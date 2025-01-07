Ketoconazole shampoo may help treat dandruff: Know the benefits and how to use it

Dandruff is a common skin problem in which flakes fall from the scalp onto shoulders. Using ketoconazole shampoo may help to get rid of dandruff.

There are many ways to control the itching and flaking associated with dandruff. One of them is using ketoconazole shampoo, a topical solution with antifungal properties. It is primarily used to control dandruff, which causes white or yellowish flakes on the scalp. Products with ketoconazole, an antifungal agent, may also help people with hair loss, and other skin conditions, including athlete’s foot. Using the shampoo is pretty straightforward, but know the percentage of this agent before washing your hair with it. There are no major side effects of using this hair care product, you should know more about it before including it in your routine.

What is ketoconazole shampoo?

“Ketoconazole is a molecule, which belongs to the antifungal class of medications, and is used in shampoo and cream forms,” shares dermatologist, and trichologist Dr Reshma T. Vishnani. This powerful agent works by killing the fungus that leads to the infection. You will start seeing the positive effects a few weeks after using ketoconazole shampoo.

You can easily buy it from stores but if you are not sure about the concentration, check with your dermatologist. “The percentage of ketoconazole is usually between 1 and 2 but doctors often recommend 2 percent,” says the expert. During a 2001 study, published in the Dermatology journal, Ketoconazole 2 percent had superior efficacy compared to Ketoconazole 1 percent in the treatment of severe dandruff.

What are the benefits of ketoconazole shampoo?

1. Treats dandruff

“Ketoconazole shampoo is mostly used as an anti-dandruff medication,” says the expert. A 2022 study, published in the British Journal Of Community Nursing, showed that using medicated shampoo with ketoconazole as one of the key ingredients can help in the treatment of seborrheic dermatitis. Dandruff can be considered as the mildest form of seborrheic dermatitis, a skin condition causing a scaly rash on oily parts of the body, according to the American Academy of Dermatology. “This type of shampoo helps by decreasing the fungal count on the scalp,” says Dr Vishnani.

2. Helps with hair growth

Apart from dandruff treatment, using ketoconazole shampoo may help to deal with hair loss. During a 2020 study, published in Dermatologic Therapy, topical ketoconazole was found to be a promising alternative therapy in the treatment of androgenetic alopecia, a common form of hair loss. “This type of shampoo helps in reducing inflammation on the scalp, so it may promote hair growth,” says the expert.

3. Reduces oiliness of scalp

Oily scalp can turn your hair flat and limp. If you don’t want the greasy look, try ketoconazole shampoo. “It can help to reduce oiliness on the scalp by decreasing the sebum secretion,” says the expert. That means you should use the shampoo only on your scalp. If you apply it to your entire hair, it may lead to hair dryness.

Apart from shampoo, you can also use cream with ketoconazole to treat fungal infections such as:

Athlete’s foot, a fungal infection known to affect the feet.

Jock itch, an infection in the private parts.

Sweat rash that usually appears in the folds of the skin.

Tinea versicolor, an infection where small patches of skin change colour and get scaly, according to the UK’s National Health Service.

How to use ketoconazole shampoo?

Take a small amount of the shampoo in your palm.

Apply it to your wet scalp. You can also mix it with water then apply it to your head, and massage it into your scalp. Make sure it doesn’t enter your mouth or eyes otherwise it will cause irritation and redness.

Keep it on your scalp for at least three to five minutes. Don’t wash it off soon after application, otherwise it will not work.

After rinsing it off, use a hair conditioner so that the ends of your hair don’t dry up.

To get rid of dandruff, you may have to use ketoconazole shampoo five to six times in a month. “For hair growth, you may have to continue using it for two to four months,” says the expert. Basically, when you feel that your scalp health is better or the fungus has cleared up, you can stop using ketoconazole shampoo.

What are the side effects of ketoconazole shampoo?

Ketoconazole shampoo is a medicated one which is why you should not use it every day. “You can use it every alternate day or twice a week,” says the expert. Here are a few side effects of using ketoconazole shampoo in excess:

If you use the right amount and don’t go overboard with it, you are unlikely to have side effects while using ketoconazole shampoo. If you use a shampoo with more than 2 percent ketoconazole then it can lead to dryness and scalp irritation.

Serious allergic reactions are not common but can happen. You may have a rash, redness, hives, and swelling.

Ketoconazole shampoo is a medicated hair care product that is mainly used to do away with dandruff. It may also help to deal with an oily scalp and promote hair growth. But be careful about the concentration as too much of it can lead to dry and itchy scalp.