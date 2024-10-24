6 effective home remedies to increase hair volume and shine!

If you think your hair needs some extra volume and shine, try some natural ways to fix it! Here are some quick home remedies to increase hair volume and shine.

If you have been noticing your hair texture changing lately and becoming more dry, chances are your hair health has taken a hit! There are several reasons why your hair looks lifeless and dull, and it may be a result of things you did not think would affect it. Regardless of the reason behind your hair losing its volume and shine, you can fix it with the ingredients you find in your kitchen. After switching out some of your unhealthy hair care habits and opting for some natural ingredients, you may even be surprised just how shiny and strong your hair can truly become. Know some quick home remedies to protect your locks.

Best home remedies for hair volume and shine

Here are some of the easy and effective hacks to increase hair shine you can try, as shared by dermatologist Dr Seema Oberoi Lall.

1. Aloe vera gel

Aloe vera is known for its soothing and hydrating properties, which can improve hair shine. It also contains enzymes that can promote hair growth and prevent hair loss. Last but not the least, it helps to increase hair volume. According to a study published in the Journal of Drug Delivery Science and Technology, malic acid and other Aloe vera additives can enhance cell proliferation in the hair follicle and increase hair growth.

How to use:

Extract the gel from an aloe vera leaf.

Apply the gel directly to your scalp and hair.

Leave it on for 30 minutes before rinsing with cold water.

Use this remedy once or twice a week.

Side effects: While rare, some people might experience allergic reactions to aloe vera, causing itching or redness.

2. Coconut oil

Coconut oil penetrates hair shafts, providing moisture, nourishment and thickness. It is a natural conditioner that promotes the regrowth of damaged hair. It also contains the vital proteins needed to nourish and repair damaged hair, as found in a study published in the International Journal of Life Sciences Research.

How to use

Warm up some coconut oil and massage it into your scalp and hair.

Leave it overnight and wash it out with a mild shampoo.

Do this once or twice a week.

Side effects: Coconut oil can be heavy for some hair types, leaving it greasy. It might clog the scalp for those prone to dandruff.

3. Egg yolk

Eggs are packed with protein, which is essential for hair growth and are also helpful in giving thick and voluminous hair over time. Eating eggs may enhance hair health in addition to applying egg yolk and whites to it. A study published in the journal Menopause Review, found that eggs are high in amino acids, which can help with hair health.

How to use:

Beat an egg yolk and apply it to your hair and scalp.

Leave it on for 30 minutes before rinsing with cold water.

Use this remedy once a week.

Side effects: Egg allergies can cause a reaction when applied to the scalp. The smell can also be off-putting for some.

4. Avocado hair masks

Avocados are packed with essential nutrients like vitamins A, C, and E, as well as healthy fats. These components provide a deep conditioning treatment for your hair, helping to moisturise dry, brittle hair. The vitamins and minerals nourish your hair follicles, promoting healthy growth. Avocado may help to soften and smooth your hair, reducing frizz. Regular use can enhance the natural shine.of your hair.

How to use:

Choose a ripe avocado and mash it into a smooth paste. You can add a tablespoon of honey or olive oil for extra moisture and shine.

Apply the avocado mask evenly to your hair, focusing on the ends where it tends to be driest.

Cover your hair with a shower cap or plastic wrap to lock in moisture. Leave the mask on for 30 minutes to an hour.

Rinse the mask out with cool water until your hair feels clean.

If your hair feels greasy after rinsing, you can gently shampoo it.

Side effects: If you have sensitive skin, the avocado’s natural oils might cause irritation. Also, if not rinsed thoroughly, the mask can leave your hair feeling greasy. To minimise these risks, use a diluted mask, rinse thoroughly, and shampoo if needed.

5. Olive oil

Another home remedy for hair volume and shine is olive oil. This, when applied to your hair, penetrates the hair shaft, providing deep hydration. This hydration helps to soften and smooth hair cuticles, reducing frizz and enhancing shine. Additionally, olive oil contains antioxidants that can help protect your hair from damage caused by environmental factors like pollution and UV rays. By nourishing your hair and locking in moisture, olive oil deep conditioning can leave your hair feeling soft, healthy, and lustrous.

How to use:

Warm olive oil and apply it to your hair, focusing on the ends.

Cover your hair with a shower cap and leave the oil on overnight.

Shampoo and condition as usual in the morning.

Side effects: Although rare, some individuals may have allergies to olive oil. If you experience any adverse reactions, such as itching, redness, or swelling, discontinue use and consult a dermatologist.

Note: Before applying these home remedies on your hair, it is advisable to do a patch test first before applying it on the whole head. If you experience any adverse reactions, such as itching, redness, or scalp irritation, discontinue use and consult a dermatologist.

Other tips to protect hair during this festive season

Here are some tips to ensure that you hair is protected, as suggested by explains dermatologist Dr Sheena Kapoor.

Combing wet hair can break and damage your follicles, increasing chances of hair loss. Always use a wide tooth comb.

Use a mild shampoo according to your hair type and specific scalp condition. This should ideally be sulphate, paraben and should not have any fragrance.

mild shampoo You should wash your hair only 3 times a week.

Never skip conditioning your hair post shampoo as it will help in retrieving the natural moisture barrier of hair. Conditioner should be applied on hair length, so start from tips and work on way up the roots, don’t apply on scalp. Use leave-in conditioners for very frizzy, dry and curly hair.

For drying your hair, wrap your hair in a towel to absorb the water rather and let it air dry instead of rubbing with a towel as it will prevent hair damage.

While these home remedies to increase hair volume, it is best to check your doctor especially if you have an underlying scalp or hair condition.