Looking for a remedy for hair growth? 5 homemade serums to try

Chat with
Are you tired of trying multiple expensive hair care products to stop hair fall and promote hair growth? It might be time to take a natural approach. While using a good serum for hair growth can help, you don’t have to necessarily spend a huge amount of money to get this from the market. With the help of a few common ingredients such as coconut oil, avocado, aloe vera, rose water and glycerin, you can make many different types of serums that can not only stop hair fall but also make your hear healthier. Wondering how to make a good serum for hair growth? Here are some options for you to try out.
Yes, hair serums contain hydrating agents such as hyaluronic acid and glycerin that help hair retain moisture, preventing dryness and brittleness. “Well-hydrated hair is less prone to split ends or breakage, indirectly supporting healthier growth. Many serums also include essential fatty acids from the likes of coconut, almond, or argan oil, and antioxidants that nourish the hair follicles,” says dermatologist Dr Kalpana Sarangi.
Healthier follicles can produce stronger, thicker hair strands over time. A good serum for hair growth contains ingredients like keratin, amino acids, or plant proteins. These help repair damaged hair cuticles, states a study published in the International Journal of Cosmetic Science. Strengthened hair shafts break less often, which makes hair appear fuller and healthier.
Additionally, using a good serum for hair growth works as this can also form a protective layer around the hair shaft, shielding it from sun exposure and pollutants, as per a study, published in the International Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences. Reduced damage translates to less hair fall and better hair retention. Serums are effective to tame flyaways, reduce frizz, and give hair a smoother appearance. While this isn’t a direct growth factor, less tangling and breakage during styling help preserve overall hair length.
Want to make an effective homemade serum for hair growth? Here are some easy options for you:
Ingredients
Preparation and usage
Ingredients
Preparation and usage
Ingredients
Preparation and usage
Ingredients
Preparation and usage
Ingredients
Preparation and usage
Using a good homemade serum for hair growth can yield quick results. Not only can it help reduce hair breakage, but it can also keep your tresses well-hydrated and make them stronger. However, if you suffer from any hair issue, consult a dermatologist before applying a homemade serum.
For most homemade serums, applying them right after you’ve gently towel-dried your hair helps seal in moisture and ensures maximum penetration. If you plan to style your hair (e.g., blow-dry, straighten), you can apply a thin layer of serum first to protect your hair from heat and frizz. Unless the recipe specifically targets scalp health (like onion juice or fenugreek), focus application from mid-length to the ends to prevent buildup on the scalp.
For heavier, oil-based or very moisturizing serums (like avocado, banana, or hibiscus-olive oil), once or twice weekly is generally sufficient. Lighter, water-based serums (like rose water and glycerin, green tea and aloe) can be used more frequently—up to daily if your hair tolerates it without becoming greasy. If you notice any residue, greasiness, or scalp irritation, reduce the usage and rinse your hair more thoroughly. Everyone’s hair type responds differently.
Get latest updates on health and wellness along with Beauty, Hair Care, Natural Cures, Skin Care
Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.