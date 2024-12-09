15 fruits that can help you get stronger hair in no time

Eating fruits for hair growth can show rapid results. Fruits such as apples, bananas, and blueberries can help make your tresses stronger and reduce hair fall.

Not only can fruits make you healthier, but it turns out that they can also make your hair stronger and shinier. Consuming and applying fruits for hair growth can leave your tresses looking rejuvenated in no time. Easily available fruits such as apples, oranges, strawberries as well as apricots contain essential vitamins and minerals that can help prevent hair breakage and decrease hair loss. It can also nourish your tresses, moisturise them and lead to faster hair growth. These fruits can be consumed directly as part of smoothies or fruit salads, as well as applied as DIY masks. However, make sure to choose fruits that suit your hair type and needs.

What are the benefits of using fruits for hair growth?

Eating fruits for hair growth can be beneficial as they offer a multitude of vitamins and minerals which are essential for silky, smooth tresses. These can nourish your hair from within. Additionally, consuming or applying fruits for hair growth is a good idea because many fruits contain vitamin C. This vitamin promotes the production of collagen, a key component in the production of hair follicles. Besides this, vitamin C also helps in iron absorption. This is also crucial for healthy hair growth. A study published in the Journal of Dermatological Science, states that ascorbic acid 2-phosphate, a long-acting Vitamin C derivative, which promotes hair growth.

Fruits also contain vitamin E which protects hair follicles from oxidative damage. Additionally, many fruits, such as bananas, contain biotin that helps to promote healthy hair, skin, and nails. It strengthens hair follicles and prevents hair loss. A study published in the journal Skin Appendage Disorders analysed the use of biotin for hair loss prevention. It was seen that there was clinical improvement in the nails and hair after receiving biotin.

Fruits for hair growth

Eating fruits for hair growth can bring you quick results in terms of prevention of hair loss as well as making them stronger. Here are some of the best fruits for hair growth:

1. Oranges

When it comes to eating fruits for hair growth, the good old orange should be the first one on your list. Oranges are rich in vitamin C and can prevent hair loss, as well as make your tresses stronger. It helps in the production of collagen as well. Besides this, limonene, which is a chemical present in the rind of citrus fruits such as oranges, is good for the hair. A study published in the journal Nutrients lists limonin as a useful treatment for hair loss.

2. Peaches

Another excellent fruit that can contribute to healthy hair and is one of the best fruits for hair growth. These are packed with essential vitamins and minerals that nourish your hair follicles. They contain powerful antioxidants that help to produce collagen. Peaches also contain vitamin A which promotes a healthy scalp and helps with sebum production. This can help to keep your hair moisturised and prevent it from breaking. Also, peach kernel oil, which is obtained from the nut of peach fruit, is good for the hair. A study published in the Indian Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences found that peach kernel oil is used as a product for hair growth. It helps the growth of cells present in our hair follicles.

3. Banana

Bananas are one of the most effective fruits for hair growth. They contain potassium, which can help maintain a healthy scalp, which is crucial for hair growth. It also has vitamin B6. This vitamin promotes the production of red blood cells, which carry oxygen to the scalp, promoting hair growth. Besides vitamin C, bananas also have natural silicone that add shine and smoothness to your hair. A study published in the International Journal of Trichology states that the antioxidants that are present in bananas can make your scalp stronger by decreasing oxidative stress, a major cause of brittle hair.

4. Guava

Guava is another fruit that can give you stronger hair. Guava contains vitamin C which prevents hair breakage. Guava leaves are also used to treat wounds. These contain nutrients that aid hair growth. A study published in the journal Plants observed that guava leaf extract helped to promote hair growth by reducing free radicals. Having a nice smoothie or salad with guava might just do the trick for you.

5. Strawberries

When it comes to eating fruits for hair growth, strawberry is a must-have fruit. It contains vitamin C, which leads to better iron absorption. It also has vitamin B5 which prevents hair loss. According to a study published by StatPearls, vitamin B5 helps in energy generation, synthesising hormones, and maintaining optimal conditions for skin, hair, and nails.

6. Avocado

Besides being extremely healthy for your body, avocado is also one of the best fruits for hair growth. Avocado can be titled as a superfood for your hair. It comes packed with essential nutrients that promote healthy hair growth. It is rich in healthy fats that help to moisturise your hair. This prevents dryness and breakage. Besides this, it is rich in vitamins E, B and C. Vitamin E protects your hair from damage caused by free radicals. Vitamins B and C nourish your scalp. Avocado also contains potassium, which can help in maintaining a healthy scalp. A study, published in the journal Cosmetics, observed that avocado and coconut oil helped build hair resistance to breakage.

