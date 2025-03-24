Whey protein and hair loss: Is there a connection?

Chat with
Whey protein, which is derived from cow’s milk during the cheese-making process, is popular among fitness enthusiasts. After all, the high-quality protein is beneficial for muscle growth, weight loss, and overall health. While it has health benefits, it may also have side effects. One of them may be hair loss, a major concern among young as well as elderly people. It may have to do with the production of Dihydrotestosterone or DHT, a hormone connected with androgenic alopecia. So, does whey protein cause hair loss? Let’s find out.
Before we get to answering the question – Does whey protein cause hair loss? – it is important to understand why it is widely consumed.
Now that you know the benefits of whey protein, it is time to get your answer to the question – Does whey protein cause hair loss? A 2017 research, published in Practical Aspects Of Hair Transplantation In Asians, showed that whey protein can result in hair loss. “It is possible, but it doesn’t directly cause hair loss. It can have an indirect impact on some people, particularly those who have a family history of hair loss,” says aesthetic physician and cosmetologist Dr Karuna Malhotra.
It can influence hormone levels in some people. “When consumed in excess, this supplement can increase testosterone levels, which may then lead to higher production of DHT, which is known to shrink hair follicles. This can lead to hair loss, particularly in people predisposed to conditions like androgenetic alopecia,” says Dr Malhotra.
Apart from hormonal changes, some people may have an allergic reaction to this supplement. “This can cause inflammation or stress, which may also contribute to hair loss,” says Dr Malhotra.
Does whey protein cause hair loss? Yes. Can your hair grow back? It may. “If the hair loss is caused by an increase in DHT levels or an allergic reaction due to whey protein, discontinuing it may let your hair to regrow,” says Dr Malhotra. For some people, this process can take weeks or even a couple of months. However, if the hair loss is due to androgenetic alopecia, recovery may be slower, and stopping whey protein alone might not fully reverse hair loss. “In these cases, additional treatments like minoxidil or other hair restoration options may be needed,” says the expert.
Now that we know the answer to the question – Does whey protein cause hair loss – it is also important to understand if we can prevent it while taking this protein powder. Here’s what you can do:
Does whey protein cause hair loss? This question may pop up if you want to consume the protein before or after workouts for muscle strength and growth. It may indirectly result in hair loss, but if you have concerns, you should check with your doctor.
Having too much whey protein can lead to kidney strain. This is mostly possible in people with pre-existing kidney issues. So, people with with kidney issues should be cautious.
Yes, it is safe to consume whey protein daily, but in moderation and with proper guidance. A healthy adult can consume 20-30 grams per day for general fitness, and 40-50 grams per day for muscle building.
