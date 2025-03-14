Applying rosemary oil for hair growth? It might actually cause hair loss

Chat with
When it comes to hair health, coconut oil, onion oil and almond oil are some of the popular choices. But if you specifically look for hair loss solution, many people will guide you to use rosemary oil. It is not just a social media trend, as there is evidence that shows the oil derived from Rosmarinus officinalis shrub can help to promote hair growth. While it has gained attention for its potential benefits for hair, there are also side effects. In fact, if it is not applied in a proper manner, it may lead to hair loss. So, can rosemary oil cause hair loss?
The essential oil offers the following benefits for hair:
While this particular oil is known for its hair growth benefit, you may ask, “Can rosemary oil cause hair loss?” This can be due to the following reasons:
The essential oil is highly concentrated, and applying it directly to the scalp without mixing it with a carrier oil can cause irritation. “This may lead to redness, itching and scalp inflammation. A damaged scalp can weaken hair follicles, leading to hair loss,” says the expert.
Can rosemary oil cause hair loss? The answer to this question is connected to overuse. Using it too frequently such as daily or in excessive amounts can lead to product build-up on the scalp. “This may clog hair follicles, disrupt natural oil production, and cause dryness or excessive greasiness, both of which can contribute to hair weakening and hair loss,” says Dr Malhotra.
Some people may have an allergic reaction to this oil after application. One of the symptoms of an allergic reaction include itching, which can make you scratch frequently. “Scratching your scalp frequently can damage your hair follicles. This can obstruct natural hair growth, and lead to hair loss,” says the expert.
Can rosemary oil cause hair loss? It can if you have just started using it. Initially, some people may experience an increase in hair shedding. “This is because dormant or weak hair may fall out as circulation improves and new, healthier hair begins to grow. This temporary shedding can be mistaken for hair loss, but the problem usually gets resolved within a few weeks,” says the expert.
If you have an underlying scalp condition such as seborrheic dermatitis, psoriasis, or fungal infections, rosemary oil may not work effectively. “It can even worsen symptoms of these scalp problems, and may even lead to hair loss,” says Dr Malhotra. In such cases, consulting a dermatologist is crucial before using any essential oil, including rosemary oil.
Can rosemary oil cause hair loss? Not if you use it in the right way. Follow these steps to prevent hair loss while using this essential oil:
Can rosemary oil cause hair loss? It may. Here are some more possible adverse reactions of using it.
So coming back to the question, “Can rosemary oil cause hair loss?”, we can safely say that while it is an effective remedy for hair health, it needs to be used carefully. Diluting it properly, avoiding excessive use, and being mindful of your sensitivities can help you enjoy its benefits while minimising side effects like hair loss.
Daily application of rosemary oil may lead to scalp irritation or oil buildup. It's best to use it 1 to 2 times a week. See how your scalp reacts then use it.
Mix 3-5 drops of rosemary essential oil with one tablespoon of a carrier oil. You can also add a few drops of the oil to your regular shampoo or conditioner. Ensure it's well-mixed before using it.
Get latest updates on health and wellness along with Beauty, Hair Care, Natural Cures, Skin Care
Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.