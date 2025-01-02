Can Ozempic cause hair loss?

Ozempic may help in your weight-loss journey, but it may trigger hair fall or loss. Know if Ozempic causes hair loss and what you can do about it.

Going by trends, it is impossible to talk about weight loss without Ozempic. It is a brand name associated with the Semaglutide injection approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat type 2 diabetes but it is often recommended as a weight loss treatment as well. It can help manage blood sugar levels as well as lose weight. While many people with diabetes use it, even non-diabetics reach out for this weight loss drug. It has benefits but may also have side effects like abdominal pain, and headache. Some even believe that Ozempic causes hair loss. Is this a potential side effect you should be concerned about?

What are the side effects of Ozempic?

Semaglutide (Ozempic) is known for its effectiveness in treating type 2 diabetes. After the FDA approved it for weight loss in 2021, many started using it to combat obesity. But there are a few side effects of Ozempic or semaglutide listed by the FDA:

Nausea

Abdominal pain

Fainting

Headache

Migraine

Dehydration

Acute pancreatitis

Gallstones

These adverse effects may be connected to dosing errors, something that may happen when people don’t check with a doctor and self-administer it. According to Ozempic, you will begin with a dosage of 0.25 mg in one week. You will follow this for four weeks.

Ozempic causes hair loss: True or false?

While this weight loss supplement may lead to some side effects, whether or not Ozempic causes hair loss is a debate. The current analysis done by several studies, including the 2021 study published in The Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology. Researchers found that Semaglutide (Ozempic) does not significantly increase the risk of hair loss.

{{{htmlData}}}

Another study published in The Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology, hair loss was not officially listed as a side effect of Semaglutide (Ozempic) at 0.25 to 2 mg weekly dosing. However, researchers found that at 2.4 mg weekly dosing, 3 percent of participants reported hair loss, compared to just 1 percent of people who were on placebo. This may make some believe that Ozempic causes hair loss. “But there is no direct connection between the weight loss drug and hair loss,” says dermatologist Dr Rupika Singh.

How does Ozempic cause hair loss?

Here are some indirect causes of hair loss connected with this weight loss drug:

1. Sudden decline in weight

Since Ozempic is a potent appetite suppressant, it causes lower caloric consumption and aids in weight loss. “The sudden shift in body weight activates a temporary condition called telogen effluvium,” days the expert. This scalp disorder characterised by excessive hair shedding is one of the most common causes of alopecia, as per research published in Cureus in 2020. In this, hair follicles shift from their growth phase (or anagen phase) into the resting phase (or telogen phase).

2. Dietary insufficiency

When the calorific value of food is reduced, it can affect the amount of nutrients your body gets. “Your body may not get iron, zinc, biotin, essential fats, and protein, which are all needed for healthy hair growth,” says Dr Singh.

3. Hormonal shift

When the weight shows rapid change, the body may experience a hormonal imbalance, leading to hair loss. The hormones that may get affected with weight change include cortisol, thyroid hormones, and sex hormones such as estrogen.

4. Stress

Stress can be another factor that might be at play here. You may think that Ozempic causes hair loss due to the connection between weight loss and stress. In some people, stress can lead to a loss of appetite.

Ozempic causes hair loss: What may trigger it?

If there is a sudden loss in body weight, there are high chances of developing telogen effluvium.

There is a higher possibility of hair shedding in the case of pre-existing nutrient deficiencies such as iron, zinc, biotin, and vitamin D.

Prevalence of chronic medical conditions such as diabetes can accelerate hair loss in people who opt for Ozempic. During a 2019 study, published in the International Journal of Women’s Dermatology, type 2 diabetes was associated with a 68 percent increased risk of severe hair loss, especially the central scalp portion.

If there is a genetic history in the family of androgenetic alopecia, it enhances the risk of hair loss.

Certain stages of a woman’s life cycle such as menopause or perimenopause can further trigger hair loss due to hormonal changes.

Ozempic causes hair loss: Know how to treat it

If you believe that Ozempic causes hair loss, and you are noticing the signs, go for the following treatment options:

1. Nutritional supplements

For stronger hair, consume milk and milk products, and eggs, which are all sources of protein. “Also, consume foods rich in zinc, iron, biotin or take vitamin D supplements to promote hair growth,” says the expert. But check with your doctor before popping supplements.

2. Topical application

If you think Ozempic causes hair loss, and are worried about it, use minoxidil for promoting hair growth. “It can help people with telogen effluvium, but be consistent with application. Use it for at least 3 to 6 months to notice the positive changes.

3. Medical treatments

There are many treatments that promote hair regrowth. “The list includes platelet-rich plasma therapy and low level laser therapy,” says the expert. In platelet-rich plasma therapy, your own blood will be used for hair growth. As for the low level laser therapy, low-powered, monochromatic light will be used to make your hair stronger.

4. Hair oils and serums

To improve blood circulation to the scalp that assists in hair growth, go for regular scalp massaging. “Use essential oils such as argan oil, and rosemary oil for hair growth during these scalp massages,” suggests the expert. You can also use serums containing niacinamide or peptides to have a stronger hair shaft.

5. Natural ingredients

If you believe in the power of home remedies, go for ashwagandha and ginseng. During a 2018 study, published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences, ginseng was found to have therapeutic potential for hair growth. In another study, published in the Journal of Ayurveda and Integrative Medicine in 2023, topical ashwagandha (serum) helped to improve hair growth.

6. Frequent health monitoring

Instead of wondering if Ozempic causes hair loss, go for health check-ups to find out the reason behind it. Your doctor will be able to tell you if stress, nutritional deficiencies or other factors are causing hair loss. Accordingly, your doctor will suggest treatment options.

If you are using a weight loss drug like Ozempic and experiencing hair loss, you may think that the two are connected. But there is no truth in the belief that Ozempic causes hair loss. Go for the right dosage after checking with your doctor, eat healthy, and reduce stress to avoid hair loss while losing weight.