International Alopecia Day 2025: Cosmetic surgeon explains why autoimmune hair loss is rising

Imagine waking up one morning, looking in the mirror, and noticing patches of hair missing or finding tufts of hair on your pillow. These alarming signs are often linked to autoimmune issues, specifically a condition called alopecia areata. This type of hair loss can be especially distressing and significantly impact emotional well-being. As we observe International Alopecia Day, it is vital to raise awareness about the growing concern of autoimmune hair loss.
Autoimmune hair loss, commonly referred to as alopecia areata, is a condition in which the immune system mistakenly attacks the hair follicles, resulting in hair loss. This results in sudden, patchy hair loss that can occur on the scalp or other areas of the body. In some severe cases, individuals may experience total hair loss, known as alopecia totalis, or even complete loss of body hair, categorised as alopecia universalis, as per the National Alopecia Areata Foundation. The unpredictability of this condition can lead to feelings of anxiety and diminish self-esteem, making it crucial for those affected to seek appropriate support.
Symptoms of alopecia areata can vary from person to person, as per the National Institute of arthritis & musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases, but often include:
“Understanding these symptoms can empower individuals to act quickly if they suspect they are experiencing this condition”, says cosmetic surgeon Dr Viral Desai.
Research by the National Alopecia Areata Foundation into the increasing incidence of autoimmune hair loss is ongoing. However, several factors are thought to contribute to this rising trend:
“Individuals with a family history of autoimmune disorders are at a higher risk. A genetic predisposition can trigger the onset of alopecia areata in subsequent generations,” shares plastic surgeon Dr Desai.
A weakened immune system can escalate the risk of autoimmune disorders.
Factors contributing to this include:
“Understanding these risk factors underscores the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle and practising effective stress management in potentially mitigating the onset of alopecia”, explains hair transplant surgeon Dr Desai.
If you’re experiencing hair loss, the first step is not to panic! Consulting a medical expert is crucial for identifying the underlying condition and discussing potential treatments, as noted in the Journal of Clinical Medicine. Meanwhile, Dr Viral Desai shares some accessible tips to promote overall hair health:
Focus on nourishing your body with whole, unprocessed foods.
Incorporate:
Engage in activities that promote relaxation and mental clarity, such as:
Treat your hair with care by:
Consulting a healthcare professional for blood tests can help pinpoint any hormonal imbalances or underlying autoimmune conditions that may contribute to hair loss.
It is vital to approach treatment plans for alopecia areata on an individual basis, as recommended by the American Academy of Dermatology.
Some potential options include:
Discussing these options with a specialist can empower individuals to take control of their condition and explore what works best for them, according to a journal article by Springer.
