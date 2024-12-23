Benefits of oiling hair in winter: Know how to use it to your advantage

Oiling hair in winter may be the best home remedy for dry tresses. Choose the right hair oil and apply it in the correct manner to reap its benefits.

Your weekend haircare routine probably involves pouring oil onto your mane and massaging it in. You may not find using hair oil during summer to be enticing, but make sure to reach out for this product when it gets chilly outside. Oiling hair in winter will provide hydration that your tresses need. If you don’t keep them hydrated, your tresses will get dry and brittle. Apart from boosting moisture, this haircare product may also add shine to your mane, and improve your overall hair health. But should you go for coconut oil in winter or other types of hair oil? Let’s find out which one will work best for you.

What are the benefits of oiling hair in winter?

Winter often leaves hair dry, brittle, and prone to damage. “Regular oiling hair is a simple yet effective way to counteract these seasonal effects,” says dermatologist Dr Shifa Yadav.

1. Prevents dryness and hydrates the scalp

The natural oils of the scalp get peeled off due to cold temperatures, which results in dryness and flakiness. “Massaging of the scalp with coconut, argan, or almond oil maintains the moisture,” says the expert. It forms a lipid barrier that prevents the occurrence of transepidermal water loss, the amount of water that evaporates through skin to the external environment.

2. Improves blood circulation

Scalp massage while oiling hair enhances microcirculation that increases oxygen and nutrient delivery to the hair follicle. “This supports the anagen or growth phase of the hair cycle, stimulating the synthesis of keratin, increasing follicular strength, and in turn, providing better-quality, more resistant hair,” says the expert.

{{{htmlData}}}

3. Nourishes hair follicles

Hair oils are rich in fatty acids, vitamins such as E and D, and antioxidants. “These components penetrate the hair shaft and strengthen follicles, reduce breakage, and prevent split ends,” says Dr Yadav. For example, jojoba oil, which has fatty acids, acts like sebum. It is similar to the sebum that the body produces naturally, as per research published in the International Journal of Cosmetic Science in 2009. “It is highly effective in restoring hair health,” says the expert.

4. Protects hair from environmental damage

Chilly winds and decreased humidity levels break the structure of the keratin of the hair. Oils act as a protective coat that guards the hair cuticle against extreme environmental conditions while also decreasing protein loss. Linoleic acid and antioxidants are present in oils such as argan oil, as per research published in Life journal in 2021. “The linoleic acid increases the protective ability against environmental conditions,” says the expert.

5. Prevents scalp infections

Poor scalp care along with winter-induced dryness increases the susceptibility to microbial infections. Hair oils may have antimicrobial activity, according to research published in the British Journal of Dermatology in July 2024. “Oils like tea tree and neem contain compounds like terpinen-4-ol and nimbidin, which inhibit the growth of fungi and bacteria,” says the expert. They help in reducing the risk of folliculitis, a condition that happens when hair follicles get inflamed.

6. Boosts hair shine

Regularly oiling hair smoothes the hair cuticle, which reduces frizz and gives shine. “Oils like olive or castor oil contain omega-3 fatty acids, which improve elasticity and give hair a soft, silky texture,” says the expert. For best results, warm the oil slightly before application and use sulphate-free shampoos to wash it off.

Oiling hair in winter: Best oils for different types

Choosing the right hair oil for winter requires understanding your hair type and its specific requirements. “Using an inappropriate oil leads to scalp issues, breakage, or weighing your hair down,” says Dr Yadav.

1. Oily hair

People with oily hair are typically prone to excessive sebum production due to hyperactivity of the sebaceous glands. “Lighter, non-comedogenic oils like grapeseed or jojoba would work well,” says the expert. Jojoba oil imitates natural sebum to balance its secretions, while grapeseed oil has a rich content of linoleic acid. This does not clog pores and helps hydrate the hair.

2. Dry and brittle hair

Dry hair has insufficient sebum, and so, the cuticle is fragile and easily torn. For such hair, stronger oils such as coconut, olive, or argan oil work best. Coconut oil is a great emollient, as it forms a coating over the hair shaft, seals the cuticle and traps the moisture inside, as per research published in the International Journal Of Trichology in 2022.

