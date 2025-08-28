Search HealthShots…
Hair Care

Henna cream: Expert-recommended monsoon must-have for hair nourishment and natural shine

Revitalise your hair this monsoon with henna cream. Discover its nourishing benefits, use tips, and care routines for vibrant, healthy hair.
Written by: Tavishi Dogra
Published On: 28 Aug 2025, 06:33 pm IST
Inputs from
Clelia Cecilia Angelon
Skin & Hair
Henna cream is often used as a hair colour. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock

As the monsoon clouds roll in, they bring a sense of renewal and joy. However, this season’s dampness and humidity can play havoc with our hair. The high moisture levels we experience during this time can lead to a host of hair concerns, which can leave us feeling less than fabulous. If you’re looking for a solution to keep your hair nourished, vibrant, and healthy during the rainy season, sample a henna cream.

What happens to your hair during the monsoon?

The monsoon season heralds increased humidity, which affects hair health in several ways:

  • Moisture absorption: High humidity causes hair to absorb excess moisture, resulting in swelling, breakage, and frizz.
  • Scalp problems: “The damp environment can lead to dandruff, fungal infections, and even hair loss”, hair expert Clelia Cecilia Angelon tells Health Shots.
  • Natural oil stripping: The moisture can dry out the scalp, stripping away essential oils and weakening the hair roots.

Given these potential challenges, it’s essential to adopt a proactive approach to hair care during the monsoon season.

What is henna cream?

Henna cream is a cosmetic product that mixes henna, a natural dye from the Lawsonia inermis plant, with a creamy base. It is mainly used for body art, hair colouring, or skincare. The cream makes it easier to apply and may include extra ingredients that improve its conditioning effects. “This makes it more suitable for hair or skin than traditional henna paste. Henna cream can create a temporary stain that lasts from a few days to a couple of weeks, depending on the area of application and your skin type,” describes the expert.

Is henna cream good for hair?

Among the various hair care remedies available, henna stands out as a time-tested solution. Traditionally used for colouring hair, henna also boasts incredible nourishing properties. “Today, with the advent of convenient henna cream, you can enjoy all the benefits of this natural remedy without the hassle”, suggests Angelon.

Why choose henna cream?

Henna cream is a premixed paste that is not only easy to apply but is also enriched with beneficial ingredients. Here are some compelling reasons to incorporate into your hair care routine:

  • Natural and organic: This cream is typically free from harsh chemicals, including PPD, EDTA, GMOs, gluten, ammonia, and their byproducts. This makes it a safe choice for all hair types.
  • Nourishing ingredients: “Many henna creams are combined with herbs like guarana, jua, babassu oil, malva, and açaí—rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants from the Brazilian rainforests”, advises the expert.
  • Ease of use: The applicator makes the cream easy to use, simplifying the application process. To achieve remarkable results, apply it once a week for one hour.
Henna cream has benefits for hair. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock

Benefits of using henna cream regularly

Using henna cream regularly offers numerous benefits, including:

  • Strengthens hair: The nutrients in henna enhance hair strength, reducing the chances of breakage and hair fall.
  • Adds shine: “Regular application imparts a natural shine, giving your hair that healthy glow”, shares hair expert.
  • Soothes the scalp: Henna possesses antifungal properties, making it an excellent choice for combating scalp infections and dandruff.

How to take care of hair during the monsoon?

While henna cream is a fantastic addition to your hair care routine, hair expert Clelia Cecilia Angelon explains that it is vital to complement it with a few other practices to maintain optimal hair health during the monsoon:

  1. Shampoo: Ensure you shampoo your hair at least twice a week. Opt for natural and vegan shampoos that are specially formulated to help maintain hair colour and moisture.
  2. Avoid heat styling: Refrain from using heated styling tools. They can further dehydrate your hair, leading to increased frizz and damage.
  3. Regular oil massages: Incorporate soothing hot oil massages into your routine. This helps promote blood circulation and enhances nutrient absorption in the scalp, giving your hair the care it deserves.
  4. Protect your hair: Hats and scarves can provide a barrier against environmental damage caused by wind and rain. Protecting your hair from wetness also helps maintain its natural moisture balance.

DIY henna cream application tips

If you choose to use henna cream, here are some tips for practical application:

  • Patch test first: Always perform a patch test to ensure you don’t have any allergic reactions to henna, according to the UK’s National Health Service.
  • Application: Divide your hair into sections for a more precise application. Use the applicator to spread an even layer on your hair and scalp.
  • Timing: Leave the cream on for about an hour for optimal results, then rinse thoroughly with lukewarm water.

Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.

About the Author
Tavishi Dogra

Tavishi Dogra is a health journalist with over 8 years of experience in the field. She has built a reputation as a trusted voice, adept at simplifying complex medical information for a broad audience. Her work with prominent media outlets, including RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, and Zee, has honed her skills in effectively communicating health topics to diverse groups. Tavishi's extensive research and expertise in AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy) make her a valuable source of expert advice and the latest updates on leading a healthier lifestyle. Follow her on HealthShots for more insights!

