8 causes of hair thinning and 7 ways to stop it from falling

Losing more hair than usual? Know 8 common causes of hair thinning that could be making you lose more strands and the ways to manage it.

Hair fall is something almost everyone experiences at some point, but excessive hair fall can lead to hair thinning. While you may associate it with ageing or genetics, there are actually a number of factors that can contribute to thinning hair—some of which might even surprise you. From medical conditions like alopecia areata to stress and hormonal imbalances, the causes of hair thinning are broad and complex. Even lifestyle habits like excessive heat styling or regular chemical treatments can play a role. If you have noticed your hair thinning recently, here is why it is probably happening and how to manage it.

What is hair thinning?

Hair thinning is when the hair gradually becomes finer and less dense, often leading to a noticeable decrease in volume. It may look like receding hairlines, widening parts, or sparse areas on the scalp. There could be several causes of hair thinning, which include genetics, hormonal imbalances, stress, poor diet, or medical conditions. You can tell if it is hair thinning if you notice more hair falling out, a change in texture, or if your scalp becomes more visible through your hair.

What are the causes of hair thinning?

Here are 8 common causes of hair thinning that can lead to excessive hair fall, reducing the hair volume and density:

1. Medical conditions

Alopecia areata is an autoimmune condition where the immune system mistakenly attacks hair follicles, leading to hair loss or hair thinning. This condition causes patchy bald spots on the scalp and can sometimes progress to more severe forms of hair loss. While the exact cause remains unclear, a study published in Experimental Dermatology found that a combination of genetic predisposition and environmental factors, such as infections or stress, may contribute to the onset of alopecia areata. It can affect both men and women and is not related to other health conditions.

2. Genetics

This is also one of the common causes of hair thinning. Genetics play a significant role in hair thinning, particularly in conditions like androgenetic alopecia, also known as male or female-pattern baldness. This hereditary condition can cause hair thinning across the scalp and is linked to specific genes inherited from both parents or grandparents.

3. Hormonal imbalance

Hormonal changes are a major factor in hair thinning, especially for women. Conditions such as pregnancy, menopause, and polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) can disrupt the normal balance of hormones like estrogen and testosterone, leading to thinning hair. A study published in the Cureus found a direct correlation between higher levels of androgens (male hormones) and hair thinning in women, particularly those with PCOS. Hormonal imbalances can cause hair to enter the shedding phase prematurely, resulting in noticeable thinning.

4. Stress

Stress is one of the common causes of hair thinning, and there is scientific evidence to back this claim. When a person experiences significant stress, it can lead to a condition called telogen effluvium, where hair prematurely enters the shedding phase. A study published in the National Institutes of Health found that chronic stress could increase cortisol levels, which, in turn, disrupts the hair growth cycle and causes excessive shedding. This type of hair loss is usually temporary and resolves once the stress is managed.

5. Vitamin deficiencies

Certain vitamin and mineral deficiencies can lead to hair thinning. Deficiencies in iron, vitamin D, and biotin are commonly linked to hair loss. A study published in the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology reveals that low levels of vitamin D were associated with hair thinning, particularly in individuals with androgenetic alopecia. Iron deficiency anemia has also been found to be a key factor in hair loss, as it affects the oxygen supply to hair follicles. Make sure you are consuming these nutrients in your daily diet.

6. Frequent hair treatments

Regular use of harsh chemical treatments, such as dyes, perms, and relaxers, can weaken hair and lead to hair thinning over time. These treatments are often causes of hair thinning as they strip the natural oils and moisture of your scalp and hair, leaving it dry and more susceptible to breakage. Taking these treatments more frequently can pose a greater risk of long-term damage. It is essential to limit the use of chemicals and focus on nourishing and protecting the hair to promote healthy hair growth.

7. Excessive use of heat



Frequent use of heated styling tools like flat irons, curling irons, and blow dryers can cause significant damage to hair. The intense heat is one of the biggest causes of hair thinning. It weakens the protein structure of the hair, making it dry, brittle, and more prone to breakage. Over time, this can lead to noticeable hair thinning. To prevent these causes of hair thinning, it is important to minimise heat exposure and always use heat-protectant products to shield the hair from the damaging effects of high temperatures.

8. Certain medications

Some medications, such as chemotherapy drugs, blood thinners, and antidepressants, can cause hair thinning as a side effect, as per Harvard Health Publishing. Drugs used for conditions like high blood pressure, arthritis, and depression can disrupt the normal hair growth cycle. If you notice thinning hair and suspect it may be related to a medication, it is important to consult your healthcare provider. They can help suggest alternatives or solutions to minimise the impact on your hair.

How to deal with hair thinning?

There can be many causes of hair thinning, and dealing with it can be a gradual process. You can follow these tips to manage your condition:

1. Ensure you are getting enough vitamins and minerals, especially iron, vitamin D, biotin, and zinc.

2. Limit the use of chemical treatments like perms, dyes, and relaxers, which can weaken hair.

3. Use gentle, sulfate-free shampoos and conditioners to avoid unnecessary damage.

4. Avoid using heat styling tools or always apply a heat protectant before styling.

5. Chronic stress can contribute to hair loss. Incorporating relaxation techniques such as yoga, meditation, or deep breathing can help reduce stress levels and support healthy hair growth.

6. Gently head massaging your scalp increases blood circulation, which can encourage hair growth. Use oils like coconut or argan oil for added nourishment.

7. Hairstyles that pull tightly on the scalp, like ponytails or braids, can lead to traction alopecia. Opt for looser styles to reduce strain on your hair.

If hair thinning persists, consult a dermatologist for a proper diagnosis of the causes of hair thinning and treatment!