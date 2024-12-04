Thinking of burning off split ends? Know if candle cutting is safe for your hair

Chat with
Split ends, a common hair problem, usually occur at the tip of the hair. Your hair tips split into two or more strands, and white dots at the end of your hair become visible. If you have dry and curly hair, you will also notice single-strand knots. Even though they mostly affect your hair tips, they can pop up anywhere in your tresses. Cutting them off with a pair of scissors works for people. How about going for candle cutting or Velaterapia? The Brazilian hair treatment is a process that involves burning off split ends. This way you can get rid of the problem without compromising the length of your hair. But is it a safe beauty treatment?
Split ends, or trichoptilosis, occur when the hair shaft splits into two or more parts. “They develop when the protective outer layer of hair, known as the cuticle, is damaged, leaving the inner core vulnerable,” explains cosmetologist and skin expert Dr Jatin Mittal. This damage often results in hair strands that appear frayed, brittle or uneven at the ends. They are a common sign of hair damage, and stress, negatively affecting the overall appearance and health of your hair.
Several factors contribute to the development of split ends:
Excessive brushing, backcombing, or using poor-quality tools can weaken the hair strands and cause the cuticle to break. Mechanical damage can weaken the hair structure, leading to the longitudinal breakage of the hair shaft, according to a study published by Research Gate in 2017. Repeated friction damages the hair’s structural integrity, leading to split ends.
Frequent use of hair dryers, curling irons, and straighteners without heat protection can dehydrate the hair and make it brittle. “The extreme heat breaks down keratin, leaving the hair vulnerable to splitting,” says the expert. Hot flat iros works at temperatures over 200 degrees Celsius, and so can cause significant hair damage, according to research published in the Journal of Cosmetic Science in 2011.
Hair treatments can help to make your hair black or any colour of your choice. They can also turn your curly hair straight. “But overuse of hair dyes, bleach, or chemical relaxers can rip off the natural oil from your hair. This leaves it dry and prone to hair breakage, especially at the ends,” says the expert.
Prolonged exposure to sunlight, pollution, or extreme weather weakens the hair’s outer layer. While weather changes can dry out hair, causing split ends, ultraviolet rays and pollutants degrade hair proteins. During a 2008 study published in Collegium Antropologicum, excessive sun exposure was found to be the most frequent cause of hair shaft structural impairment.
People with dry hair need to worry more about this hair problem. “Dry hair is more prone to splitting due to insufficient hydration,” says Dr Mittal. It reduces flexibility and strength of your tresses. Neglecting regular hair conditioning can exacerbate this issue.
Skipping regular hair trims or using harsh shampoos that strip natural oils can weaken your tresses over time. “Neglecting proper hair care routines can lead to increased susceptibility to damage and split ends,” says the expert.
Velaterapia, also known as candle cutting, is a Brazilian hair treatment that uses an open flame (candle) to remove split ends. The process of getting rid of split ends includes:
“The hair treatment is said to seal split ends and improve the overall texture of the hair,” shares the expert.
Burning off split ends with candles at home is not recommended. “This procedure should only be performed by trained professionals who understand the technique and can ensure safety,” says Dr Mittal. If not done correctly, burning off split ends may accidentally burn your hair, scalp, or skin. “Overexposure to heat can cause irreparable hair damage and uneven results or increased hair fragility if done improperly,” says the expert. Also, before going for DIY treatment, know that there is no scientific evidence to prove that burning off split ends is effective.
Burning off split ends on your own involves significant risks, including:
Burning off split ends at home is not the solution. Cutting them off is a reliable way to get rid of this hair problem. You can also try the following to promote hair health and prevent split ends:
Healthy hair requires consistent care, and quick fixes like burning off split ends at home are not the solution. Such treatments, if not done properly, can lead to further hair damage. Go for regular trims, and keep your hair moisturised to avoid problems like split ends.
Get latest updates on health and wellness along with Beauty, Hair Care, Natural Cures, Skin Care