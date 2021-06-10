Using minoxidil for hair growth? The best way to apply this medication

Minoxidil, a prescription medication, is often used to combat hair loss. But you should know the right way to use minoxidil for hair growth.

Young or old, hair loss is one of the most common beauty issues. It’s disheartening to see hair strands on your shoulder or the bathroom drain. Changing your shampoo or home remedies may not always give you the results you want. So, you can try minoxidil for hair growth. It is a medication that is often prescribed to control hair loss and even regrow hair. Want to know more about this popular medication? Read on to know how it works and how to use it to promote hair growth.

What is minoxidil?

According to Dr Ajay Rana, a renowned dermatologist and aesthetic physician, minoxidil is a class of drugs known as vasodilators. Minoxidil is considered as a prescription drug that’s only available in a generic form. It comes as an oral tablet, although it may be taken as part of a combination therapy. It may be used with other drugs to treat hair loss, high blood pressure, or drugs used to reduce the side effects of minoxidil.

Interestingly, before people started using minoxidil for hair growth, it was introduced as a medication to lower high blood pressure. The discovery of its common side effect, hypertrichosis (a condition that causes abnormal hair growth), led to the development of a topical formulation for promoting hair growth, as per research published in Drug Design, Development and Therapy.

Minoxidil for hair growth

Minoxidil, whether in the form of solution or foam, is used to help hair growth in the treatment of male pattern baldness. But it is not recommended for baldness at the front of the scalp or receding hairline in men. “The foam and some percent of minoxidil solution is also used to help to boost hair growth in women with thinning hair,” suggests Dr Rana.

Topical minoxidil is used for the treatment of androgenetic alopecia, which affects up to 50 percent of males and females, and is characterised by hair loss, as per research published in StatPearls. This medication is used to treat several hair disorders such as alopecia areata, scarring alopecia, and hair shaft disorders as well as to boost the growth of hair in different parts of the body including the eyebrows and beard.

Minoxidil for hair growth: The correct way to use it

Before using minoxidil for hair growth, consult your dermatologist.

First of all, it is always necessary to clean and dry the scalp area before applying the medication and apply this product to damp hair.

To use the solution, fill the applicator with 15-20 drops of medication.

Part your hair in the area of thinning and apply the solution evenly to the affected area of the scalp and rub it gently.

After this, allow the solution to dry completely before using other styling products or before going to bed.

To use minoxidil in the form of foam, rinse your hands in cold water and dry it properly.

After this, apply about half a cupful of foam to the scalp and rub it gently. Then keep it like that for a few minutes. This allows the foam to dry before styling. Do not use it on other parts of the body without the guidance of a dermatologist. Do not use it on skin that is red, painful, irritated, scraped, cut or infected.

Remember to wash your hands thoroughly after application and avoid getting the medication in your eyes.

In the case of oral minoxidil, consuming 5 mg once daily effectively increased hair growth in participants with hair loss problem, as per research published in Dermatology And Therapy.

Minoxidil for hair growth: Is it safe to use?

Using minoxidil for hair growth is considered safe for people above 18 years of age. Dr Rana states that “it is considered best for the people dealing with hair disorders. It relaxes and enlarges certain small blood vessels in the body so that blood flows through them more easily. This helps to reduce blood pressure. This component can be used topically with hair loss treatment shampoos that can stimulate oxygen and blood flow to the hair follicles.”

It also helps to deliver the nutrients directly to the hair follicles. It slows hair loss, prompts hair follicles to produce hair again, lengthens the anagen phase of the hair growth cycle, revitalizes blood circulation in small blood vessels and helps to produce thicker hair.

Minoxidil for hair growth: Side effects to watch out for

Common side effects of minoxidil include:

Nausea

Vomiting

Changes in facial and body hair

You may also notice hair becoming darker and thicker on the face and upper body

Redness on the application site

Fast and irregular heartbeat

Fainting

Burning sensation

Chest pain

Swelling of hands and feet

Unusual weight gain

Tiredness

Difficulty in breathing especially when lying down

There is nothing to worry though, as Dr Rana explains that, “the side effects of using minoxidil for hair growth are very mild, they may disappear within a few days or a couple of weeks. If they’re more severe then consult your dermatologist.”

Using minoxidil for hair growth may be a good idea. But be proactive about your hair care and consult a dermatologist before starting the treatment.

2. Can I comb my hair after applying minoxidil?

Yes, you can comb your hair after using Minoxidil, which should only be applied to the scalp. Since it does not involve the hair shaft, there won’t be any problem if you comb your hair after applying it.