Can prenatal vitamins help boost hair growth? A trichologist reveals the truth

Prenatal vitamins supplements for women who are pregnant or planning to conceive. They can support healthy fetal development. But should you use prenatal vitamins for hair growth?

There are various nutrients that play a key role in supporting a healthy pregnancy. Be it calcium, iron or vitamin D, these nutrients are essential for women who are pregnant or trying to have a baby. Eating nutritious and balanced foods is one way to get the essential vitamins and minerals. But if you don’t get enough of them in foods, you can always take prenatal vitamins after consulting a doctor. These daily supplements are beneficial for the mom and the baby. But is having prenatal vitamins for hair growth a good idea?

What are prenatal vitamins?

Prenatal vitamins are specially formulated dietary supplements made for women who are planning to conceive, are pregnant, or are breastfeeding. Pregnancy significantly increases a woman’s nutritional needs, as her body is not only supporting her own health but also the growth and development of a little one. While a healthy, balanced diet is essential, prenatal vitamins help fill any nutritional gaps and ensure that both the mother and baby receive the critical nutrients required during this time. “These supplements are typically started before conception and continued throughout pregnancy and sometimes postpartum, particularly if the mother is breastfeeding,” says obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr Tripti Dubey.

Nutrients in prenatal vitamins

These supplements contain a combination of essential vitamins and minerals that support both the mother’s health and the baby’s development. Prenatal supplementation can significantly reduce pregnancy complications, including anemia, gestational diabetes, hyperthyroidism and miscarriage, as per research published in Nutrients. Researchers also found that it may reduce the risk of infant health problems such as anemia, asthma, autism, hypothyroidism, low birth weight and preterm birth.

Here are some of the key nutrients in the supplements:

Folic acid (vitamin B9): It is typically provided in doses of 400 to 800 micrograms. “It plays a key role in preventing neural tube defects that affect the brain and spine,” says Dr Dubey.

It is typically provided in doses of 400 to 800 micrograms. “It plays a key role in preventing neural tube defects that affect the brain and spine,” says Dr Dubey. Iron: It is another essential component, with about 27 milligrams included to help increase the mother’s blood volume, prevent anemia, and ensure adequate oxygen delivery to the baby.

It is another essential component, with about 27 milligrams included to help increase the mother’s blood volume, prevent anemia, and ensure adequate oxygen delivery to the baby. Calcium: At around 1000 to 1300 milligrams daily, calcium is vital for the formation of the baby’s bones and teeth while protecting the mother’s bone density.

At around 1000 to 1300 milligrams daily, calcium is vital for the formation of the baby’s bones and teeth while protecting the mother’s bone density. Vitamin D: Often included at 600 to 2000 International Units, it enhances calcium absorption and supports the immune system.

Often included at 600 to 2000 International Units, it enhances calcium absorption and supports the immune system. Iodine: The component (150–220 mcg) is crucial for thyroid function and fetal brain development.

The component (150–220 mcg) is crucial for thyroid function and fetal brain development. Omega-3 fatty acids: These fatty acids, especially docosahexaenoic acid (200–300 mg), are often included to promote brain and eye development in the fetus.

These fatty acids, especially docosahexaenoic acid (200–300 mg), are often included to promote brain and eye development in the fetus. Zinc: This mineral (25 mg) supports immune function and cell growth.

“They may also contain vitamin C, which boosts iron absorption and supports tissue repair, and vitamins A and vitamin E that support vision, skin, and immune health,” says Dr Dubey.

Prenatal vitamins for hair growth: How do they help?

There is no evidence that suggests that prenatal vitamins for hair growth work. “However, the nutrients within prenatals could potentially contribute to hair health,” says dermatologist and trichologist Dr Reshma T. Vishnani.

Iron: It is essential for carrying oxygen to hair follicles, and its deficiency can lead to hair loss, as per research published in the Journal Of The American Academy Of Dermatology.

It is essential for carrying oxygen to hair follicles, and its deficiency can lead to hair loss, as per research published in the Journal Of The American Academy Of Dermatology. Vitamin C: It is an antioxidant involved in collagen production, which is a component of hair. It also aids in iron absorption.

It is an antioxidant involved in collagen production, which is a component of hair. It also aids in iron absorption. Vitamin E: It is an antioxidant that can support scalp health.

It is an antioxidant that can support scalp health. Zinc: It is involved in hair tissue growth and repair. Zinc is used for treating disorders such as telogen effluvium (hair loss caused by stress) and alopecia areata that causes patchy hair loss, as per research published in Annals Of Dermatology.

Can women who are not pregnant take prenatal vitamins for hair growth?

“It is generally not recommended to take prenatal vitamins for hair growth if the woman is not pregnant or not planning to have a baby,” says Dr Vishnani. The potential side effects of taking prenatal vitamins for hair growth when not pregnant include:

Gastrointestinal issues: The higher iron content can sometimes cause nausea, constipation or stomach upset in women who don’t have the increased iron needs of pregnancy.

The higher iron content can sometimes cause nausea, constipation or stomach upset in women who don’t have the increased iron needs of pregnancy. Nutrient imbalances: Taking prenatal vitamins for hair growth when not pregnant is not a good idea, as they are formulated for the specific needs of pregnancy. Taking high doses of certain nutrients when not needed could potentially lead to imbalances.

How to promote hair growth?

Instead of taking prenatal vitamins for hair growth, do the following for better hair health:

1. Maintain a balanced diet

Hair follicles require nutrients like protein, iron, zinc, biotin, and various vitamins to function properly. Deficiencies in these can lead to hair thinning or loss. Eating colourful fruits, vegetables, lean proteins and whole grains can provide these essential nutrients.

2. Practice gentle hair care

Avoid harsh treatments like excessive heat styling, tight hairstyles and brushing hair in an aggressive manner. “These can cause hair breakage and the appearance of reduced growth,” says Dr Vishnani. Gentle handling minimises physical stress on the hair shaft as well as scalp.

3. Manage stress

High levels of stress can contribute to various types of hair loss, including telogen effluvium. Techniques like mindfulness, yoga, journaling, listening to music and adequate sleep can help manage stress levels and potentially support healthier hair growth cycles.

4. Consider topical treatments

“Minoxidil is a topical medication that can stimulate hair growth by widening blood vessels in the scalp. This allows more oxygen, blood, and nutrients to reach the hair follicles,” says Dr Vishnani. It’s commonly used for androgenetic alopecia (pattern hair loss).

5. Consult a dermatologist

A dermatologist can diagnose the specific cause of hair loss or poor growth and recommend treatments accordingly. “These might include prescription topical or oral medications, procedures like platelet-rich plasma therapy or microneedling, or specific targeted supplements based on diagnosed deficiencies,” says Dr Vishnani.

Taking prenatal vitamins for hair growth might be a trend promoted by netizens. However, there is no scientific evidence to back the claim. If a non-pregnant woman is concerned about hair growth, consult a dermatologist to identify the cause of hair loss rather than simply taking prenatal vitamins for hair growth.