7 reasons why you may experience hair fall during festive season and how to prevent it

In India, the Diwali festive season begins with Navratri, a time filled with excitement. You will see vibrant garba dance, beautiful outfits, and joyful celebrations. However, in all the fun, many people forget an important part of self-care: their hair. With increased use of heat-based styling tools and other products or treatments, hair may tend to become dry and lose its shine, leading to hair loss. Find out seven reasons you may experience hair loss during the festive season, along with helpful tips to take care of your hair.

Can I stop seasonal hair loss?

Seasonal hair loss is a common condition that various factors, including changes in weather, temperature, and stress, can trigger. While you may not be able to prevent it completely, you can use some methods to reduce its effects.

Dehydration

During Navratri, when frequent styling is a daily occurrence, it’s essential to keep your hair hydrated. Dehydration can lead to dry, brittle strands that are more susceptible to breakage.

“Drink plenty of water throughout the day to maintain moisture levels. Consider adding hydrating hair masks to your routine once a week for an extra boost to your hair’s health,” Dr Vinata Shetty , Consultant Dermatologist at Kaya Limited, tells Health Shots.

2. Frequent heat styling

The festive season often means constant use of heat styling tools, such as blow dryers, curling wands, and straighteners. While these tools help achieve that perfect festive look, they can damage hair, leading to breakage and hair fall.

Dermatologist tip: Always apply a heat protectant spray before using hot tools. This creates a barrier against damage and prevents moisture loss.

Alternative styles: Opt for heat-free hairstyles such as braids, buns, or twists occasionally. This ensures your hair gets a break from heat styling while still maintaining its chic appearance.

3. Scalp health

Healthy hair starts at the scalp. Using harsh shampoos can strip away natural oils, leading to dryness and irritation. This can ultimately result in hair fall.

Dermatologist tips for a healthy scalp: Use gentle, sulphate-free shampoos to cleanse without stripping moisture. Maintain a consistent scalp cleansing routine, especially after lengthy celebrations or outdoor dancing, to prevent buildup and dandruff.

4. Environmental stressors

Dust, humidity, and pollution can wreak havoc on your hair, especially during festive outings. Overexposure can lead to frizz, damage, and ultimately, hair fall.

How to protect against environmental stress: Apply a lightweight hair serum daily to shield against dust and humidity. Cover your hair with a scarf or hat when outdoors to minimise exposure to environmental pollutants.

5. Stressful hairstyles

While tight hairstyles, such as sleek ponytails or intricate updos, may look stunning, they can strain the hair roots. Chronic stress on the roots can lead to breakage and increased hair fall.

Dermatologist tips: Choose looser styles that are easier on the hair and minimise tension on the scalp. Occasionally, let your hair down to reduce strain and give your scalp a chance to breathe.

6. Lack of nighttime care

Many of us neglect our hair while we sleep, but nighttime care is essential for maintaining healthy tresses. Friction during sleep can lead to tangles and breakage.

Dermatologist tip: Sleep on a satin or silk pillowcase. These materials reduce friction and help prevent hair damage, tangles, and breakage overnight.

7. Neglecting professional treatments

If persistent hair fall continues to be a concern, consider professional treatments that can help strengthen your hair and address underlying issues.

Professional options include: