Personalised Content. Daily Newsletters Sign Up
Hair Care

Minimalist vs WishCare: Which hair growth serum is more effective?

If you are confused about which hair growth serum is better between Minimalist and WishCare, read this guide to make your decision.
Pick the right hair growth serum between Minimalist and WishCare and keep your strands heathy. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Written by: Tanya Shree
Published On: 7 Feb 2025, 03:00 pm IST
Why Trust Us?

Team Health Shots recommends products only after thorough research and analysis of user ratings and reviews on Amazon and other similar platforms. We value the trust of our readers, and follow an authentic and reliable process while curating the best products for purchase.

  • Selection process: We evaluate user reviews and testimonials to gauge product quality and reliability
  • Curation: We clearly state ingredients, descriptions and specifications of products
  • Reputation assessment: We ensure that the brands we recommend are trustworthy and reputable
  • Transparency: We ensure full disclosure of any sponsorships or partnerships to maintain integrity.
  • Factual information: We use factual information to explain a product's benefits and uses

And not to be missed... At Health Shots, your health is our priority!

Do you end up surrounded by a pool of hair strands every time you comb your hair? Chances are your scalp lacks essential nutrients like biotin, keratin or peptides that contribute to hair growth. While losing a few strands every day is fine, if it exceeds the normal range, you should consider including a good hair growth serum in your routine. When it comes to picking the best hair growth, Minimalist Serum and WishCare Serum stand out as they are science-backed formulations. They offer the benefits of redensyl, procapil and natural extracts to enhance scalp nourishment. While both serums promise stronger and healthier hair, choosing the perfect one can get tricky. So, read this guide to make an informed decision.

Hair growth serum: Product overview

Here are two hair serums that you may try for effective results:

1. Minimalist Serum

Minimalist Serum contains active ingredients like redensyl, anagain, procapil and baicapil that may address hair fall, promote hair growth, and enhance scalp health. This lightweight and fast-absorbing formulation may penetrate deep into the scalp without leaving any greasy residue, offering an effective.

5% OFF

Specifications of Minimalist Serum:

Scent: Unscented
Item form: Serum

Why choose?

  • Multi-functional
  • Proven ingredients
  • Reduces hair fall within weeks.

Why avoid it?

  • Strong scent
  • Can be oily

2. WishCare Hair Serum Concentrate

WishCare Hair Serum may promote a thicker, fuller, and healthier head of hair. It combines potent ingredients like redensyl, anagain, baicapil, caffeine, biotin, keratin, and rice water, which may help to combat hair fall and enhance hair density. Additionally, the brand claims that this product is cruelty-free, vegan, and free from parabens, sulfates, and synthetic fragrances.

33% OFF

Specifications of WishCare Serum:

Scent: Fragrance-free
Item form: Liquid

Why choose?

  • Lightweight
  • Non-greasy
  • Chemical-free
  • Great for smoother hair

Why avoid it?

  • It may require longer use for noticeable growth
  • More expensive.
A good hair growth serum can keep your strands healthy. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock

Hair growth serum: Know your ingredients

Before choosing the best serum for hair growth and thickness, you must know your ingredients:

5% OFF

2. WishCare Hair Serum Concentrate

  • Redensyl may target hair follicles and dermal papilla cells to stimulate hair regrowth and improve hair density.
  • A hair serum with anagain may support the regeneration of hair follicles and accelerate the hair growth process.
  • Baicapil may increase hair density and enhance the appearance of thicker hair by revitalising the hair roots.
  • Caffeine may help to stimulate blood circulation in the scalp. It may help to boost hair growth and prevent hair fall.
  • Biotin may help to strengthen hair and nails. It may also support the overall health of hair by reducing brittleness and breakage.
  • A serum containing rice water may strengthen the hair shaft, promoting thicker, shinier, and healthier hair.

Also Read: Hair serum vs hair oil: Which product is better for you?

What are the benefits of a hair serum?

The best hair growth serum for women may help to keep it healthy:

5% OFF

2. WishCare Hair Serum Concentrate

  • A serum that contains the concentration of Anagain, Redensyl, and Baicapil, which may increase hair density and promote fuller hair.
  • It is also enriched with a combination of caffeine, biotin, and keratin to strengthen hair follicles, reduce hair fall and promote healthier hair growth.
  • This hair growth serum may also promote scalp health, nourish agents and improve the overall condition of the hair.

Also Read: Your guide to hair serums: Unlock silky, shiny and healthy hair

Hair growth serum: Suitability

Before making your final decision, you must understand the suitability of the serums:

1. Minimalist Hair Serum

Minimalist Serum is suitable for all hair types, including oily, dry, and combination hair. Additionally, it is ideal for people who are experiencing hair. This science-backed solution promises to show results within 4-6 weeks.

