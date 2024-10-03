Iron deficiency can cause hair loss! Know how to reverse it

Hair loss can be due to your genes or other factors like your diet. Iron deficiency may cause hair loss. Know the connection and the foods rich in iron.

Hair loss can be temporary or permanent, and it may happen due to various factors, including genetics, hormonal changes, ageing, stress or health conditions like thyroid problems. Nutritional deficiencies can also lead to hair loss. While protein is a must for your skin and hair health, you also need iron for strong tresses. If your body does not get enough iron, it may make you lose hair! Women may have to worry more due to important phases of life such as menstruation, pregnancy, childbirth and even menopause, which can deplete iron levels. Find out how iron deficiency can cause hair loss, and what you can do about it.

Hair loss: How can iron deficiency cause hair loss?

Iron deficiency is one of the causes of temporary hair loss, according to the UK’s National Health Service. “It is a common cause of hair loss because iron plays an important role in the production of hemoglobin, which carries oxygen to multiple cells, including hair follicles,” says aesthetic physician and cosmetologist Dr Karuna Malhotra. Hemoglobin ensures that hair follicles receive enough oxygen to stimulate healthy hair growth. “When iron levels are too low, oxygen supply reduces, and hair follicles struggle to produce new hair. This leads to noticeable shedding,” says the expert.

In particular, telogen effluvium is a type of hair loss associated with iron deficiency. It causes hair follicles to prematurely enter the telogen phase, leading to shedding. While telogen effluvium is usually temporary, if untreated, chronic iron deficiency may lead to more significant, longer-lasting hair loss.

Hair loss: Who is at risk for iron deficiency-related hair loss?

Iron deficiency can be a factor of developing or worsening female pattern hair loss, especially in premenopausal women, as per research published in the Journal Of Korean Medical Science in 2013.

There are more people susceptible to iron deficiency and, consequently, hair loss. The list includes:

Due to period blood loss, women of childbearing age are at a higher risk of iron deficiency. Pregnant women also require more iron to support the growing fetus, which can lead to anemia if their intake is insufficient.

Since non-heme iron (plant-based iron) is less easily absorbed by the body than heme iron (found in animal products), vegetarians and vegans may find it difficult to meet their iron needs through diet alone.

Conditions such as celiac disease, Crohn’s disease, or ulcers can impair the body’s ability to absorb iron, leading to deficiency.

Regular blood donation can lead to lower iron stores, particularly if donors do not replace the lost iron through diet or supplements.

Chronic conditions such as kidney disease, heart failure, or cancer can reduce the body’s ability to store or use iron efficiently, making anemia more likely.

Hair loss: Will hair loss from iron deficiency grow back?

“Yes, hair loss caused by low iron in the body can be reversed once iron levels get restored,” says Dr Malhotra. When the body receives adequate iron, hair follicles are able to resume their normal growth cycle. So, hair can regrow, but the process may take several months to become noticeable. “It is common for people to notice their hair growing after 3 to 6 months of addressing the iron deficiency, but full regrowth can take about a year,” says the expert.

The speed of hair regrowth depends on factors such as the severity of iron deficiency, and the overall health of the person. If iron deficiency was the sole cause of the hair loss, restoring iron levels should result in complete hair recovery over time. “However, if there are other factors like stress, genes and hormonal imbalances, hair regrowth may not be as complete or quick,” says the expert.

To ensure successful regrowth, it is important to maintain consistent iron intake through a balanced diet or supplements, as recommended by a doctor.

How to add more iron to your diet?

Women aged 19 to 49 need to consume 14.8 mg of iron in a day, according to the UK’s National Health Service. If you are not meeting the daily requirement then increasing iron intake is a must for preventing and reversing iron-related hair loss.

Take a Poll What is your biggest skin concern? Acne and breakouts

Hyperpigmentation and dark spots

Uneven skin

Dryness Take a Poll Which hair removal wax is your favourite? Rica wax

Chocolate wax

Honey wax

Aloe vera wax Previous Next

Here are some ways to increase iron intake:

Heme iron found in animal products is more readily absorbed by the body compared to non-heme iron that come from plant sources. Foods high in heme iron include fish, red meat, liver, and chicken.

For vegetarians, sources of non-heme iron include lentils, tofu, spinach, beans, quinoa, and fortified cereals. Pair non-heme iron foods with vitamin C-rich items like citrus fruits, bell peppers, and tomatoes to enhance absorption of iron.

Iron supplements may also be recommended, but they should be taken under medical supervision to avoid potential side effects, such as constipation or iron overload.

If you want to apply products, there are also iron-fortified hair care items that may help to boost hair strength. “Topical products may help improve the appearance of hair, but addressing iron deficiency internally through foods and oral supplements is more effective for long-term hair health,” says the expert.

Make sure to go for regular check-ups, particularly blood tests, to help monitor iron levels and prevent deficiency before it leads to hair loss.

Iron deficiency may lead to hair loss, it is also important to consider overall health. Managing stress, getting enough sleep, and following a balanced diet can contribute to healthier hair and prevent excessive shedding caused by nutrient imbalances.