Are you making these 9 mistakes while using hair serum? They may stop hair growth

Hair serum has become one of those must-have products in hair care, yet many people still are not sure how to use it correctly. While it is known for adding shine, reducing frizz, and protecting hair from damage, the way you apply it can make all the difference. Used the right way, serum can boost smoothness, strengthen strands, and even support healthier hair growth over time. But small mistakes, like choosing the wrong formula or applying it unevenly, can stop you from seeing real results. If your serum is not doing much anymore, it is probably not the product but the way you are using it. Here is what you might be getting wrong.

Hair serum mistakes

Here are 9 common mistakes you should avoid while using hair serum for hair growth:

1. Choosing the wrong serum for your hair type

Selecting the wrong serum is one of the biggest reasons people don’t see results. Different hair types need different ingredients.

For dry hair: Look for nourishing serums with argan oil or shea butter. A study published in the Journal of Cosmetics Dermatological Sciences and Applications found that argan oil reduces protein loss in colour-treated hair and protects it from damage.

For curly hair: Choose serums with coconut oil or glycerin, which help maintain curl shape without weighing strands down.

For frizzy hair: Anti-frizz serums containing silicones like dimethicone or cyclomethicone help smooth flyaways and create a sleek finish.

Using the right serum ensures your hair gets the moisture, definition, or smoothness it actually needs.

2. Using the wrong amount of serum

Too much serum can make hair greasy and limp, while too little won’t give any real benefit. Dermatologist Dr Shareefa Chause suggests starting with just a pea-sized amount for short hair and increasing slightly for medium or long hair. The goal is to lightly coat the hair, not drench it.

3. Being inconsistent with your serum routine

Serums work best when used regularly. Skipping applications or using them only once in a while won’t help with long-term issues like dryness, frizz, or breakage. Consistency helps build a protective layer around each strand, improving shine and strength over time.

4. Rubbing serum instead of massaging

Rubbing serum aggressively between your hands often makes most of the product stay on your palms. Instead, “warm it gently and apply it by smoothing it along your hair length, focusing on the mid-lengths and ends,” explains Dr Chause. Soft, downward strokes help the serum coat strands evenly.

5. Applying serum to completely dry hair

Serum absorbs best when hair is slightly damp. Damp strands allow smoother distribution and better penetration. Using it on dry hair often leads to uneven application and surface-level shine instead of real nourishment.

6. Overusing the product

Too much serum can cause buildup, dullness, and even clogged follicles, which may indirectly affect growth. Use it 2–3 times a week or after every wash, depending on your hair type and needs.

7. Applying serum to dirty hair

“Serum works best on clean hair,” says Dr Chause. Dirt, oil, and sweat block absorption, preventing the product from forming a protective barrier.

8. Skipping the ends and applying only to the scalp

Serums are meant for lengths, not the scalp. Applying them to the scalp can lead to greasiness and buildup, while skipping the ends leaves the driest part of your hair unprotected. Focus on the bottom sections where breakage usually starts.

9. Using serum every day

Daily use can cause buildup and weigh your hair down. According to Dr Chause, 2–3 times a week or after washing is ideal for most hair types.

Benefits of using hair serum correctly

When used properly, serum can transform your hair. Here are 5 common benefits of it:

Provides nourishment: Hair serums contain oils and vitamins that help restore lost moisture, making dry or dull hair feel softer and healthier.



Strengthens hair: Serums create a thin protective layer around each strand, which reduces damage from brushing, styling, and friction.



Repairs hair: Regular use can revive rough or damaged hair, bringing back smoothness, shine, and a healthier appearance.

Boosts hair growth: A study published in Clinical, Cosmetic and Investigational Dermatology found that a serum containing amla extract and freeze-dried coconut water improved hair growth rate and density in participants over 90 days.

Provides UV protection: Many serums shield hair from sun exposure and environmental stress, preventing dryness and colour fading.

Now, use hair serum in the right way to reap all the benefits!