7 best hair colour shampoos: Safe, easy and mess-free options

Get salon-like colour and shine without stepping out of your house. It is time to switch to a hair colour shampoo, an easy and gentler way to refresh your look.

Hair colour shampoo is revolutionising the way we dye our hair. No more gloves, bowls, or long wait times. These new-age formulas let you cleanse and colour your hair in one step, saving time and reducing damage. Most of them are ammonia-free and enriched with nourishing ingredients like keratin, argan oil, hibiscus, or black sesame that not only cover greys but also leave your hair looking soft, shiny, and healthy. Covering greys or adding depth to your natural shade just got easier. These shampoos offer a fuss-free, low-commitment solution for vibrant, damage-free colour. Here are some of the best hair colour shampoos that make colouring as simple as washing your hair. {{{htmlData}}}

7 top-rated hair colour shampoos

Check out this list of the best hair colour shampoos that can help cover your grey strands easily.

1. KERAGAIN Hair Colour Shampoo

KERAGAIN offers colour shampoo, which is is a gentle, vegan-friendly option for men and women seeking damage-free grey coverage. Made without ammonia, PPD, parabens, or harsh chemicals, it contains hemp leaf oil, onion oil, and hops extract to deeply nourish and add shine. Easy to apply like shampoo, just leave for a few minutes and rinse for salon-like results at home. This cruelty-free formula makes hair colouring convenient, safe, and effective for everyday use.

Features:

Item form: Gel

Age range: Adult

Material type free: Mineral oil free, PPD free

Special feature: Natural ingredient, anti-dandruff

2. Herbishh Hair Colour Shampoo

Herbishh hair colour shampoo offers 100% grey coverage and long-lasting colour for up to 8 weeks. Infused with argan oil, noni fruit, olive oil, and wild ginseng, it hydrates, strengthens, and restores natural tone. It’s 3-in-1 formula colours, cleanses, and conditions in one go. A single 500ml bottle gives 10 easy applications. This ammonia-free and vegan shampoo is perfect for reviving your locks without frequent salon visits or harsh dyes.

Features:

Item form: Liquid

Hair type: All

Scent: Lavender

Material type free: Paraben-free

Special feature: Not tested on animal

3. VIP Hair Colour Shampoo

VIP hair colour shampoo is a 5-in-1 solution that combines hair colour, shampoo, and conditioner in one. It provides rich, natural black coverage in just 15 minutes and lasts up to 3-4 weeks. Free from ammonia, this black hair colour shampoo includes pearl extract for shine and is suitable for both men and women. Ideal for head, beard, moustache, or chest hair, this versatile shampoo is perfect for quick, salon-quality results from the comfort of home.

Features:

Item form: Gel

Hair type: All

Scent: Unscented

Material type free: Ammonia-free

4. Indica Easy Hair Colour Shampoo

Indica’s Easy Shampoo delivers long-lasting colour with the power of 5 herbal extracts, including henna, amla, bhringraj, hibiscus, and fenugreek. Its ammonia-free formula is gentle yet effective, covering greys in 10 minutes. Comes with gloves for a no-fuss experience, this shampoo offers a rich black hue while adding natural shine and smoothness. The dual-pack is a great value and perfect for hassle-free, at-home colouring for both men and women.

Features:

Benefits: Hair colouring

Item form: Cream

Special feature: Herbal ingredients

5. VCare Hair Colour Shampoo

VCare hair colour shampoo is a salon-grade solution at home. Ammonia- and sulphate-free, this formula is enriched with natural extracts, growth factors, and antioxidants that nourish while providing rich, dark colour. Just massage for 5 minutes and rinse. It is safe for hair, beard, and even chest hair. Moreover, each 180ml pump bottle offers multiple uses, giving vibrant results that last up to 3 weeks without harming your hair.

Features:

Item form: Paste

hair type: Colour-treated

Scent: Unscented

Material type free: Paraben-free

Special feature: Hypoallergenic

6. Streax Hair Colour Shampoo

Streax hair colour shampoo delivers instant results by covering grey strands in just 5 minutes! This ammonia- and sulphate-free formula is infused with almond oil and noni extracts to deeply nourish, leaving your hair soft and shiny. The squeeze-to-apply design makes colouring incredibly simple, with no brushes or bowls needed. With long-lasting results and 2X shine, this BIS-certified shampoo is ideal for those who want vibrant, manageable hair without the salon expense.

Feature:

Item form: Liquid

Material feature: Natural

Material type free: No ammonia

7. Kokila Hair Colour Shampoo

Kokila hair colour shampoo offers no-fuss, natural black hair colour in just 10 minutes. It is free from ammonia and parabens, which makes it gentle on hair while still delivering bold results. Infused with noni, almond, argan oil, and ginseng extract, this hair colour shampoo strengthens and revitalises your strands. It is designed for both men and women, and comes with 10 pairs of free gloves for easy application. A reliable choice for safe, natural-looking hair at home.

Features:

Item form: Gel

Hair type: All

Scent: Floral

Benefits: All-in-One Shampoo, Color and Conditioner

Best overall product:

KERAGAIN is a standout for its clean, nourishing formula with zero ammonia, PPD, or parabens. It includes keratin, hemp leaf oil, and onion oil for shine, strength, and scalp care, which makes it perfect for safe, salon-like results at home.

Best value for money:

Indica Easy Shampoo gives excellent coverage at an affordable price. With 5 herbal extracts, full grey coverage, and a no-mess formula, it is perfect for regular use without breaking the bank.

How to use a hair colour shampoo?

Always start by wearing gloves to avoid staining your hands.

Pour the hair colour shampoo onto your palm. You can apply it to dry or slightly damp hair as instructed on the product.

Massage the shampoo thoroughly into your hair, from roots to tips. Make sure it’s evenly spread.

Let it sit as per the brand’s recommended time, usually between 5 to 15 minutes, depending on the desired intensity and product instructions.

Rinse your hair well with water until the water runs clear. No need for a separate conditioner unless specified.

Towel dry your hair and style as usual.

Enjoy your fresh and vibrant hair colour.

How to choose the right hair colour shampoo?

Opt for shampoos that are free from harsh chemicals like ammonia, PPD, and parabens to prevent scalp irritation and hair damage.

Choose a shade close to your natural hair or desired look. Most shampoos come in black, brown, burgundy, etc. Check the colour chart if available.

Go for options that contain botanical extracts like henna, amla, argan oil, or ginseng for added nourishment and shine.

If you are covering greys, ensure the product claims 100% grey coverage and has a long-lasting colour for at least 2-3 weeks.

Choose a no-mess, easy-to-use formula that doesn’t require mixing, bowls, or brushes. Just apply shampoo and rinse.

Related FAQs How does hair colour shampoo work? Hair colour shampoo deposits colour pigments onto your hair strands while cleansing. It combines dye, shampoo, and conditioner, offering a mess-free, quick colouring solution at home. Is hair colour shampoo safe for regular use? Yes, most are ammonia- and PPD-free, enriched with natural ingredients like amla, argan oil, and ginseng, which makes them safer and gentler than traditional hair dyes. Can hair colour shampoo cover grey hair effectively? Absolutely. Many formulas provide up to 100% grey coverage in just 5–10 minutes and last for 2–3 weeks, depending on your hair type and care routine. What are the main benefits of using hair colour shampoo? It is quick, easy to use, cost-effective, and nourishes hair while colouring. No mixing or tools are needed, just apply, massage, and rinse for salon-like results at home.