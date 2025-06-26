Why do you lose hair after a miscarriage – and what to do about it?

Miscarriage is the loss of pregnancy before reaching the 20th week. It can affect your body in different ways. You may even experience hair loss. Know why it happens and what you can do.

A miscarriage, the loss of a feotus before 20 weeks of pregnancy, can be an extremely emotionally draining experience. During this time, a woman may not only experience the emotional trauma, but also a drastic drop in the hormones, particularly estrogen and progesterone. This sudden drop may lead to hair loss after a miscarriage. While you cannot immediately stop hair loss, you can make efforts to support new, healthy hair growth and minimise further damage.

What causes hair loss after a miscarriage?

Hair loss can affect anybody, but some women also experience it following pregnancy loss. Hair loss may result from miscarriage or stillbirth, according to the American Pregnancy Association.

Here’s why it may happen:

1. Sudden drop in certain hormones

During pregnancy, experiencing a surge in hormones, especially estrogen and progesterone, is common. “These hormones play a major role in maintaining the pregnancy and also influence the hair growth cycle,” says dermatologist Dr Sheena Kapoor. High levels of estrogen, in particular, prolong the anagen (growth) phase of hair. This can lead to voluminous hair that many pregnant women enjoy. “After a miscarriage, there is a rapid and drastic drop in these hormone levels, which can cause hair loss” says the expert.

2. Telogen effluvium

This sudden hormonal decline acts as a shock to the hair follicles. So, instead of remaining in the active growth phase, many hair follicles prematurely enter the telogen (resting) phase. “Typically, hair stays in the telogen phase for about three to six months before it sheds,” says the expert. This is known as telogen effluvium, which is the primary cause of hair loss experienced after a miscarriage.

3. Stress

Miscarriage can be deeply traumatic, which can lead to significant emotional stress and grief. During a study, published in the Frontiers In Global Women’s Health, high stress levels were reported in over 40 percent of women with recurrent miscarriage. “High levels of stress can trigger an increase in the stress hormone, cortisol, which can further disrupt the hair growth cycle and exacerbate telogen effluvium,” says Dr Kapoor. The emotional toll can also lead to poor eating habits or sleep patterns, indirectly affecting hair health.

4. Nutritional deficiencies

It is not a direct cause, but the physical demands of pregnancy, even if it was a short-lived one, can deplete the body’s nutrient stores. “If a woman was already low in certain vitamins and minerals crucial for hair health (like iron, B vitamins, and vitamin D), the stress and recovery post-miscarriage can worsen these deficiencies, contributing to hair loss,” says the expert.

How long does hair loss after a miscarriage last?

The hair shedding associated with telogen effluvium typically becomes noticeable about 3 to 6 months after a miscarriage. “This delay is due to the natural hair growth cycle; it takes time for the follicles to transition into the resting phase and then for the hair to shed,” explains the expert. Once the shedding begins, it can last for several months, often between three to six months, and sometimes even longer depending on individual factors like stress levels, nutritional status, and how quickly hormonal balance is restored.

How to stop hair loss after a miscarriage?

Here’s what you can do to encourage hair regrowth after a miscarriage:

1. Give importance to balanced diet

Adequate nutrition is essential for healthy hair growth. “Hair follicles require a steady supply of vitamins, minerals, and proteins to function optimally,” says the expert. Focus on foods rich in protein (eggs, lean meats, poultry, fish, soy products, lentils, nuts, seeds and cottage cheese), iron (spinach, fortified cereals, red meat), zinc (nuts, seeds, legumes), biotin (eggs, nuts, sweet potatoes), and vitamins A, C, D, and E (colourful fruits and vegetables).

2. Hydration

Ensure you are well-hydrated by drinking plenty of water and eating fruits and vegetables high in water content. Lack of water can lead to dry hair, which can cause hair loss, as per research published in the International Journal Of Medical Sciences.

3. Manage stress

Make stress-reduction techniques part of your daily routine. You can regularly exercise, do meditation, deep breathing exercises, mindfulness, spend time in nature or engage in hobbies you enjoy. If you feel the need, take help from your family, friends or a therapist.

4. Avoid harsh treatments

“Your hair is already vulnerable during this period, so avoid anything that can cause further damage to the hair shaft and follicles,” says the expert. Take a break from excessive heat styling (straighteners, curling irons, hot blow dryers), chemical treatments (perms, relaxers, harsh dyes), and tight hairstyles that pull on the scalp.

5. Be gentle with your hair

Use lukewarm water for washing your hair instead of using excessively hot water, as it can strip the scalp of natural oils and make your tresses weak. Also, since hair is fragile when wet, use a wide-toothed comb to detangle your hair only when it’s dry.

6. Go for regular scalp and hair nourishment

Massaging your scalp with natural oils like coconut oil twice a week can improve blood circulation to the scalp, and provide nourishment to the hair follicles. Coconut oil may help strengthen the hair shaft, as per research published in the International Journal Of Trichology.

If hair loss after a miscarriage is persistent, consult a dermatologist. They can properly diagnose the cause of your hair loss, and suggest topical treatments like minoxidil or oral supplements if nutritional deficiencies are identified.