7. Pineapple

There are many benefits of pineapples. These are also good for hair growth as they contain vitamin C as well as calcium, both of which can help prevent hair loss, while vitamin C helps in building stronger and damage-free hair. A study published in the International Journal of Nutrition and Food Sciences states that pineapple contains the enzyme bromelain. This helps in better blood circulation in the scalp.

8. Apples

Apples are one of the best fruits for hair growth as it boosts keratin, which is essential for making your hair smooth and long. A study published in the Journal of Medicinal Food states that apples contain something called procyanidin B2. This is one of the most effective and safest natural compounds in promoting hair growth.

9. Grapes

Grapes can also promote hair health. The fruit has antioxidants such as resveratrol and quercetin. This can help to protect hair follicles from damage caused by free radicals. Grapes are rich in vitamins C and E, which promote hair growth and prevent hair loss. They also contain minerals like copper and iron, which are essential for healthy hair. A study published in the journal Acta Dermato Venereologica states that grape seeds have something called proanthocyanidins. This helps to promote the proliferation of hair follicle cells.

10. Apricot

Apricot also helps to make your hair stronger. It contains fatty acids as well as many vitamins that can stimulate hair growth. It also helps to prevent hair loss as they contain potassium. Besides this, the vitamin C content in apricot makes it one of the best fruits for hair growth. It helps to moisturise the scalp and prevent dandruff. Besides this, it also has vitamin C which is great for collagen production.

11. Pomegranate

Pomegranate also helps in promoting stronger hair as it stimulates hair growth. It contains antioxidants which can make your hair stronger and your scalp healthier. It helps to improve blood flow in the scalp. A study, published in the Journal of the Korean Society of Cosmetology, states that pomegranate seeds can contribute to better scalp health.

12. Cherry

Cherry is another important fruit for hair growth. It has vitamin B and vitamin C which can help to prevent the hair from breaking and keep your scalp moisturised. Besides this, cherries also have vitamin B5. This helps the growth of hair follicles and prevents premature greying. It can also decrease oxidative stress as well as inflammation.

13. Mango

When it comes to eating fruits for hair growth, then mango is a must-have as well. Mangoes have vitamin A. This vitamin promotes healthy sebum production, keeping your scalp moisturised and preventing dryness. Besides this, it has vitamin C. This helps in collagen production, which strengthens hair follicles and reduces hair breakage. Mangoes also have vitamin E which protects your hair from damage caused by free radicals, keeping it healthy and shiny. The fruit contains fibre and pectin as well. This makes it great for your skin and hair.

14. Blueberries

There are many benefits of blueberries including them being one of the best fruits for hair growth. These berries have antioxidants which protect the hair follicles from the damage caused by free radicals. A study, published in the journal Bioactive Compounds in Health and Disease, states that berries, such as blueberries, can be listed as a potent natural treatment for hair loss. Besides this, they contain vitamin B12 which prevents premature greying and hair loss. Blueberries also have vitamin C, which leads to more collagen production.

15. Kiwi

Kiwi is also one of the most promising fruits for hair growth. There are many benefits of kiwi including the fact that it contains minerals like potassium, magnesium, and phosphorus, which contribute to a healthy scalp and strong hair. It also contains vitamin C as well as antioxidants that can help protect the hair follicles, making them stronger in the bargain. A study, published in the journal Springer, states that kiwi is rich in vitamin C and E content. It prevents hair loss and improves overall hair health.

How to use fruits for hair growth?

There are many ways to use fruits for hair growth.

Include them in your diet : You can regularly eat fruits like bananas, berries, and avocados and see how it helps your hair. You may also blend fruits with yoghurt, milk, or juice for a delicious and nutritious drink.

: You can regularly eat fruits like bananas, berries, and avocados and see how it helps your hair. You may also blend fruits with yoghurt, milk, or juice for a delicious and nutritious drink. DIY hair masks: You may mix various fruits to make DIY masks for your hair. One such example would be mashing a ripe avocado and applying it to your hair and scalp. Leave it on for 30 minutes, then rinse thoroughly. You may also mash a ripe banana and mix it with yoghurt or honey. Apply it to your hair and scalp, leave it on for 30 minutes, and then rinse thoroughly.

Other tips to keep your hair healthy

Besides eating fruits for hair growth, make sure to drink a lot of water as well. This will help to keep your hair and scalp hydrated. A balanced diet rich in proteins, vitamins, and minerals is essential for overall hair health.

By incorporating these fruits into your diet and hair care routine, you can nourish your hair, prevent hair loss, and promote healthy hair growth. However, before applying any new hair mask, do a patch test to check for allergies.