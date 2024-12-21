Hair fall vs hair loss: Is there any difference?

When it comes to hair problems, many people often get confused between hair fall vs hair loss. Learning the difference between the two can help you manage the conditions.

When it comes to hair problems, many of us confuse hair fall with hair loss, thinking they are the same thing. But here is the catch—they are not! Imagine you are brushing your hair, and suddenly you notice more strands than usual. Is it just a bit of hair fall, or could it be something more serious like hair loss? Hair fall is often temporary, caused by stress, diet, or lifestyle changes. On the other hand, hair loss can be more permanent and linked to genetics, hormones, or medical issues. Knowing the difference between hair fall vs hair loss is the key! This can help you choose the right products and prevent further damage or thinning.

Before you dive into the difference between hair fall vs hair loss, it is important to first understand what they are and their symptoms.

What causes hair fall?

Hair fall refers to the shedding of hair, typically from the scalp, that is part of the natural hair growth cycle. According to the American Academy of Dermatology, people naturally shed up to 100 hair per day. However, when it becomes noticeable or excessive, it can raise concerns. Causes of hair fall include:

Stress: If you are stressed, it can trigger a condition called telogen effluvium, which causes hair follicles to enter the resting phase prematurely, defines Mayo Clinic. This leads to more hair shedding and you may notice hair falling out suddenly when combing or washing your hair.

If you are stressed, it can trigger a condition called telogen effluvium, which causes hair follicles to enter the resting phase prematurely, defines Mayo Clinic. This leads to more hair shedding and you may notice hair falling out suddenly when combing or washing your hair. Nutritional deficiencies: Lack of essential vitamins and minerals such as zinc, iron, vitamin D, and biotin can weaken hair strands, causing them to fall out more easily. as per the StatPearls.

Lack of essential vitamins and minerals such as zinc, iron, vitamin D, and biotin can weaken hair strands, causing them to fall out more easily. as per the StatPearls. Hormonal changes: Hormonal imbalances due to several reasons, including pregnancy, menopause, or conditions like polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), can contribute to increased hair fall.

Hormonal imbalances due to several reasons, including pregnancy, menopause, or conditions like polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), can contribute to increased hair fall. Poor hair care practices: Using harsh chemicals in shampoos or frequent use of heat styling tools can damage the hair, leading to breakage and hair fall.

Using harsh chemicals in shampoos or frequent use of heat styling tools can damage the hair, leading to breakage and hair fall. Medical conditions: Illnesses like thyroid disorders, anemia, and autoimmune diseases can result in hair fall as a symptom. Apart from medical conditions, certain medications and chemotherapy may also result in hair fall.

Symptoms of hair fall

To understand the difference between hair fall vs hair loss, it is best to start by recognising the symptoms of each. Here are the signs of hair fall:

Excessive shedding of hair



Visible hair on the pillow



Hair fall during showers



Increased hair breakage



Noticeable hair loss while brushing or washing



Hair thinning around the hairline, temples, or crown



Gradual decrease in hair density

Change in hair texture, such as dryness and brittleness

What causes hair loss?

Hair loss affects your scalp, leading to more permanent hair thinning or balding. While hair fall is a natural process, hair loss is often more serious and involves the weakening of hair follicles. Hair loss can be caused by a variety of factors, and its effects can be more long-lasting. Causes of hair loss include:

Genetics (male and female pattern baldness): The most common cause of hair loss, especially in men, is androgenic alopecia, as per the American Academy of Dermatology Association. It means you have inherited genes that cause your hair follicles to shrink and eventually stop hair growth. Shrinking can begin as early as your teens, but it usually starts later in life. In women, it causes severe hair thinning rather than bald patches.

The most common cause of hair loss, especially in men, is androgenic alopecia, as per the American Academy of Dermatology Association. It means you have inherited genes that cause your hair follicles to shrink and eventually stop hair growth. Shrinking can begin as early as your teens, but it usually starts later in life. In women, it causes severe hair thinning rather than bald patches. Alopecia areata: An autoimmune condition where the immune system mistakenly attacks hair follicles, leading to sudden hair loss in small, round patches.

