Looking for a remedy for hair growth? 5 homemade serums to try

A good homemade serum for hair growth can help in tackling breakage as well as keeping your hair hydrated. Check out these 5 easy recipes.

Are you tired of trying multiple expensive hair care products to stop hair fall and promote hair growth? It might be time to take a natural approach. While using a good serum for hair growth can help, you don’t have to necessarily spend a huge amount of money to get this from the market. With the help of a few common ingredients such as coconut oil, avocado, aloe vera, rose water and glycerin, you can make many different types of serums that can not only stop hair fall but also make your hear healthier. Wondering how to make a good serum for hair growth? Here are some options for you to try out.

Serum for hair growth: Does it work?

Yes, hair serums contain hydrating agents such as hyaluronic acid and glycerin that help hair retain moisture, preventing dryness and brittleness. “Well-hydrated hair is less prone to split ends or breakage, indirectly supporting healthier growth. Many serums also include essential fatty acids from the likes of coconut, almond, or argan oil, and antioxidants that nourish the hair follicles,” says dermatologist Dr Kalpana Sarangi.

Healthier follicles can produce stronger, thicker hair strands over time. A good serum for hair growth contains ingredients like keratin, amino acids, or plant proteins. These help repair damaged hair cuticles, states a study published in the International Journal of Cosmetic Science. Strengthened hair shafts break less often, which makes hair appear fuller and healthier.

Additionally, using a good serum for hair growth works as this can also form a protective layer around the hair shaft, shielding it from sun exposure and pollutants, as per a study, published in the International Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences. Reduced damage translates to less hair fall and better hair retention. Serums are effective to tame flyaways, reduce frizz, and give hair a smoother appearance. While this isn’t a direct growth factor, less tangling and breakage during styling help preserve overall hair length.

5 homemade serums for hair growth

Want to make an effective homemade serum for hair growth? Here are some easy options for you:

1. Aloe vera and coconut oil serum

Ingredients

2 tablespoons of fresh aloe vera gel

1 tablespoon of extra-virgin coconut oil

An optional three or four drops of rosemary essential oil for added scalp stimulation.

Preparation and usage

Gently whisk the aloe vera gel and coconut oil until you achieve a smooth, uniform blend.

If you want a soothing herbal scent, add a few drops of rosemary essential oil.

Store this mixture in a small, clean container, preferably in the refrigerator to preserve freshness.

The best time to use this homemade serum for hair growth is on damp, towel-dried hair after you’ve showered. Take a small amount, rub it between your palms, and apply from mid-length to the ends, avoiding the scalp to prevent buildup. You can leave it in and style as usual, allowing the serum to help lock in moisture and add a natural shine.

2. Rose water and glycerin serum

Ingredients

3 tablespoons of rose water

1 tablespoon of glycerin

Two or three drops of vitamin E oil for extra antioxidants (optional)

Preparation and usage

In a small spray bottle, combine the rose water and glycerin.

If you’d like more antioxidant benefits, squeeze a vitamin E capsule into the solution.

Shake it gently until it’s well mixed.

For application, lightly spritz this serum for hair growth onto your freshly washed, towel-dried hair. Focus on the lengths rather than the scalp, then gently run your fingers or a wide-tooth comb through to distribute it evenly. You can reapply throughout the day if your hair feels dry, as this water-based formula is quite light and won’t weigh your hair down.

3. Green tea and aloe vera serum

Ingredients

A quarter cup of brewed and cooled green tea

2 tablespoons of aloe vera gel

1 teaspoon of honey

Preparation and usage

Start by preparing a fresh cup of green tea, then allow it to cool completely.

In a bowl, whisk the cooled tea, aloe vera gel, and honey until they blend into a light, gel-like consistency.

Transfer this mixture into a sealed container and store it in the refrigerator if you won’t be using it immediately.

After shampooing, gently towel-dry your hair and apply a thin layer of this serum along the lengths, leaving it in without rinsing. This approach takes advantage of green tea’s antioxidant properties and helps lock moisture into your strands.

4. Avocado and almond oil serum

Ingredients

2 tablespoons of ripe, mashed avocado

1 tablespoon of sweet almond oil

5 drops of lavender essential oil for a soothing aroma (optional).

Preparation and usage

Mash the avocado until there are no lumps, and stir in the sweet almond oil.

If you enjoy a calming fragrance, add a few drops of lavender essential oil.

Avocado oxidizes quickly, so it is best to use this mixture immediately. To apply, massage this homemade serum for hair growth from the mid-length down to the ends of your hair while it is still slightly damp. Leave it on for around 20 minutes so the nourishing oils and proteins can penetrate the hair shaft. If you find it too heavy, you can rinse or lightly shampoo afterwards.

5. Hibiscus and olive oil serum

Ingredients

4-5 hibiscus petals, thoroughly washed and ground into a paste

2 tablespoons of extra-virgin olive oil.

Preparation and usage

Grind the hibiscus petals until they form a paste and then stir them into the olive oil.

Gently warming the mixture can help release the hibiscus extracts, but be careful not to overheat it.

Spread this serum through your damp hair and let it sit for about 30 minutes, as this will give time for the nutrients to absorb. When you are ready, rinse your hair with a mild shampoo if you find it feels too oily. This serum can be particularly beneficial for adding shine and controlling frizz.

Using a good homemade serum for hair growth can yield quick results. Not only can it help reduce hair breakage, but it can also keep your tresses well-hydrated and make them stronger. However, if you suffer from any hair issue, consult a dermatologist before applying a homemade serum.