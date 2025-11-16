Are you making these 9 mistakes while using hair serum? They may stop hair growth

Hair serum has become one of those must-have products in hair care, yet many people still are not sure how to use it correctly. While it is known for adding shine, reducing frizz, and protecting hair from damage, the way you apply it can make all the difference. Used the right way, serum can boost smoothness, strengthen strands, and even support healthier hair growth over time. But small mistakes, like choosing the wrong formula or applying it unevenly, can stop you from seeing real results. If your serum is not doing much anymore, it is probably not the product but the way you are using it. Here is what you might be getting wrong.
Here are 9 common mistakes you should avoid while using hair serum for hair growth:
Selecting the wrong serum is one of the biggest reasons people don’t see results. Different hair types need different ingredients.
Using the right serum ensures your hair gets the moisture, definition, or smoothness it actually needs.
Too much serum can make hair greasy and limp, while too little won’t give any real benefit. Dermatologist Dr Shareefa Chause suggests starting with just a pea-sized amount for short hair and increasing slightly for medium or long hair. The goal is to lightly coat the hair, not drench it.
Serums work best when used regularly. Skipping applications or using them only once in a while won’t help with long-term issues like dryness, frizz, or breakage. Consistency helps build a protective layer around each strand, improving shine and strength over time.
Rubbing serum aggressively between your hands often makes most of the product stay on your palms. Instead, “warm it gently and apply it by smoothing it along your hair length, focusing on the mid-lengths and ends,” explains Dr Chause. Soft, downward strokes help the serum coat strands evenly.
Serum absorbs best when hair is slightly damp. Damp strands allow smoother distribution and better penetration. Using it on dry hair often leads to uneven application and surface-level shine instead of real nourishment.
Too much serum can cause buildup, dullness, and even clogged follicles, which may indirectly affect growth. Use it 2–3 times a week or after every wash, depending on your hair type and needs.
“Serum works best on clean hair,” says Dr Chause. Dirt, oil, and sweat block absorption, preventing the product from forming a protective barrier.
Serums are meant for lengths, not the scalp. Applying them to the scalp can lead to greasiness and buildup, while skipping the ends leaves the driest part of your hair unprotected. Focus on the bottom sections where breakage usually starts.
Daily use can cause buildup and weigh your hair down. According to Dr Chause, 2–3 times a week or after washing is ideal for most hair types.
When used properly, serum can transform your hair. Here are 5 common benefits of it:
Now, use hair serum in the right way to reap all the benefits!
Get latest updates on health and wellness along with Beauty, Hair Care, Natural Cures, Skin Care
Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.