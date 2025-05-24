8 best organic black hair colours: Safe and ammonia-free options

Team Health Shots recommends products only after thorough research and analysis of user ratings and reviews on Amazon and other similar platforms. We value the trust of our readers, and follow an authentic and reliable process while curating the best products for purchase.
Grey strands are a natural part of ageing and there is no shame in embracing them. But if you would rather cover them up, why settle for harsh chemical dyes that irritate your scalp and damage your hair? It is time to make a gentler switch. Organic black hair colour offers rich, natural-looking coverage without the harmful effects of ammonia, parabens, or synthetic additives. Infused with botanical ingredients like henna, indigo, amla, and bhringraj, these hair colours nourish your strands while providing long-lasting results. Whether you are looking to enhance your natural shade or hide grey strands safely, we have a list of the best organic black hair colours in India. These clean beauty picks help reduce breakage, soothe your scalp, and leave your hair looking vibrant and healthy.
Organic hair colours are free from side effects as they are made from botanical extracts like henna, amla, brahmi and more, as per a study published on ResearchGate. Check out the best organic black hair colour that you may try to get natural-looking strands:
INDUS VALLEY Damage Free Natural Gel Hair Colour is a semi-permanent, ammonia- and PPD-free hair colour that provides 100% grey coverage in just 35 minutes. Infused with 8 herbal ingredients, this organic black hair colour nourishes while colouring and lasts up to 5 weeks. Moreover, it is recommended by dermatologists, is cruelty-free, vegan, and gentle on the scalp.
B01K1M9HU0
Why choose:
Why avoid:
Customers’ reactions: Customers praised the gentle formula and lack of odour. However, a few experienced allergic reactions.
A 100% natural indigo leaf powder that delivers rich black or brown tones when used with henna. Free from preservatives, chemicals, and dyes, this organic black hair colour is ideal for those who want a pure, customizable and traditional hair colouring solution.
B084RNPC71
Why choose:
Why avoid:
Customers’ reactions: Customers loved the purity and lasting colour feature of this herbal hair colour. Some customers felt it was worth every rupee, while others found the process tedious or the results underwhelming.
This vegan, ammonia-free hair dye offers 100% grey coverage using 92% naturally derived ingredients. Enriched with olive oil, shea butter, and quinoa, this organic black hair colour deeply conditions hair while colouring. Moreover, this natural herbal hair colour comes with a protein-rich hair mask for added care.
B0CQ2QTZBM
Why choose:
Why avoid:
Customers’ reactions: Customers loved the scalp-friendly formula and natural ingredients of the best herbal hair colour. Some users enjoyed the rich colour and smooth texture, while others complained of poor colour longevity.
Cuticolour Permanent Hair Colour Cream may be a good option for you. This doctor-prescribed, ammonia- and PPD-free permanent organic black hair colour is formulated with Boswellia Serrata and Portulaca for scalp health. It is designed for sensitive skin and offers antioxidant-rich hair colouring with minimal irritation.
B074SL2PHW
Why choose:
Why avoid:
Customers’ reactions: Users liked the clean formula and scalp comfort of this bio-organic hair colour. But many reported the black shade wasn’t intense enough. Opinions on sensitivity, safety and effectiveness were also mixed.
Also Read: 5 best henna powders to colour your hair naturally
Are you looking for the perfect organic black hair colour? Try 100% organic, ammonia- and PPD-free herbal hair colour that delivers a soft black hue while protecting hair from UV damage. With a complete kit and a non-drip formula, it is designed for mess-free, semi-permanent colouring that enhances hair shine and health.
B01I51ML8E
Why choose:
Why avoid:
Customers’ reactions: Customers found this organic black hair colour safe and ideal for allergy-prone users. While some users loved the shine and softness it imparts, others complained about its lack of colour at all and difficult application.
Made with neem, henna, amla, and bhringraj, this natural mehndi strengthens hair, prevents dandruff, and imparts a natural black colour. Moreover, this organic black hair colour is free from ammonia and offers deep conditioning along with lasting colour for up to a month.
B08RZ9BPFZ
Why choose:
Why avoid:
Customers’ reactions: Most customers appreciated the natural formulation and long-lasting results of this ammonia-free hair colour. However, some reported skin itching or doubted the chemical-free claim.
This permanent crème hair dye offers salon-like results with complete grey coverage. Free from PPD, ammonia, and resorcinol, it is enriched with hibiscus, amla, and aloe vera for shine, and nourishing oils for scalp comfort. Moreover, this pack also includes developer, after-care shampoo, and conditioner.
B0D34VR1G4
Why choose:
Why avoid:
Customers’ reactions: This herbal hair colour black was highly rated for smooth application and vibrant results. Users loved the soft texture, natural shine, and lack of scalp irritation.
Also Read: Best ammonia-free hair dyes: 10 choices for healthy colour
A gel-based organic hair colour infused with fruit vinegar to deliver black hair with a healthy shine. Free from ammonia and suitable for all hair types, this organic black hair colour promises a quick 20-30 minute application and lasting colour for both men and women.
B0C2QPF2PR
Why choose:
Why avoid:
Customers’ reactions: Customers loved its quick application and soft finish. Some customers felt this herbal hair colour was worth the price for its long-lasting black tone, while others were skeptical about the ingredient transparency.
This ammonia-free hair colour offers 100% grey coverage in 35 minutes. Enriched with 8 herbs, it is a dermatologist-recommended, vegan, and cruelty-free option, which makes it perfect for those seeking safe, effective, and nourishing hair colouring at home.
It is an affordable, 100% natural indigo powder that gives lasting black tones when used with henna. Free from chemicals and preservatives, it is ideal for traditional users who don’t mind a two-step process in exchange for purity and strong colour payoff.
Also Read: 7 tea tree essential oils for hair growth and dandruff control
Add the right organic black hair colour to your hair care kit and keep your hair healthy!
|Top Features Compared
|Item form
|Hair type
|INDUS VALLEY Damage Free Natural Gel Hair Colour for Women | Ammonia & PPD Free Organic Hair Colour with 100% Grey Coverage, Long Lasting Conditioning Hair Color | Black 1.00-220 ml
|Gel
|All
|Attar Ayurveda Indigo Powder For Black Hair, 400g
|Powder
|All
|Naturtint Permanent Hair Colour Gel Black Natural 1N|For Optimal Scalp Care|100% Grey Coverage|Long Lasting Hair Colour|Ammonia Free Vegan|No Parabens|Enriched with Olives & Organic Shea Butter
|Gel
|Normal
|Cuticolor Permanent Hair Color Cream|Dr prescribed|Suitable for Sensitive Skin|Eco Mechanism for Preserving Scalp Health|No Ammonia|No PPD|Enriched with Portulaca & Boseivela Extracts(Black,Pack of 1)
|Cream
|All
|Vegetal Bio Hair Colour Soft Black | 150g | Achieve Natural, Ammonia-Free Hair Color | PPD-Free, 100% Herbal Certified Organic for Men and Women | UV Protection and Luster Maintenance | Complete Kit
|Powder
|Chemically-treated
|Vagad's Khadi Herbal Gramodaya Pure Natural Black Mehndi For Hair With Goodness of Neem For Longlasting Natural Hair Colour (Pack of 2x100g)
|Powder
|All
|Paradyes Natural Black Timeless Hair Tint, Permanent Crème Hair Colour for Natural-Looking Results, Complete Grey Coverage, Long-Lasting Formula Free from PPD, Ammonia, & Resorcinol, 1.0 Natural Black
|Cream
|Normal
|BEAUTE BLANC Fruit Vinegar Gel Hair Color, Organic & Natural Hair Color Dye for Black Hair (500ml x 2) - Black
|Gel
|All
It depends on your hair type and needs. Compare ingredients, benefits, and reviews to find a gentle, chemical-free formula that suits your preferences.
Herbal hair colour typically lasts 3 to 4 weeks, sometimes up to 6-8 weeks. Follow product instructions and aftercare tips for longer-lasting, vibrant results.
Natural hair colours are safer than chemical ones and are gentle on hair. Though they may not fully cover greys, they are a great alternative for sensitive scalps.
Herbal colours contain hibiscus, amla, henna, and coffee that may darken strands and reduce visible greys, which makes your hair look healthier and more vibrant over time.
