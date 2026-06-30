10 ultra-nourishing hair masks to tackle monsoon frizz and boost shine

Find ten easy hair masks to tame frizz and enhance shine during the monsoon, keeping hair healthy and manageable.

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The arrival of monsoon brings a refreshing change, inviting us to enjoy cosy moments indoors, savouring our favourite snacks and sipping on a warm mocha while watching the rainy landscape from our windows. However, this seasonal charm comes with challenges, especially for our hair. The moisture-laden air can increase frizz and flyaways, as dry hair absorbs moisture and swells. To maintain healthy, manageable hair during the monsoon, it’s essential to adopt a care routine focused on hydration, frizz control, and smoothness. {{{htmlData}}}

Which hair masks are best for frizzy hair?

With so many options available, choosing the right hair mask can be confusing. We will compare their features, pros, and cons to help you decide which masks are best for tackling frizz and giving you silky, smooth hair.

Mamaearth Flaxseed Damage Repair Hair Mask

If you have damaged hair, this product can especially help. With Flaxseed, Hyaluronic Acid, and Ceramides, it repairs up to 100% of damage, leaving your hair healthier, softer, and shinier after just three uses. The mask deeply hydrates and nourishes while locking in moisture, thanks to its safe, toxin-free formula.

Specifications

– Repairs up to 100% of damaged hair

– Restores softness and shine

– Deeply conditions hair

– Provides nourishment beyond the surface

– Hydrates and locks in moisture

Reasons to buy

Damage repair

Enhanced texture

Deep conditioning

Safe ingredients

Multi-benefit formula

Reasons to avoid

Allergic reactions

Price point

2. BBLUNT Intense Moisture Hair Mask

The Intense Moisture Hair Mask is designed to add moisture, nourish, and strengthen hair. It also helps reduce frizz and detangle strands for easier manageability, while the Shine Tonic is intended to leave hair looking glossy. Made in India for Indian hair, it is suitable for all hair types and textures.

Specifications

Moisturizing formula

Nourishment

Frizz reduction

Detangling

Shine enhancement

Hair type compatibility

Reasons to buy

Moisture and nourishment

Strengthening properties

Frizz control

Detangling effect

Glossy shine

Suitable for all hair types

Reasons to avoid

Potential build-up

Individual reactions

Price point

Results vary

3. Wella Repair Hair Mask

The Wella Repair Hair Mask is a nourishing treatment designed to address damaged hair, helping to restore its natural health and strength. With its rich, creamy formula, it deeply conditions each strand, effectively repairing wear and tear from styling, colouring, and environmental factors. The mask not only strengthens hair fibres but also controls frizz, resulting in a smooth, soft, and manageable finish. Regular use ensures healthier-looking hair that feels revitalised and easier to manage.

Specifications

Restores smoothness

Deep conditioning

Controls frizz

Repairs damaged hair

200ml size

Reasons to buy

Repairs damaged hair

Controls frizz

Provides deep conditioning

Reasons to avoid

Slightly expensive

May not be suitable for all hair types

4. Bare Anatomy Niacinamide Hair Mask

The Bare Anatomy Niacinamide Hair Mask is designed to provide deep nourishment and strengthen even the most difficult-to-manage hair types. It works to make hair smoother, healthier, and more manageable with consistent use. This hair mask contains niacinamide, a potent ingredient known for repairing damaged hair, restoring vitality, and protecting against frizz and environmental damage. Regular application helps improve hair texture, giving it a renewed, vibrant appearance and enhanced resilience.

Specifications

Strengthens hair

Nourishes unmanageable hair

Enriched with niacinamide

Promotes smoother strands

200ml size

Reasons to buy

Strengthens and nourishes hair

Promotes smoother strands

Enriched with niacinamide

Reasons to avoid

May not be suitable for all hair types

Slightly expensive

5. Curl Intense Hydrating Hair Mask

The Curl Intense Hydrating Hair Mask is specifically formulated to deliver deep, intense hydration to curly and frizzy hair. This nourishing treatment effectively defines every curl, tames flyaways, and reduces frizz, resulting in a smoother, more polished look. Additionally, it enhances hair elasticity, making curls more resilient and lively. Regular use of this mask helps improve overall hair health, leaving your locks looking healthier, shinier, and more vibrant than ever before.

