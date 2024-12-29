Check out these 15 causes of hair loss and what you can do about it

Dealing with hair loss can be tough, and it often leaves us wondering what is causing it. Here are 15 possible causes of hair loss, from genetics to stress, you should know.

Usually, hair loss is natural and not something to worry about. It is normal to lose between 50 and 100 hair a day, often without even noticing, according to the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD). But when you start noticing excessive hair shedding, it could signal an underlying issue. Hair loss can develop slowly over time or happen suddenly, and some types, like male and female pattern baldness, can be permanent. These often run in families. Are you also noticing more hair in your brush or on your pillow? If so, knowing the causes of hair loss is key to figuring out why this is happening to you, so you can start treatment early and keep your hair healthy.

What is hair loss?

Hair loss is a condition where a person experiences thinning or shedding of hair from the scalp or other areas of the body. It can happen gradually or suddenly, affecting both men and women. While some hair loss is normal, excessive shedding may indicate an underlying issue such as genetics, hormonal imbalances, stress, or poor hair care habits. If hair loss is due to a medical condition, you might notice symptoms like hair falling out while combing, bald patches, receding hairlines, widening parts, or an itchy scalp. Identifying the causes of hair loss is crucial for managing hair fall effectively.

Causes of hair loss

Here are 15 common causes of hair loss everyone should know, as it can help you treat the condition on time:

1. Family history (Heredity)

One of the most common causes of hair loss is heredity. This type of hair loss, known as androgenetic alopecia, is often referred to as male-pattern baldness or female-pattern baldness. It typically occurs gradually and in predictable patterns, such as receding hairlines in men or thinning hair on the crown in women, explains the American Academy of Dermatology Association. Genetic predisposition is the primary factor, meaning if your parents or grandparents experienced hair loss, you may be more likely to experience it too.

2. Alopecia areata

It is an autoimmune condition where the body’s immune system attacks hair follicles, causing sudden hair loss in small, round patches, as per Harvard Health Publishing. It can affect both men and women and is not related to other health conditions. While alopecia areata is not typically a permanent condition, the regrowth of hair can take time, and the hair loss may recur in cycles.

3. Scalp infection

Infections on the scalp, such as ringworm, are potential causes of hair loss. Ringworm is a fungal infection that causes patches of hair to fall out. These scalp infections are often treatable with antifungal medications, and once treated, the hair usually grows back.

4. Scalp psoriasis

Psoriasis is a skin condition that causes skin cells to multiply rapidly, leading to flaky, red patches. When psoriasis affects the scalp, it can cause itching, inflammation, and hair shedding, suggests the American Academy of Dermatology Association. While psoriasis itself may not be one of the common causes of hair loss, scratching or the irritation caused by the condition can damage hair follicles, leading to hair thinning or shedding.

5. Hormonal changes

Hormonal changes in your body are one of the most common causes of hair loss. This can happen during major life events such as pregnancy, menopause, or the use of birth control pills. For example, pregnancy can lead to hair loss due to hormonal fluctuations in the body, although hair may grow back once the hormones return to normal. In menopause, decreased estrogen levels often cause thinning hair. Other hormonal imbalances, such as those related to the thyroid, can also contribute to hair thinning. Along with these conditions, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is one of the most common causes of hormonal imbalance in the body that can lead to hair loss.

6. Childbirth

Postpartum hair loss is a common experience for many women after childbirth. During the postpartum phase, the levels of estrogen decrease, which can lead to hair shedding, as per the International Journal of Women’s Dermatology. This condition, known as postpartum alopecia, is typically temporary, and hair usually regrows within several months after childbirth.

7. Certain medications

Another common causes of hair loss is certain medications. Drugs used for chemotherapy, antidepressants, blood thinners, and drugs for high blood pressure can cause hair shedding. Antidepressants, in particular, commonly used to treat depression, anxiety, and mood disorders, can sometimes be one of the most common causes of hair loss, known as telogen effluvium. This type of hair loss is usually temporary, and hair growth typically resumes once the body adjusts to the medication.

