

Customers’ reactions: Customers loved the scalp-friendly formula and natural ingredients of the best herbal hair colour. Some users enjoyed the rich colour and smooth texture, while others complained of poor colour longevity.

4. Cuticolour Permanent Hair Colour Cream

Cuticolour Permanent Hair Colour Cream may be a good option for you. This doctor-prescribed, ammonia- and PPD-free permanent organic black hair colour is formulated with Boswellia Serrata and Portulaca for scalp health. It is designed for sensitive skin and offers antioxidant-rich hair colouring with minimal irritation.

Why choose:

Suitable for sensitive scalps

Fragrance- and alcohol-free

Infused with botanical antioxidants

Why avoid:

Doesn’t deliver deep black

Colour may fade quickly

Customers’ reactions: Users liked the clean formula and scalp comfort of this bio-organic hair colour. But many reported the black shade wasn’t intense enough. Opinions on sensitivity, safety and effectiveness were also mixed.

5. Vegetal Bio Hair Colour Soft Black

Are you looking for the perfect organic black hair colour? Try 100% organic, ammonia- and PPD-free herbal hair colour that delivers a soft black hue while protecting hair from UV damage. With a complete kit and a non-drip formula, it is designed for mess-free, semi-permanent colouring that enhances hair shine and health.

Why choose:

Certified organic and chemical-free

Gentle on sensitive scalps

Includes full application kit

Why avoid:

Results take 3-4 uses for full effect

Some users find the application tedious

Mixed feedback on colour intensity

Customers’ reactions: Customers found this organic black hair colour safe and ideal for allergy-prone users. While some users loved the shine and softness it imparts, others complained about its lack of colour at all and difficult application.

6. Vagad’s Khadi Herbal Natural Black Mehndi

Made with neem, henna, amla, and bhringraj, this natural mehndi strengthens hair, prevents dandruff, and imparts a natural black colour. Moreover, this organic black hair colour is free from ammonia and offers deep conditioning along with lasting colour for up to a month.

Why choose:

Rich in Ayurvedic herbs

Budget-friendly

Conditions and colours together

Why avoid:

Some variants may contain chemicals

May not fully cover white/grey hair

Risk of scalp irritation in sensitive users

Customers’ reactions: Most customers appreciated the natural formulation and long-lasting results of this ammonia-free hair colour. However, some reported skin itching or doubted the chemical-free claim.

7. Paradyes Natural Black Timeless Hair Tint

This permanent crème hair dye offers salon-like results with complete grey coverage. Free from PPD, ammonia, and resorcinol, it is enriched with hibiscus, amla, and aloe vera for shine, and nourishing oils for scalp comfort. Moreover, this pack also includes developer, after-care shampoo, and conditioner.

Why choose:

Complete grey coverage

Rich, long-lasting black shade

Free from harsh chemicals

Why avoid:

More expensive than herbal alternatives

Permanent but may not suit those preferring semi-permanent colour

Customers’ reactions: This herbal hair colour black was highly rated for smooth application and vibrant results. Users loved the soft texture, natural shine, and lack of scalp irritation.

8. BEAUTE BLANC Fruit Vinegar Gel Hair Colour

A gel-based organic hair colour infused with fruit vinegar to deliver black hair with a healthy shine. Free from ammonia and suitable for all hair types, this organic black hair colour promises a quick 20-30 minute application and lasting colour for both men and women.

Why choose:

Fast and easy to apply

Gentle formula avoids itching

Suitable for all hair types

Why avoid:

Concerns over the presence of hidden chemicals

On the pricier side

Limited brand recognition

Customers’ reactions: Customers loved its quick application and soft finish. Some customers felt this herbal hair colour was worth the price for its long-lasting black tone, while others were skeptical about the ingredient transparency.

Best overall product: Indus Valley Damage Free Natural Gel Hair Colour

This ammonia-free hair colour offers 100% grey coverage in 35 minutes. Enriched with 8 herbs, it is a dermatologist-recommended, vegan, and cruelty-free option, which makes it perfect for those seeking safe, effective, and nourishing hair colouring at home.

Best value for money: Attar Ayurveda Indigo Powder

It is an affordable, 100% natural indigo powder that gives lasting black tones when used with henna. Free from chemicals and preservatives, it is ideal for traditional users who don’t mind a two-step process in exchange for purity and strong colour payoff.

How to use organic black hair colour?

Take 10-15 grams of herbal hair colour in a bowl.

Add 30-35 ml of warm water to form a smooth paste.

Apply the paste evenly from roots to tips using a brush or gloves.

Cover your hair with a shower cap and leave it on for 3060 minutes, depending on your hair condition.

Rinse thoroughly with water. Follow up with a conditioner to prevent breakage and tangles.

How to choose the best organic black hair colour?

Know your hair type: Choose the best herbal hair colour that works well with your hair type and base colour, as results may vary.

Choose the best herbal hair colour that works well with your hair type and base colour, as results may vary. Check the ingredients: Go for formulas made with natural herbs and free from ammonia, parabens, and other harsh chemicals. As per Pharmacognosy Research, herbal hair colour contains amla, henna, coffee, hibiscus and more to make your hair look darker.

Go for formulas made with natural herbs and free from ammonia, parabens, and other harsh chemicals. As per Pharmacognosy Research, herbal hair colour contains amla, henna, coffee, hibiscus and more to make your hair look darker. Pick the right shade: Herbal colours come in various tones. So select one that matches the look you want to achieve.

Herbal colours come in various tones. So select one that matches the look you want to achieve. Read reviews: Read online reviews as they can offer honest insights into colour results, application ease, and side effects.

Read online reviews as they can offer honest insights into colour results, application ease, and side effects. Patch test: Always perform a patch test 24 hours before full application to rule out allergic reactions.

Add the right organic black hair colour to your hair care kit and keep your hair healthy!

