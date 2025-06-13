Bryan Johnson tried this hair restoration treatment: Does it really boost hair growth?

Looking for a hair loss treatment that is non-invasive and effective? Red light therapy for hair growth may be what you need.

Be it an illness, stress or genes, the causes of hair loss are many. If you are a believer of home remedies, you may try onion oil or rosemary oil for hair growth. But if you want to use technology to tackle hair loss, there might be a solution. You can give red light therapy for hair growth a shot just like American tech entrepreneur Bryan Johnson. Just a few months ago, Johnson, known for his anti-ageing efforts, shared that this non-invasive treatment was part of his hair restoration journey. Should you also use red light therapy for hair growth?

What Bryan Johnson says about his hair loss journey

Bryan Johnson, 47, is known to share health hacks and products he uses to increase longevity. On his hair loss journey, he once blogged: “I started to lose my hair and go gray in my late 20s. Now, I’ve got a full head of hair and ~50% of my gray is gone.”

He suggests people to start early and be proactive about dealing with their hair loss issues, instead of ignoring them. “I made the mistake of addressing my hair loss and graying after noticing it. By age 20, about 20% of men already have some visible hair loss. Many people lose up to 50% of their hair before they start to notice thinning. By age 50, up to 40% of women will have noticeable hair loss. Consider starting a hair health protocol before you can visibly detect loss,” he added.

While stressing that proper nutrition is important for hair health, he also revealed his use of red light therapy. He wrote, “Red light cap – six minutes a day and you can be doing your morning routine as you wear it.”

What is red light therapy?

Red light therapy (RLT), also known as low-level laser therapy (LLLT) or photobiomodulation (PBM), is a non-invasive treatment that is commonly used in dermatology and cosmetic medicine. “It uses low-wavelength red or near-infrared light, typically between 630-670 nanometers (nm) and 810-850 nm,” says dermatologist Dr Vinata Shetty. The therapy uses these specific wavelengths of red and near-infrared light to penetrate skin layers. It is usually used for its healing, anti-inflammatory, and rejuvenation effects.

What are the benefits of red light therapy?

Here are some of the benefits of red light therapy:

1. Stimulates collagen production

Red light increases the synthesis of collagen, a protein responsible for maintaining skin elasticity and structure. “Increased collagen levels help smooth out wrinkles, fine lines, and sagging, making the skin look more firm,” says the expert. During a study, published in Skin Research & Technology, a significant increase of 12.5 percent in skin elasticity was observed in the participants who used red light therapy for 2 months.

2. Improves blood circulation

It enhances nitric oxide production, which dilates blood vessels. This increases blood flow, allowing better delivery of oxygen and nutrients to the skin and scalp tissues. “Improved circulation is important, as it supports cell regeneration and overall skin health,” says the expert.

3. Reduces inflammation

It has an anti-inflammatory effect that is especially beneficial for people with skin conditions like acne, rosacea, eczema, and psoriasis. “Red light therapy can soothe skin, reduces redness, and calm irritation that is often caused by these skin conditions,” says the expert.

4. Improves skin tone

By promoting the turnover of skin cells and reducing inflammation, this therapy helps even out pigmentation, tighten pores, reduce dullness, and improve skin texture. “It also minimises the appearance of sun damage and age spots on the face,” says Dr Shetty.

Red light therapy for hair growth: How does it help?

It is not only used to support skin health. Some even use red light therapy for hair growth. A study, published in Lasers In Surgery And Medicine, showed that people treated with red light therapy saw a 37 percent increase in hair growth. Another study, published in Annals Of Dermatology, found 650-nm red light to be the most effective and practical way for stimulating hair growth.

Here’s why red light therapy for hair growth works:

1. ATP production enhancement

Red light penetrates the scalp and gets absorbed by the mitochondria (cell organelles) in hair follicle cells. “This boosts the production of adenosine triphosphate or ATP, the cell’s energy currency, which in turn enhances cellular metabolism and repair,” explains the expert.

2. Improved microcirculation

Red light therapy for hair growth works, as the light energy promotes dilation of blood vessels in the scalp. This increases oxygen and nutrient delivery to the hair root, which nourishes hair follicles, improves their function, and supports thicker hair growth.

3. Prolongs anagen phase

Hair growth occurs in the anagen phase, the growth stage of hair follicles. Red light therapy helps prolong this phase and delays entry into the telogen (resting) or catagen (shedding) phases. This results in increased hair density and longer strands.

4. Reduces inflammation around follicles

Inflammation, particularly in cases of pattern baldness or scalp conditions, can lead to follicle miniaturisation. Red light therapy for hair growth can work, as it reduces inflammation and creates a healthier scalp environment that is good for growth.

Procedure of red light therapy for hair growth

You can use red light therapy for hair growth at a clinic or your home.

In-clinic procedure:

A dermatologist will check your scalp and recommend a light source such as a hood device or laser cap. The sessions usually last 10 to 20 minutes, where your scalp is exposed to the red light.

At home:

Devices like LED helmets, caps, combs or panels can be used. The device is worn or placed over the scalp, usually without any discomfort. You have to keep the device steady for a specified time.

How often should you use red light therapy for hair growth?

Two to three sessions of the therapy per week are typically recommended initially. “After 3 to 4 months, maintenance can be reduced to once or twice a week,” says the expert. You just need to focus on consistency for best results.

“Noticeable hair improvement usually starts after 8 to 12 weeks of regular red light therapy for hair growth. Optimal visible results can be seen between 4 to 6 months,” says Dr Shetty. For some people, results may continue improving for up to a year.

What are the side effects of using red light therapy for hair growth?

It is generally safe with minimal side effects, but some people may experience:

Temporary scalp redness or warmth

Mild headaches

Eye strain if eyes are not protected during the sessions

Very rarely, there can be scalp irritation, which happens when overused or used incorrectly

Red light therapy is used to improve skin elasticity and skin tone. It anti-inflammatory and rejuvenation effects help to improve skin health. Beyond skin, red light therapy for hair growth is also used. It’s been proved to be an effective way to manage hair loss.