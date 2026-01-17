Hair growth may slow down in winter: Dermatologist explains why and what to do

Wondering why your hair feels thinner and dull every winter? A dermatologist explains what cold weather does to your scalp and how small changes can help revive hair growth.

Have you ever noticed that just when winter arrives, your hair suddenly feels drier, weaker, and slower to grow? You oil it, condition it, and still end up with more hair on your pillow than usual. Don’t worry, it is quite common in winter. Due to the exposure to cold air and room heater, less sunlight, and even hot showers can take a toll on your scalp health. Over time, this leads to breakage that looks like hair loss and makes growth feel stuck.

However, according to dermatologist Dr Shifa Yadav, winter-related hair issues are reversible. All you need is to change your skincare routine a bit to control hair growth.

Why does hair growth slow down in winter?

Winter does not completely stop hair growth, but it can slow it significantly. Dr Yadav explains that cold temperatures cause blood vessels in the scalp to constrict. This reduces the flow of oxygen and nutrients to hair follicles, which are essential for steady growth. On top of that, shorter daylight hours mean lower vitamin D levels, an important nutrient involved in the hair growth cycle.

A 2021 study published in the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology linked low vitamin D levels with disrupted hair follicle activity. Add dry air and indoor heating to the mix, and the scalp becomes flaky, irritated, and less supportive of new hair strands.

Can dryness and breakage make hair growth look worse?

Absolutely. One of the biggest winter hair problems is moisture loss. Cold air strips natural oils from the scalp and hair shaft, making strands brittle. Dr Yadav notes that when hair breaks easily, it often creates the illusion that hair has stopped growing, when in reality, new growth is snapping off before it becomes visible.

Woolen caps, scarves, and static electricity further increase friction, leading to tangles, split ends, and breakage. Without proper moisture control, even healthy hair struggles to retain length during winter.

Do scalp massages really help hair grow?

Yes, and science backs it up. Regular scalp massage improves blood circulation, helping nutrients reach the hair follicles more efficiently. A 2016 study published in ePlasty found that people who practiced daily scalp massage experienced increased hair thickness after 24 weeks.

Dr Yadav recommends massaging your scalp for about 10 minutes a day using gentle circular motions. You can do this with your fingertips or with a light oil to reduce friction and dryness.

How important is moisture for winter hair growth?

Moisture is everything during winter. Dry indoor air and hot showers weaken the hair cuticle, leading to frizz and hair breakage. According to Dr Yadav, maintaining indoor humidity levels between 30 percent and 50 percent using a humidifier can significantly improve scalp comfort.

She also advises washing hair with lukewarm, not hot, water and sealing moisture with nourishing oils like coconut, argan, or castor oil. These oils protect the hair shaft and reduce moisture loss caused by cold winds.

Can diet and nutrients support hair growth in winter?

Hair health is closely linked to nutrition. A winter diet low in essential nutrients can worsen hair fall. Dr Yadav highlights the importance of biotin, iron, zinc, omega-3 fatty acids, and vitamin D for strong, resilient hair.

A 2018 study in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences showed that omega-3 fatty acids may help stimulate hair growth. Including foods like eggs, nuts, seeds, fatty fish, leafy greens, and avocados can strengthen hair from within. Supplements may help, but only under medical guidance.

When should you seek professional help?

If you notice excessive shedding, patchy hair loss, or scalp conditions like dandruff or psoriasis worsening in winter, it is important to consult a dermatologist. Dr Yadav explains that inflammatory scalp conditions often flare up during colder months and can weaken follicles if left untreated.

Treatments like medicated shampoos, minoxidil-based serums, or low-level laser therapy may be recommended depending on the cause.