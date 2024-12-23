Benefits of oiling hair in winter: Know how to use it to your advantage

Chat with
Your weekend haircare routine probably involves pouring oil onto your mane and massaging it in. You may not find using hair oil during summer to be enticing, but make sure to reach out for this product when it gets chilly outside. Oiling hair in winter will provide hydration that your tresses need. If you don’t keep them hydrated, your tresses will get dry and brittle. Apart from boosting moisture, this haircare product may also add shine to your mane, and improve your overall hair health. But should you go for coconut oil in winter or other types of hair oil? Let’s find out which one will work best for you.
Winter often leaves hair dry, brittle, and prone to damage. “Regular oiling hair is a simple yet effective way to counteract these seasonal effects,” says dermatologist Dr Shifa Yadav.
The natural oils of the scalp get peeled off due to cold temperatures, which results in dryness and flakiness. “Massaging of the scalp with coconut, argan, or almond oil maintains the moisture,” says the expert. It forms a lipid barrier that prevents the occurrence of transepidermal water loss, the amount of water that evaporates through skin to the external environment.
Scalp massage while oiling hair enhances microcirculation that increases oxygen and nutrient delivery to the hair follicle. “This supports the anagen or growth phase of the hair cycle, stimulating the synthesis of keratin, increasing follicular strength, and in turn, providing better-quality, more resistant hair,” says the expert.
Hair oils are rich in fatty acids, vitamins such as E and D, and antioxidants. “These components penetrate the hair shaft and strengthen follicles, reduce breakage, and prevent split ends,” says Dr Yadav. For example, jojoba oil, which has fatty acids, acts like sebum. It is similar to the sebum that the body produces naturally, as per research published in the International Journal of Cosmetic Science in 2009. “It is highly effective in restoring hair health,” says the expert.
Chilly winds and decreased humidity levels break the structure of the keratin of the hair. Oils act as a protective coat that guards the hair cuticle against extreme environmental conditions while also decreasing protein loss. Linoleic acid and antioxidants are present in oils such as argan oil, as per research published in Life journal in 2021. “The linoleic acid increases the protective ability against environmental conditions,” says the expert.
Poor scalp care along with winter-induced dryness increases the susceptibility to microbial infections. Hair oils may have antimicrobial activity, according to research published in the British Journal of Dermatology in July 2024. “Oils like tea tree and neem contain compounds like terpinen-4-ol and nimbidin, which inhibit the growth of fungi and bacteria,” says the expert. They help in reducing the risk of folliculitis, a condition that happens when hair follicles get inflamed.
Regularly oiling hair smoothes the hair cuticle, which reduces frizz and gives shine. “Oils like olive or castor oil contain omega-3 fatty acids, which improve elasticity and give hair a soft, silky texture,” says the expert. For best results, warm the oil slightly before application and use sulphate-free shampoos to wash it off.
Choosing the right hair oil for winter requires understanding your hair type and its specific requirements. “Using an inappropriate oil leads to scalp issues, breakage, or weighing your hair down,” says Dr Yadav.
People with oily hair are typically prone to excessive sebum production due to hyperactivity of the sebaceous glands. “Lighter, non-comedogenic oils like grapeseed or jojoba would work well,” says the expert. Jojoba oil imitates natural sebum to balance its secretions, while grapeseed oil has a rich content of linoleic acid. This does not clog pores and helps hydrate the hair.
Dry hair has insufficient sebum, and so, the cuticle is fragile and easily torn. For such hair, stronger oils such as coconut, olive, or argan oil work best. Coconut oil is a great emollient, as it forms a coating over the hair shaft, seals the cuticle and traps the moisture inside, as per research published in the International Journal Of Trichology in 2022.
Curly hair has an uneven distribution of natural oils along the strands, due to its unique structure. It will benefit from much heavier, deeply moisturising oils such as castor oil, or avocado oil. “Castor oil has ricinoleic acid, which supports follicular health and minimises breakage, while avocado oil’s monounsaturated fats improve moisture retention in the cortex,” says the expert.
Fine hair weighs down quickly, but oiling hair can help. Just use lightweight oils such as almond oil or argan oil. “Almond oil has biotin and magnesium, so it helps in strengthening the hair without making them greasy,” says Dr Yadav. Argan oil’s antioxidant property ensures that it prevents environmental damage, hence maintaining volume.
Chemically treated or damaged hair needs oils that are reparative. “Use marula oil, which can repair lipid barriers ruined by cuticle damage initiated by chemical processes,” says the expert. It also has moisturising property, according to research published in the Journal of Ethnopharmacology in 2015.
After choosing the right hair oil, make sure you keep it in your hair for at least 30 minutes so that nutrients get well absorbed. “The oil penetrates the cuticle and arrives at the cortex, where necessary fatty acids, vitamins, and antioxidants are delivered into the shaft of the hair,” says the expert. This encourages the repair of keratin, moisturises the scalp, and improves the health of the follicles.
Washing of tresses after oiling hair requires proper steps without causing damage to the scalp or hair.
You should not leave oil in your hair for days or apply it every single day, as there may be side effects:
Oiling hair in winter is beneficial, especially for people with dry hair. But that does not mean individuals with fine or curly hair should skip this winter haircare ritual. You just need to pick the right hair oil to enjoy the benefits.
Regular oiling with a frequency of 1-2 times a week is essential to stimulate growth and overall hair health. When regularly applied, oils will supply essential fatty acids. For instance, lauric acid in coconut oil and oleic acid in olive oil penetrate into the cuticle and enhance the cortex. This minimises the protein loss from hair. Oiling the scalp can activate the blood microcirculation. This enhances oxygen and nutrient supply to hair follicles and stimulates the anagen, which is the growth phase of the hair cycle.
The best time for oiling hair would be 2-3 hours before washing or overnight. The oils applied before washing allow nutrient penetrations, such as fatty acids. Overnight oiling of dry or brittle hair provides the length of hydration and strengthens the cortex. However, for oily or sensitive scalps, do not oil overnight to avoid occlusion of follicles or seborrheic dermatitis.
Leaving oil in your hair for 3 days is not advisable. Oil provides the hair with vital nutrients such as fatty acids, vitamins, and antioxidants. However, excessive time can cause follicular occlusion, which might trigger scalp problems such as bacterial infections.
