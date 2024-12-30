Have bumps on scalp? Know the causes and how to treat them

Bumps on scalp can be due to various reasons, including seborrheic dermatitis, and allergies. Know the causes and ways to get rid of them.

Split ends, dandruff, or hair loss are all problems that make people focus more on their hair, but what about your scalp? An unhealthy scalp can lead to noticeable signs such as bumps on scalp. They may be due to conditions like psoriasis, and seborrheic dermatitis. Allergic reactions may also pop up on your scalp. Most of the time these bumps are harmless but sometimes they may be a cause of concern. They should not be taken lightly as they may be a symptom of skin cancer. Know why you may have bumps on scalp and what you can do to tackle them.

What are the symptoms of bumps on scalp?

Some of the common symptoms of bumps on scalp include:

Pain or tenderness: Some bumps may be painful when touched or pressed.

Some bumps may be painful when touched or pressed. Itchiness: Many conditions causing scalp bumps are accompanied by itching.

Many conditions causing scalp bumps are accompanied by itching. Redness or inflammation: The area around the bumps might appear red or swollen.

The area around the bumps might appear red or swollen. Scaling or flaking: Conditions like seborrheic dermatitis may cause flaking or peeling skin around the bumps.

Conditions like seborrheic dermatitis may cause flaking or peeling skin around the bumps. Fluid or pus: Infections may cause bumps to ooze or become filled with pus.

“Persistent bumps on scalp or discomfort should not be ignored, as they might indicate an underlying dermatological condition,” says cosmetic and aesthetic surgeon Dr Shweta Mishra.

What are the causes of bumps on scalp?

1. Folliculitis

It is an infection or inflammation of hair follicles, caused by bacteria, fungi, or even ingrown hair. “They appear as small, red, painful or itchy bumps that can develop pus-filled heads,” says the expert. This scalp condition is typically benign, according to research published in StatPearls in 2023. Poor scalp hygiene, sweat, or tight hairstyles can irritate hair follicles, and lead to folliculitis.

{{{htmlData}}}

2. Seborrheic dermatitis

It is a chronic skin condition affecting oily areas of the scalp. Dandruff, a common scalp problem, may be considered the mildest form of seborrheic dermatitis, as per the American Academy of Dermatology. Its symptoms include red, scaly patches with yellowish dandruff. “Stress, cold weather, or overproduction of sebum by the scalp glands can trigger this condition,” says the expert.

3. Scalp acne

It is cyst-like lesions on the scalp caused by clogged pores, and are painful. You will notice red bumps with white or blackheads if you have scalp acne. Build-up of sweat, dead skin, and oils, can lead to this problem.

4. Pilar cysts

These are benign, fluid-filled cysts that form from hair follicles. “They form dome-shaped, firm lumps that may move slightly under the skin. It is connected to genetic predisposition, but there is no clear external cause,” says Dr Mishra. They occur in less than 10 percent of the population in the world, and of all skin cysts, pilar cysts are the most common ones that mostly affect the scalp, as per a research published in StatPearls in 2023.

5. Psoriasis

It is an autoimmune condition that speeds up skin cell turnover, leading to the formation of thick, scaly patches on different parts of the body, including the scalp. They look like silver or white scales on raised red patches and are often itchy. “Stress, infections, or injury to the scalp can trigger psoriasis,” says the expert.

6. Allergic reaction

It is contact dermatitis caused by exposure to irritants like hair dye, shampoos, or styling products. Itchy, red, and inflamed bumps on scalp are signs of an allergic reaction. Hair care ingredients like sulfates and parabens can cause this problem.

7. Ringworm

It is a fungal infection that causes circular, scaly patches of hair loss. Along with itchy, red bumps, you may also see black dots where hair gets broken off. “It is spread through contaminated combs, towels, or direct skin contact,” says the expert.