2. WishCare Hair Growth Serum Concentrate

WishCare Serum is also suitable for all hair types. It may be perfect for individuals, who want to restore hair vitality, reduce hair fall, and improve hair density.  Additionally, the brand claims that this product is a non-toxic, natural-based solution for hair growth and is lightweight.

B08THR3X4K

Hair growth serum: Texture

The right texture of the hair serum can ensure your hair remains smooth and glossy:

1. Minimalist Hair Serum

Minimalist Hair Serum comes with a liquid and lightweight texture, making it absorb quickly into the scalp without leaving any sticky residue. It has a slightly thicker consistency and does not leave your scalp greasy. However, you may feel a slight moisture after application.

2. WishCare Hair Growth Serum Concentrate

WishCare Hair Serum has a light, non-greasy texture, which makes it easy to apply and absorb into the scalp. Its rice water base ensures that the serum feels smooth and refreshing. However, it does not leave any oily residue and is perfect for those who dislike heavy, greasy hair care products.

5% OFF

Hair growth serum: Customer experience

1. Minimalist Hair Serum

Customers praise its effectiveness in reducing hair fall and improving scalp health. They liked its lightweight, non-greasy texture and noticeable improvements in hair thickness. However, some users note that this hair serum for women can take time to adjust to the application process.

2. WishCare Hair Growth Serum Concentrate

Customers like its smooth texture and fast absorption. They appreciated it for its chemical-free formulation and non-greasy, lightweight feel.

B09VPNK8VP

Hair growth serum: Price comparison

Minimalist Hair Serum is priced at Rs 759 for a 30 ml bottle, which makes it a relatively affordable option. Considering its 18% active ingredient formula, it offers excellent value for money in terms of potency. WishCare Hair Serum comes at a price of Rs 699 for a 30 ml bottle. This makes it slightly more affordable than Minimalist.

Hair growth serum: Which is better?

Minimalist Serum and WishCare Serum are good options for tackling hair fall and promoting hair growth. While Minimalist offers an advanced blend of peptides and actives, WishCare claims to give a gentle and potent mix of natural ingredients. The final choice ultimately depends on your preference.

(Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we make a constant effort to break the clutter for our readers. All products listed are carefully curated by the editorial team but use your discretion and an expert’s opinion before using them. Their price and availability may differ from the time of publication. If you buy something using these links in the story, we may earn a commission.)

Related FAQs

What does a hair serum do?

Hair serums can help tame several hair-related concerns like, hair fall, excessive sebum production, hair thinning and premature greying. They may even lock in moisture, enhance hair density, prevent hair thinning and keep your scalp hydrated.

Can I use hair serum daily?

It depends on hair types and different concerns. Generally, it is considered safe to use it once daily for better hair health.

How often should I use hair serums?

Make sure that you apply hair serums after washing your hair. Overuse of hair serums may also lead to damaging effects like dryness, irritation, or sensitivity. So, make sure to apply 2-3 drops of hair serums on damp hair.

Is serum good for hair growth?

Hair serums cannot directly promote hair growth. But, they can enhance hair health, reduce breakage, and frizz, boost shine and protect against damage.

Get latest updates on health and wellness along with Beauty, Hair Care, Natural Cures, Skin Care

Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.

Related Topics:
About the Author
Tanya Shree

Meet Tanya Shree! Armed with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism and a flair for photography and visual communication, she is a stickler for detail. An avid reader and a shopping aficionado, she has a knack for spotting hidden gems and dissecting products. Her own passion to check out the best deals online matches her dedication to ensure our readers get information that is research-backed and fact-checked. With her clear, concise and reliable content, Tanya helps users make the best choice when it comes to choosing health and wellness products from the vast online pool.

Related Stories

View all

Best hair masks of 2025: Top 10 choices for shiny and strong tresses

Hair Care

Best conditioner for frizzy hair: 7 cost-effective alternatives to Olaplex

Health Shots Recommends

Conditioner for dry hair: 6 cost-effective alternatives to Schwarzkopf Professional

Health Shots Recommends

Photo Gallery

View all

World Cancer Day: 7 common myths about cancer, busted

6 potential benefits of 6-6-6 walking routine

6 fermented foods benefits to aid digestion, lose weight and more

7 jaw-dropping celebrity weight loss stories you need to see

Next Story
FOLLOW US ON

MIND

INTIMATE HEALTH

BEAUTY

FITNESS

PREVENTIVE CARE

HEALTHY EATING

WEB STORIES

HEALTH HOROSCOPE

HOW TO

MOM SAYS

PODCASTS

VIDEOS

SHE SLAYS

HEALTH NEWS

NEWSLETTERS

TRENDING TOPICS

TOOLS

LATEST STORIES

DISEASES