3. Curly hair

Curly hair has an uneven distribution of natural oils along the strands, due to its unique structure. It will benefit from much heavier, deeply moisturising oils such as castor oil, or avocado oil. “Castor oil has ricinoleic acid, which supports follicular health and minimises breakage, while avocado oil’s monounsaturated fats improve moisture retention in the cortex,” says the expert.

4. Fine hair

Fine hair weighs down quickly, but oiling hair can help. Just use lightweight oils such as almond oil or argan oil. “Almond oil has biotin and magnesium, so it helps in strengthening the hair without making them greasy,” says Dr Yadav. Argan oil’s antioxidant property ensures that it prevents environmental damage, hence maintaining volume.

5. Damaged or colour-treated hair

Chemically treated or damaged hair needs oils that are reparative. “Use marula oil, which can repair lipid barriers ruined by cuticle damage initiated by chemical processes,” says the expert. It also has moisturising property, according to research published in the Journal of Ethnopharmacology in 2015.

After choosing the right hair oil, make sure you keep it in your hair for at least 30 minutes so that nutrients get well absorbed. “The oil penetrates the cuticle and arrives at the cortex, where necessary fatty acids, vitamins, and antioxidants are delivered into the shaft of the hair,” says the expert. This encourages the repair of keratin, moisturises the scalp, and improves the health of the follicles.

Right method of oiling hair in winter

The right method of oiling hair starts with warming the oil just a little to enhance its absorption. “Warm oil increases viscosity, which enables it to penetrate deeper into the hair shaft and cortex, allowing it to deliver nutrients to the hair,” says the expert.

Section your hair and apply the oil directly to the scalp using your fingertips. Gently massage it in order to stimulate blood flow. This improves microcirculation, enhancing follicular health and promoting hair growth.

Apply oil along the length of the hair to nourish and prevent split ends for even distribution. Let it sit for 30 minutes to 2 hours and then wash off with a mild, sulphate-free shampoo to remove buildup.

How to wash tresses after oiling hair in winter?

Washing of tresses after oiling hair requires proper steps without causing damage to the scalp or hair.

Pre-wash rinse : After oiling hair, rinse it gently with lukewarm water to loosen the oil and make it ready for shampooing. Lukewarm water is used, as hot water may strip off the natural oils, and make hair dry.

: After oiling hair, rinse it gently with lukewarm water to loosen the oil and make it ready for shampooing. Lukewarm water is used, as hot water may strip off the natural oils, and make hair dry. Use a mild shampoo : Use just a small amount of shampoo in order to clean without the loss of moisture. “Tea tree oil or ketoconazole-based shampoos are great for lifting excess oil and preventing dandruff, while salicylic acid-based shampoos reduce sebum production,” says the expert.

: Use just a small amount of shampoo in order to clean without the loss of moisture. “Tea tree oil or ketoconazole-based shampoos are great for lifting excess oil and preventing dandruff, while salicylic acid-based shampoos reduce sebum production,” says the expert. Gentle lathering : Gently lather the shampoo around the scalp to lift oils without irritation. Avoid vigorous scrubbing so that hair breakage does not happen.

: Gently lather the shampoo around the scalp to lift oils without irritation. Avoid vigorous scrubbing so that hair breakage does not happen. Rinse well : Rinse thoroughly to remove all traces of oil then repeat shampoo as necessary.

: Rinse thoroughly to remove all traces of oil then repeat shampoo as necessary. Condition: Finish with a light conditioner to balance back moisture, especially to dry or brittle hair. Opt for conditioners carrying argan oil or aloe vera for further hydrating.

Are there side effects of oiling hair in winter?

You should not leave oil in your hair for days or apply it every single day, as there may be side effects:

Excessive time can cause follicular occlusion, which might lead to scalp problems, including bacterial infections.

The natural oils of the scalp, combined with the oil applied, can cause buildup, interfering with the sebaceous gland activity and causing inflammation.

People with oily or sensitive scalps, should not go for overnight oiling, as it may lead to clogged pores.

Excessive oiling hair can invite dust and pollutants, and irritate the scalp.

Oiling hair in winter is beneficial, especially for people with dry hair. But that does not mean individuals with fine or curly hair should skip this winter haircare ritual. You just need to pick the right hair oil to enjoy the benefits.