Does dehydration cause hair loss? Dermatologist shares 7 tips to save your hair

Dehydration has several side effects, including hair loss. Drink enough liquids, eat hydrating foods and maintain a healthy haircare routine, says a dermatologist.

Drinking enough water every day is a must to ensure proper functioning of your body. If you don’t have much water, your skin may get dry and itchy. Just like your skin, even your hair gets affected. Dehydration can lead to dry, brittle or coarse tresses. Your hair can lose shine and look extremely dull. But can dehydration cause hair loss too? It is possible to lose way more than 100 hair strands a day if your body does not get a good amount of water. So, while loading up your plate with foods rich in protein and iron, make sure to grab a glass of water too.

What are the symptoms of dehydrated hair?

Increased hair shedding: Don’t panic if you spot a few strands of hair on your brush. It is normal to shed anywhere between 50 and 100 hair strands in a single day, according to the American Academy of Dermatology Association. “But if you have dehydrated hair, you might notice more strands in your brush, in the shower drain or on your pillow,” says dermatologist Dr Sheena Kapoor.

Dry hair: Your hair may feel rough, straw-like, and lack its usual softness. It might snap easily when you try to use a comb or style it.

Your hair may feel rough, straw-like, and lack its usual softness. It might snap easily when you try to use a comb or style it. Lack of luster or shine: Hair that is well-hydrated typically has a natural sheen. Dehydrated hair tends to look dull and lifeless.

Hair that is well-hydrated typically has a natural sheen. Dehydrated hair tends to look dull and lifeless. Reduced elasticity: Healthy hair has some elasticity, which means it can stretch a bit without breaking. Dehydrated hair will likely break easily when stretched.

Can dehydration cause hair loss?

“Yes, it can. Dehydration occurs when your body loses more fluids than it takes in, leading to a disruption in its normal functions,” says the expert. This fluid imbalance can have a direct impact on your hair health in the following ways:

1. Impaired follicle function

Hair follicles, the tiny organs in your skin responsible for producing hair, require a steady supply of water and nutrients to function optimally. “When you are dehydrated, blood flow to your scalp can decrease, limiting the delivery of essential vitamins, minerals, and oxygen to the follicles. This deprivation weakens the follicles, making them less efficient at producing new hair and potentially leading to existing hair becoming brittle and more prone to hair loss,” says the expert.

2. Reduced cell regeneration

Proper hydration is important for healthy hair growth, according to research published in the International Journal Of Medical Sciences. It is crucial for cell regeneration and turnover throughout the body, including in the scalp and hair follicles. Dehydration can slow down this process, meaning that new hair cells are not produced as efficiently, and damaged hair cells are not replaced as quickly. This can lead to slower hair growth and an increase in hair breakage.

3. Dry and brittle hair

“Hair itself is composed of about 10-15% water. When the body is dehydrated, it can draw water from non-essential areas, including hair strands, to maintain vital organ function,” says the expert. This causes the hair to become dry, brittle, and lacking in elasticity, making it more susceptible to breakage.

How to deal with hair loss from dehydration?

You can stop asking yourself, “Can dehydration cause hair loss?” Instead, try these solutions:

1. Increase water intake

Individual water needs vary based on factors like age, activity level, climate, and overall health. However, drinking about 2.7 litres (about 11.5 cups) of fluids per day is needed. Aim to drink sufficient water throughout the day then you will stop asking, “can dehydration cause hair loss?”

2. Electrolyte-rich fluids

For more severe dehydration or if you are engaging in strenuous activity, consider electrolyte-rich fluids like coconut water or oral rehydration solutions. These help replenish essential minerals, including magnesium, lost with fluids. During a study, published in Cosmetics, magnesium deficiency was found to be common in participants with hair loss problem.

3. Hydrating foods

Just drinking water may not be enough. Incorporate water-rich fruits and vegetables into your diet, such as watermelon, cucumber, oranges, strawberries, and lettuce in your diet. “These contribute to your overall fluid intake and provide additional nutrients,” says Dr Kapoor.

4. Avoid dehydrating beverages

Starting your day with coffee or tea, and ending with sodas or alcohol? Limit or avoid excessive consumption of caffeinated drinks like coffee, tea and sodas and alcohol, as these can have a diuretic effect, promoting fluid loss, and affecting your hair.

5. Topical hydrating treatments

Using hydrating shampoos, conditioners, serums and hair masks can help improve the immediate appearance and feel of dry, brittle hair. “Look for hair care products with ingredients like hyaluronic acid, glycerin and natural oils,” says the expert.

6. Gentle hair care practices

Heat styling can help improve the appearance of your locks. However, minimise heat styling, using harsh chemical treatments, and tight hairstyles. These can put additional stress on hair that is already fragile due to dehydration.

7. Address underlying health issues

Can dehydration cause hair loss? Yes, but it is also due to underlying health conditions. Hereditary hair loss and immune system overreacting are some of the most common causes of hair loss, as per the American Academy of Dermatology Association. Consult a doctor, as they can rule out other causes and recommend appropriate treatment.

Can dehydration cause hair loss? Yes, it can, but you can avoid it by focusing on consistent hydration throughout the day. Don’t wait until you are thirsty, so make sure to carry a water bottle, set reminders, and make efforts to drink water regularly.