Specifications

Provides intense hydration

Defines curls

Reduces frizz

Improves hair elasticity

200ml size

Reasons to buy

Defines curls

Reduces frizz

Improves hair elasticity

Reasons to avoid

May not be suitable for straight hair

Slightly heavy formula

6. L’Oréal Professionnel Paris Hair Mask

L’Oréal Professionnel Paris Hair Mask is formulated to address common hair concerns such as damage and frizz. This nourishing treatment helps repair and restore the hair’s natural health by deeply conditioning each strand. Its unique formula softens hair, reduces frizz, and makes styling easier. Whether your hair is damaged from heat styling, colouring, or environmental factors, this mask provides essential hydration and repair. Regular use results in smoother, more manageable, and healthier-looking hair, leaving it feeling revitalised and glossy.

Specifications

Provides conditioning

Nourishes damaged hair

Improves hair texture

200ml size

Reasons to buy

Provides conditioning

Nourishes damaged hair

Improves hair texture

Reasons to avoid

Slightly heavy formula

May not be suitable for fine hair

7. True Frog Conditioning Hair Mask

The True Frog Conditioning Hair Mask is a nourishing treatment designed to hydrate and care for frizzy hair, and it is sulfate-free. It works to restore moisture, control frizz, and make hair more manageable, resulting in a healthier, more vibrant appearance. Suitable for those seeking a gentle yet effective solution, this mask ensures your hair receives the essential care and hydration it needs for a smooth, shiny, and revitalised look. Perfect for maintaining your hair’s natural beauty.

Specifications

Hydrating care

Sulphate-free formula

Restores moisture

Controls frizz

200ml size

Reasons to buy

Restores moisture

Controls frizz

Sulphate-free formula

Reasons to avoid

May not be suitable for an oily scalp

Slightly heavy formula

8. Plum NourishUp Hair Mask

The Plum NourishUp Hair Mask is specially formulated to address common hair issues such as dryness and damage. It effectively restores moisture, strengthens strands, and improves overall hair health. Ideal for those seeking smoother, more manageable hair, this mask also helps keep frizz at bay. Its silicone-free formula enhances texture and imparts a natural shine, resulting in a healthy and sleek appearance. Regular use leaves your hair looking and feeling revitalised, vibrant, and beautifully nourished.

Specifications

Frizz-free treatment

Nourishing formula

Silicone-free

Improves hair texture

200ml size

Reasons to buy

Frizz-free treatment

Nourishing formula

Silicone-free

Reasons to avoid

May not be suitable for fine hair

Slightly heavy formula

9. Professionals Invigo Enrich Hair Mask

The Professionals Invigo Enrich Hair Mask is specially formulated to care for damaged, frizzy hair. This deep conditioning treatment penetrates the hair shaft, helping to repair and strengthen strands while reducing frizz. Its rich, nourishing formula makes hair easier to manage and style, leaving it with a healthy, vibrant appearance. Suitable for all hair types, it nourishes deeply to restore hair’s natural beauty and resilience.

Specifications

Nourishing care

Deep conditioning formula

Improves hair manageability

200ml size

Reasons to buy

Nourishing care

Deep conditioning formula

Improves hair manageability

Reasons to avoid

Slightly heavy formula

May not be suitable for an oily scalp

10. Pilgrim Camellia Hair Mask

The Pilgrim Camellia Hair Mask is specially formulated to smooth and condition frizzy hair, offering a luxurious solution for managing unruly strands. Its unique formula effectively controls frizz, enhances hair texture, and maintains a sleek, smooth appearance for longer. Ideal for those seeking to improve their hair’s overall health and manageability, this mask nourishes while leaving hair feeling softer, shinier, and more manageable with continued use.

Specifications

Smoothening and conditioning

Control formula

Tames frizz

Improves hair texture

200ml size

Reasons to buy

Smoothening and conditioning

Control formula

Tames frizz

Reasons to avoid

Slightly heavy formula

May not be suitable for fine hair

[Disclaimer: This article has been created in partnership with Honasa (MamaEarth). The first two products listed in this article are sponsored; the others are listed in no particular order. At Health Shots, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including, but not limited to, the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, arising from the products. Consult a doctor before using any products.]