8. Head lice

Lice are tiny parasites that live on the scalp and feed on blood. They lead to itchy bumps, especially behind the ears and at the nape of the neck. You may get head lice through close contact with an infected person or sharing combs and hats with them. During an analysis of 55 studies, published in Pediatrics in 2022, it was found that the worldwide prevalence of head lice varied from zero to 64.1 per cent.

9. Skin cancer

If you notice flesh-coloured bumps on scalp and recurring sores, they may suggest you have skin cancer. Skin cancer often affects the scalp, according to research published in JDDG: Journal der Deutschen Dermatologischen Gesellschaft in 2018.

How to treat bumps on scalp?

1. Folliculitis

Warm compress: Apply a clean, warm cloth to the affected area to reduce pain and encourage drainage.

Apply a clean, warm cloth to the affected area to reduce pain and encourage drainage. Tea tree oil: Add a few drops to a carrier oil and apply to the bumps to fight bacterial or fungal infections. Tea tree oil has antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory activities, as per an analysis published in Clinical Microbiology Reviews in 2006.

Add a few drops to a carrier oil and apply to the bumps to fight bacterial or fungal infections. Tea tree oil has antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory activities, as per an analysis published in Clinical Microbiology Reviews in 2006. Aloe vera gel: Apply this cool ingredient to your scalp to soothe inflammation and itching.

2. Seborrheic dermatitis

Apple cider vinegar rinse: Mix equal parts water and apple cider vinegar; and use it as a final rinse to reduce dandruff.

Mix equal parts water and apple cider vinegar; and use it as a final rinse to reduce dandruff. Coconut oil: Massage this oil into the scalp to moisturise and reduce flakiness.

3. Scalp acne

Honey and turmeric mask: Mix honey with turmeric and apply to the bumps on scalp to reduce inflammation. Honey has anti-inflammatory activity, as per research published in BMC Complementary Medicine And Therapies in 2021. Also, turmeric has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects, as per research published in Cytokine in 2023.

Mix honey with turmeric and apply to the bumps on scalp to reduce inflammation. Honey has anti-inflammatory activity, as per research published in BMC Complementary Medicine And Therapies in 2021. Also, turmeric has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects, as per research published in Cytokine in 2023. Exfoliation: Use a gentle scrub to remove dead skin and prevent clogged pores.

4. Allergic reaction

Cold compress: Relieves itching and redness caused by contact dermatitis.

Relieves itching and redness caused by contact dermatitis. Oatmeal paste: “A paste made from colloidal oatmeal, which has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, can soothe irritation,” says the expert.

5. Ringworm

Garlic paste: Apply a thin layer of garlic paste for its antifungal properties that can help to deal with bumps on scalp.

Apply a thin layer of garlic paste for its antifungal properties that can help to deal with bumps on scalp. Neem oil: Known for its potent antifungal effects, neem oil can be directly applied to your head to get rid of bumps on scalp.

6. Psoriasis

Use medicated shampoos with ingredients like selenium sulfide, ketoconazole, or salicylic acid. “These can treat seborrheic dermatitis, psoriasis, or fungal infections,” says Dr Mishra. Also, try to reduce stress by going for meditation or doing yoga.

7. Pilar cysts

Antibiotics may be given first to deal with these cysts. “Cyst excision, a surgical procedure, may also be suggested to remove large or infected pilar cysts,” says the expert. A small incision in the skin will be made to remove the cyst wall and its contents.

8. Skin cancer

If diagnosed on time, it is treatable. You may be treated in the following ways:

Surgery

Radiation

Chemotherapy

9. Head lice

Medicated products with ingredients like permethrin may help to kill head lice. Wash your hair with shampoo first, but don’t use a conditioner. Leave the medication in your hair for the amount of time written on the package then rinse it off. You may have to use it two to three times more.

Bumps on scalp may be because of acne or something as serious as skin cancer. You need to find out the cause then go for treatment options like medicated shampoo or cold compress.