An autoimmune condition where the immune system mistakenly attacks hair follicles, leading to sudden hair loss in small, round patches. Scalp infections or fungal infections: Conditions such as ringworm or seborrheic dermatitis can damage hair follicles and cause hair loss.

Conditions such as ringworm or seborrheic dermatitis can damage hair follicles and cause hair loss. Medications and treatments: Chemotherapy, certain medications, or treatments like radiation therapy can cause significant and sometimes permanent hair loss.

Chemotherapy, certain medications, or treatments like radiation therapy can cause significant and sometimes permanent hair loss. Nutritional deficiencies: Severe deficiencies in nutrients like iron or protein can not only cause hair fall but also lead to permanent hair loss if left untreated.

Severe deficiencies in nutrients like iron or protein can not only cause hair fall but also lead to permanent hair loss if left untreated. Age and childbirth: In your recovery period after childbirth, most women may experience hair fall or hair loss. In fact, as you age, your hair density may decrease.

Symptoms of hair loss

Knowing these symptoms can help you understand the difference between hair fall vs hair loss:

Visible scalp due to hair thinning

Receding hairline

Noticeable bald patches or complete baldness

Loss of volume and fullness

Excessive hair shedding

Dry and brittle hair

Scalp problems

Hair fall vs hair loss: What are the differences?

While both hair fall vs hair loss result in fewer strands, there are significant differences in the causes, symptoms, and long-term impact. Here is how you can differentiate between the two:

1. Causes

Hair fall: Often caused by temporary factors like stress, poor diet, or hair damage.

Often caused by temporary factors like stress, poor diet, or hair damage. Hair loss: Frequently linked to permanent or long-term factors like genetics, autoimmune disorders, or hormonal imbalances.

2. Symptoms

Hair fall: Excessive shedding of hair, but the scalp may not be visible.

Excessive shedding of hair, but the scalp may not be visible. Hair loss: Visible thinning or bald patches, often with noticeable scalp exposure.

3. Duration

Hair fall: Usually temporary and reversible once the underlying issue is addressed.

Usually temporary and reversible once the underlying issue is addressed. Hair loss: This can be long-term and, in some cases, permanent if not treated timely.

4. Treatment

Hair fall: This can often be treated with dietary changes, stress management, and a proper hair care routine.

This can often be treated with dietary changes, stress management, and a proper hair care routine. Hair loss: It requires medical treatments such as medications, hair transplants, or therapies like platelet-rich plasma (PRP).

Hair fall vs hair loss: Know hair care tips

When it comes to dealing with hair fall vs hair loss, it is important to know that the solutions may vary. However, here are 12 tips to help manage hair problems and promote hair growth:

1. Eat a diet rich in essential vitamins and minerals like iron, biotin, and vitamin D to support hair growth.

2. Limit the use of hot tools like straighteners and curling irons to prevent heat damage to your hair.

3. Choose sulfate-free shampoos and conditioners that are gentle on your hair and scalp.

4. Manage stress levels with techniques like yoga, meditation, or exercise to minimise hair loss caused by stress.

5. Regular trimming helps to prevent split ends and keeps your hair looking healthy and full.

6. Gently massage your scalp twice or thrice a week to increase blood circulation and stimulate hair growth.

7. Avoid products such as bleach or dyes to minimize damage and hair loss.

8. Wear a hat or use UV protection sprays to prevent sun damage and dryness.

9. Drinking plenty of water keeps your scalp and hair hydrated, promoting healthier hair growth.

10. Use wide-toothed combs or brushes with soft bristles to prevent hair breakage.

11. You may try supplements like biotin, zinc, or omega-3 fatty acids after consulting a healthcare provider.

12. If hair loss persists, see a doctor to address underlying issues and treatment options.

Now that you understand the difference between hair fall vs hair loss, it is important to take steps to manage your hair health. Follow these tips, and if you experience persistent hair fall vs hair loss, consult a dermatologist.