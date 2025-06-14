Can prenatal vitamins help boost hair growth? A trichologist reveals the truth

There are various nutrients that play a key role in supporting a healthy pregnancy. Be it calcium, iron or vitamin D, these nutrients are essential for women who are pregnant or trying to have a baby. Eating nutritious and balanced foods is one way to get the essential vitamins and minerals. But if you don’t get enough of them in foods, you can always take prenatal vitamins after consulting a doctor. These daily supplements are beneficial for the mom and the baby. But is having prenatal vitamins for hair growth a good idea?
Prenatal vitamins are specially formulated dietary supplements made for women who are planning to conceive, are pregnant, or are breastfeeding. Pregnancy significantly increases a woman’s nutritional needs, as her body is not only supporting her own health but also the growth and development of a little one. While a healthy, balanced diet is essential, prenatal vitamins help fill any nutritional gaps and ensure that both the mother and baby receive the critical nutrients required during this time. “These supplements are typically started before conception and continued throughout pregnancy and sometimes postpartum, particularly if the mother is breastfeeding,” says obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr Tripti Dubey.
These supplements contain a combination of essential vitamins and minerals that support both the mother’s health and the baby’s development. Prenatal supplementation can significantly reduce pregnancy complications, including anemia, gestational diabetes, hyperthyroidism and miscarriage, as per research published in Nutrients. Researchers also found that it may reduce the risk of infant health problems such as anemia, asthma, autism, hypothyroidism, low birth weight and preterm birth.
Here are some of the key nutrients in the supplements:
“They may also contain vitamin C, which boosts iron absorption and supports tissue repair, and vitamins A and vitamin E that support vision, skin, and immune health,” says Dr Dubey.
There is no evidence that suggests that prenatal vitamins for hair growth work. “However, the nutrients within prenatals could potentially contribute to hair health,” says dermatologist and trichologist Dr Reshma T. Vishnani.
“It is generally not recommended to take prenatal vitamins for hair growth if the woman is not pregnant or not planning to have a baby,” says Dr Vishnani. The potential side effects of taking prenatal vitamins for hair growth when not pregnant include:
Instead of taking prenatal vitamins for hair growth, do the following for better hair health:
Hair follicles require nutrients like protein, iron, zinc, biotin, and various vitamins to function properly. Deficiencies in these can lead to hair thinning or loss. Eating colourful fruits, vegetables, lean proteins and whole grains can provide these essential nutrients.
Avoid harsh treatments like excessive heat styling, tight hairstyles and brushing hair in an aggressive manner. “These can cause hair breakage and the appearance of reduced growth,” says Dr Vishnani. Gentle handling minimises physical stress on the hair shaft as well as scalp.
High levels of stress can contribute to various types of hair loss, including telogen effluvium. Techniques like mindfulness, yoga, journaling, listening to music and adequate sleep can help manage stress levels and potentially support healthier hair growth cycles.
“Minoxidil is a topical medication that can stimulate hair growth by widening blood vessels in the scalp. This allows more oxygen, blood, and nutrients to reach the hair follicles,” says Dr Vishnani. It’s commonly used for androgenetic alopecia (pattern hair loss).
A dermatologist can diagnose the specific cause of hair loss or poor growth and recommend treatments accordingly. “These might include prescription topical or oral medications, procedures like platelet-rich plasma therapy or microneedling, or specific targeted supplements based on diagnosed deficiencies,” says Dr Vishnani.
Taking prenatal vitamins for hair growth might be a trend promoted by netizens. However, there is no scientific evidence to back the claim. If a non-pregnant woman is concerned about hair growth, consult a dermatologist to identify the cause of hair loss rather than simply taking prenatal vitamins for hair growth.
Prenatal vitamins are a type of multivitamin, but they are specifically formulated to meet the increased nutritional demands of pregnancy and fetal development. The key differences often lie in the higher amounts of certain nutrients in prenatal vitamins compared to general multivitamins.
If the goal is solely hair growth in a non-pregnant woman with no known deficiencies, a targeted hair growth supplement containing biotin and other hair-supportive nutrients might be more appropriate than a prenatal vitamin. If hair issues are related to pregnancy or postpartum, then the nutrients in prenatals could be beneficial.
There isn't one single best vitamin for hair growth. Hair health depends on a balance of various nutrients. However, deficiencies in certain vitamins like D and B7 are more commonly associated with hair loss. If a specific deficiency is diagnosed, supplementing that particular nutrient is key.
The role of hair growth shampoos is primarily to maintain scalp health and potentially deliver topical ingredients that might support hair growth. However, shampoos alone are generally not a primary treatment for hair loss. Some shampoos contain ingredients like caffeine, ketoconazole and biotin that can support hair health.
Get latest updates on health and wellness along with Beauty, Hair Care, Natural Cures, Skin Care
Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.