8. Cancer treatment

Cancer treatments like chemotherapy and radiation therapy can cause significant hair loss. Chemotherapy is one of the significant causes of hair loss because it targets rapidly dividing cells, including those in hair follicles, reveals a study published in the Journal of Investigative Dermatology Symposium Proceedings. Hair loss can occur all over the body, including the scalp, eyebrows, and eyelashes. However, once the treatment ends, hair often grows back.

9. Stress

Stress, both physical and emotional, is another major causes of hair loss. Stress can trigger a condition called telogen effluvium, where a large number of hair follicles enter the resting phase prematurely, leading to increased hair fall, explains the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Major life events such as the loss of a loved one, financial problems, or significant changes in one’s life can contribute to stress, resulting in hair loss. Although this type of hair loss is often temporary, managing stress is crucial to prevent further hair shedding.

10. Sexually transmitted infections (STIs)

Certain sexually transmitted infections, like syphilis, can also be one of the common causes of hair loss, according to a study published in the Cutis. Syphilis can lead to a type of hair loss, where hair falls out in small patches. Treatment with antibiotics can usually reverse the hair loss caused by syphilis, but if left untreated, it can cause hair loss on the scalp, eyebrows, beard, and elsewhere.

11. Thyroid disease

Both hyperthyroidism (overactive thyroid) and hypothyroidism (underactive thyroid) are some of the common causes of hair loss. When thyroid hormone levels are imbalanced, hair growth may be disrupted, leading to thinning hair or excessive shedding. Make sure you are managing your thyroid disorders through medication, as they can help restore normal hair growth.

12. Tight hairstyles

Wearing hairstyles that put excessive tension on the hair, such as tight ponytails, braids, or buns, can lead to a condition called traction alopecia. This type of causes of hair loss is caused by the constant pulling on the hair follicles, leading to gradual hair thinning. Over time, if the tension continues, it can damage hair follicles permanently, making hair regrowth difficult.

13. Poor hair care

Excessive use of harsh hair treatments like bleach, perms, and straightening can weaken hair and cause breakage or thinning. These chemical processes strip the moisture from hair and can damage the hair shaft, leading to hair loss. It is essential to take proper care of hair, avoid over-chemical treatments, and use moisturising products free from harsh chemicals to maintain healthy hair.

14. Age

As we age, it is natural to experience some degree of hair thinning. The hair growth cycle slows down with age, and hair follicles may shrink, producing thinner and shorter hair. Additionally, older individuals may experience changes in hormone levels that can contribute to hair loss. While age-related hair loss is typically gradual, maintaining a healthy lifestyle can help slow down the process.

15. Nutritional deficiencies

Lack of essential nutrients like iron, biotin, zinc, and vitamin D can lead to hair loss. A balanced diet is crucial for maintaining healthy hair. Iron deficiency, in particular, is known to cause hair shedding. Ensuring you get the necessary vitamins and minerals from your diet or supplements can help promote stronger hair.

Now that you know the causes of hair loss, let us tell you some tips that can help you manage it.

Tips for hair loss

Here are 10 top hair care tips to help prevent hair loss and promote healthy hair:

Eat a diet rich in nutrients like biotin, iron, and zinc for strong, healthy hair growth.

Avoid tight hairstyles such as ponytails, braids, or buns, as they can cause hair thinning and breakage.

Minimise the use of heat tools like straighteners and curling irons to reduce the damage.

Avoid vigorous scrubbing of the scalp or hair. Gently massage shampoo into your scalp and avoid excessive rubbing to prevent hair breakage.

Use sulfate-free shampoos that are gentle on your hair and scalp.

Limit chemical treatments like perms, bleaching, or frequent colouring to prevent damage and hair loss.

UV rays can damage hair, leading to dryness and breakage. Wear a hat or use a UV-protectant spray to shield your hair from the sun.

Drink enough water to keep your hair hydrated, preventing dryness and brittleness.

Scalp massages increase blood circulation, promoting healthier hair growth. Use your fingertips to gently massage your scalp for a few minutes daily.

Regular trims help remove split ends and prevent further damage. It keeps hair looking healthy and prevents breakage, supporting overall hair growth.

Now you know the causes of hair loss and also the tips to manage it. However, it is important to consult a dermatologist if the condition persists, or if you suffer from any underlying medical conditions.