Tired of oily and sticky dandruff? Here are 6 quick fixes you need

Are you frustrated with a constant fight against dandruff? Have you tried many shampoos and home remedies, but the annoying white flakes keep coming back? Dandruff can take different forms, and each type has its own signs. If you notice that the flakes stick to your scalp, feel greasy, and come with an itch, you may have oily and sticky dandruff. This condition can be uncomfortable and irritating. Many young men in their 20s and 30s face this problem, often thinking it’s just simple ‘product buildup’ or an oily scalp. It’s important to recognise that oily and sticky dandruff is a different issue. This acknowledgement is the first step toward treating it correctly.
Oily and sticky dandruff is different from dry dandruff. It stays on your scalp and can feel uncomfortable and embarrassing. This happens when your scalp makes too much oil, called sebum. “When this oily scalp mixes with a yeast-like fungus called Malassezia Globosa, it leads to dandruff”, Dr Amit Bhasin, Celebrity Cosmetologist and Dermatologist, tells Health Shots. This results in an itchy, greasy scalp and sticky flakes that are hard to get rid of. Fortunately, there are ways to manage it and reduce those annoying flakes.
Here are six quick fixes to help you achieve a clean, flake-free scalp:
Many shampoos are made for dry, flaky dandruff, but they won’t work for people with oily and sticky buildup. Instead, choose a shampoo that has Piroctone Olamine and oxygenated charcoal.
When choosing a shampoo, read the labels carefully. Pick one that is specifically made for oily dandruff.
High humidity can worsen oily hair, leading to sticky flakes. When sweat and oil build up, washing your hair more often can help prevent this problem. Here are some tips:
“Keeping your scalp clean is important for managing oily dandruff”, suggests the expert.
When you wash your hair, make sure to rinse well. Leftover shampoo or product can cause flakes to stick to your scalp. To rinse properly, follow these steps:
This simple habit can greatly reduce the chances of those stubborn flakes coming back.
Using hair oils and serums can be good for your hair, but too much can lead to oily and sticky dandruff. Applying heavy oil overnight can trap extra oil on your scalp, making it less clean and fresh.
Here’s how to manage oil use effectively:
Using heavy waxes or gels can be harmful if you have oily and sticky dandruff. These products can suffocate your scalp and trap oil and dead skin, worsening your problem.
Your overall health affects your scalp. Eating a lot of sugar and junk food can cause oily dandruff. Also, high stress levels can make this problem worse.
Consider these dietary adjustments:
