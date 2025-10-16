Tired of oily and sticky dandruff? Here are 6 quick fixes you need

Struggling with oily and sticky dandruff? Find 6 simple ways to get a clean, flake-free scalp and feel comfortable again.

Are you frustrated with a constant fight against dandruff? Have you tried many shampoos and home remedies, but the annoying white flakes keep coming back? Dandruff can take different forms, and each type has its own signs. If you notice that the flakes stick to your scalp, feel greasy, and come with an itch, you may have oily and sticky dandruff. This condition can be uncomfortable and irritating. Many young men in their 20s and 30s face this problem, often thinking it’s just simple ‘product buildup’ or an oily scalp. It’s important to recognise that oily and sticky dandruff is a different issue. This acknowledgement is the first step toward treating it correctly.

What is oily and sticky dandruff?

Oily and sticky dandruff is different from dry dandruff. It stays on your scalp and can feel uncomfortable and embarrassing. This happens when your scalp makes too much oil, called sebum. “When this oily scalp mixes with a yeast-like fungus called Malassezia Globosa, it leads to dandruff”, Dr Amit Bhasin, Celebrity Cosmetologist and Dermatologist, tells Health Shots. This results in an itchy, greasy scalp and sticky flakes that are hard to get rid of. Fortunately, there are ways to manage it and reduce those annoying flakes.

Here are six quick fixes to help you achieve a clean, flake-free scalp:

Switch to a deep-cleansing anti-dandruff shampoo

Many shampoos are made for dry, flaky dandruff, but they won’t work for people with oily and sticky buildup. Instead, choose a shampoo that has Piroctone Olamine and oxygenated charcoal.

Piroctone olamine: “This ingredient targets the fungi that cause dandruff. It has properties that fight these fungi and address the main problem”, says the cosmetologist.

Oxygenated charcoal: This product removes extra oil and dirt from your hair, giving it a deep clean without taking away your scalp’s natural moisture.

When choosing a shampoo, read the labels carefully. Pick one that is specifically made for oily dandruff.

2. Wash more frequently in humid conditions

High humidity can worsen oily hair, leading to sticky flakes. When sweat and oil build up, washing your hair more often can help prevent this problem. Here are some tips:

Wash at least three times a week: If you live in a humid area or do activities that make you sweat, you should wash your hair more often.

Post-workout shower: After a workout or time spent in the heat, rinsing your hair can help control scalp oil.

“Keeping your scalp clean is important for managing oily dandruff”, suggests the expert.

3. Always double-rinse

When you wash your hair, make sure to rinse well. Leftover shampoo or product can cause flakes to stick to your scalp. To rinse properly, follow these steps:

First rinse: Apply the anti-dandruff shampoo to your scalp and massage it in. Rinse it out well.

Second rinse: Use a bit more shampoo to repeat the process. This will help remove any remaining oils or residues.

This simple habit can greatly reduce the chances of those stubborn flakes coming back.

4. Go light on oils and serums

Using hair oils and serums can be good for your hair, but too much can lead to oily and sticky dandruff. Applying heavy oil overnight can trap extra oil on your scalp, making it less clean and fresh.

Here’s how to manage oil use effectively:

Limit to once a week: “Use oils less frequently and in smaller amounts instead of applying them daily. This gives your scalp a chance to breathe”, explains the doctor.

Thorough wash: After you heavily oil your hair, wash it well with an anti-dandruff shampoo to remove any buildup.

5. Avoid waxes and thick gels

Using heavy waxes or gels can be harmful if you have oily and sticky dandruff. These products can suffocate your scalp and trap oil and dead skin, worsening your problem.

Opt for lighter styling products: “To style your hair, use lighter products that won’t irritate your scalp”, explains Dr Bhasin.

Daily shampooing: If you use heavy hair products, wash your hair thoroughly on the same day. This helps prevent buildup.

6. Balance your diet and manage stress

Your overall health affects your scalp. Eating a lot of sugar and junk food can cause oily dandruff. Also, high stress levels can make this problem worse.

Consider these dietary adjustments: