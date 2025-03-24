Whey protein and hair loss: Is there a connection?

Whey protein is a supplement that help with muscle growth. But does whey protein cause hair loss? Know if it can negatively impact your tresses.

Whey protein, which is derived from cow’s milk during the cheese-making process, is popular among fitness enthusiasts. After all, the high-quality protein is beneficial for muscle growth, weight loss, and overall health. While it has health benefits, it may also have side effects. One of them may be hair loss, a major concern among young as well as elderly people. It may have to do with the production of Dihydrotestosterone or DHT, a hormone connected with androgenic alopecia. So, does whey protein cause hair loss? Let’s find out.

What are the benefits of whey protein?

Before we get to answering the question – Does whey protein cause hair loss? – it is important to understand why it is widely consumed.

Promotes muscle growth : “It is rich in Branched-Chain Amino Acids (BCAAs), especially leucine, which plays a key role in muscle growth,” says nutritionist Falak Hanif. A 2019 study, published in the Journal Of Exercise Nutrition And Biochemistry, showed that consuming whey protein before and after workouts can promote improvements in strength and muscle growth.

: “It is rich in Branched-Chain Amino Acids (BCAAs), especially leucine, which plays a key role in muscle growth,” says nutritionist Falak Hanif. A 2019 study, published in the Journal Of Exercise Nutrition And Biochemistry, showed that consuming whey protein before and after workouts can promote improvements in strength and muscle growth. Aids in weight loss : This supplement is known to boost metabolism and reduce hunger cravings, which helps in weight loss. “It increases satiety, so it can keep you full for a long time,” says Hanif.

: This supplement is known to boost metabolism and reduce hunger cravings, which helps in weight loss. “It increases satiety, so it can keep you full for a long time,” says Hanif. Improves gut health : It contains immunoglobulins and lactoferrin, which support gut health and reduce inflammation. “It can improve digestion, and reduce bloating,” says the expert.

: It contains immunoglobulins and lactoferrin, which support gut health and reduce inflammation. “It can improve digestion, and reduce bloating,” says the expert. Regulates blood sugar levels : It can slow down the absorption of glucose, which helps in managing blood sugar spikes. So, it may be beneficial for people with type 2 diabetes.

: It can slow down the absorption of glucose, which helps in managing blood sugar spikes. So, it may be beneficial for people with type 2 diabetes. Supports heart health: High cholesterol and heart problems have a strong connection. Whey protein may reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease, as per research published in Nutrients in 2023. “Whey protein may protect the heart by lowering low-density lipoprotein or bad cholesterol and improving high-density lipoprotein or good cholesterol,” says the expert.

Does whey protein cause hair loss?

Now that you know the benefits of whey protein, it is time to get your answer to the question – Does whey protein cause hair loss? A 2017 research, published in Practical Aspects Of Hair Transplantation In Asians, showed that whey protein can result in hair loss. “It is possible, but it doesn’t directly cause hair loss. It can have an indirect impact on some people, particularly those who have a family history of hair loss,” says aesthetic physician and cosmetologist Dr Karuna Malhotra.

It can influence hormone levels in some people. “When consumed in excess, this supplement can increase testosterone levels, which may then lead to higher production of DHT, which is known to shrink hair follicles. This can lead to hair loss, particularly in people predisposed to conditions like androgenetic alopecia,” says Dr Malhotra.

Apart from hormonal changes, some people may have an allergic reaction to this supplement. “This can cause inflammation or stress, which may also contribute to hair loss,” says Dr Malhotra.

Does whey protein cause hair loss and can it grow back?

Does whey protein cause hair loss? Yes. Can your hair grow back? It may. “If the hair loss is caused by an increase in DHT levels or an allergic reaction due to whey protein, discontinuing it may let your hair to regrow,” says Dr Malhotra. For some people, this process can take weeks or even a couple of months. However, if the hair loss is due to androgenetic alopecia, recovery may be slower, and stopping whey protein alone might not fully reverse hair loss. “In these cases, additional treatments like minoxidil or other hair restoration options may be needed,” says the expert.

Does whey protein cause hair loss and can you prevent it?

Now that we know the answer to the question – Does whey protein cause hair loss – it is also important to understand if we can prevent it while taking this protein powder. Here’s what you can do:

Monitor your protein intake : Make sure you are not overconsuming protein. Excess protein may increase your testosterone levels and contribute to higher production of DHT.

: Make sure you are not overconsuming protein. Excess protein may increase your testosterone levels and contribute to higher production of DHT. Balanced diet : “Your diet should include other nutrients that support hair health, such as iron, zinc, Vitamin D, and biotin,” says Dr Malhotra. A well-rounded diet can help mitigate any potential negative effects on your tresses.

: “Your diet should include other nutrients that support hair health, such as iron, zinc, Vitamin D, and biotin,” says Dr Malhotra. A well-rounded diet can help mitigate any potential negative effects on your tresses. Scalp care : Scalp massages, at least once a week, and the use of gentle, non-irritating hair care products are a must. “They can help improve blood circulation to your scalp, which is important to promote healthy hair growth,” says Dr Malhotra.

: Scalp massages, at least once a week, and the use of gentle, non-irritating hair care products are a must. “They can help improve blood circulation to your scalp, which is important to promote healthy hair growth,” says Dr Malhotra. Manage stress : Dealing with stress is also essential for maintaining healthy hair. “Stress is a major contributor to hair loss, so trying out stress-reduction techniques can be beneficial,” says Dr Malhotra. Try journaling, listening to calming music or meditating to reduce stress.

: Dealing with stress is also essential for maintaining healthy hair. “Stress is a major contributor to hair loss, so trying out stress-reduction techniques can be beneficial,” says Dr Malhotra. Try journaling, listening to calming music or meditating to reduce stress. Change protein powder: “You can go for plant-based protein like pea protein or hemp protein,” says Hanif. These may be beneficial if whey protein is negatively impacting your hair.

Does whey protein cause hair loss? This question may pop up if you want to consume the protein before or after workouts for muscle strength and growth. It may indirectly result in hair loss, but if you have concerns, you should check with your doctor.