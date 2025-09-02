10 best brown hair colours to try at home for a natural look

Looking for natural brown hair colours you can try at home? Check out these 10 safe, easy-to-use hair colour products that give you rich, natural-looking results, without harsh chemicals or expensive salon treatments.

Brown hair colour is a classic choice that looks good on almost everyone. It gives a soft, natural look and is great if you do not want anything too bold. But with so many products claiming to be ‘natural,’ it can be tricky to choose the right one, especially if you are colouring your hair at home. If you do not want to rely on harsh chemicals to get rich, beautiful brown hair, check out multiple brands that offer safer, gentle hair colours made with natural or herbal ingredients. We have listed down some of the best brown hair colours that are said to be chemical-free and can make colouring your hair at home simple and safe.

Best brown hair colours

Here are the 10 best hair colours to get brown tresses at home without chemicals:

1. INDUS VALLEY Natural Gel Hair Colour

If you are looking for a chemical-free, damage-free hair colouring solution, INDUS VALLEY offers a fantastic gel-based formula. It is ammonia and PPD-free, ensuring a gentle experience without dryness, irritation, or hair fall. Ideal for those with grey hair, this medium brown hair dye provides 100 percent grey coverage in just 35 minutes, with results that last up to five weeks. Enriched with 8 nourishing herbs, it does not just colour your hair, it conditions and strengthens it too.

2. Cuticolor Permanent Hair Color Cream (Dark brown)

For those with sensitive skin or scalp conditions, Cuticolor is a doctor-prescribed solution. It is free from both PPD and ammonia, making it incredibly gentle while still delivering vibrant dark brown colour. What sets it apart is its Portulaca and Boseivela extracts, which help preserve scalp health during the colouring process. It is designed to be safe, effective, and ideal for all hair types, making it a reliable choice.

3. SACRED HERBS Organic Gel Hair Color (Medium brown)

This hair colour is free from over ten harsh ingredients, including PPD, ammonia, hydrogen peroxide, and parabens, offering a truly gentle experience. This semi-permanent dye ensures no increase in permanent greys, while delivering 100 percent grey coverage in just 35 minutes. Backed by dermatologists, it is formulated with organic herbal extracts for healthier hair. If you are seeking a natural look without compromising your scalp’s health, this one is worth trying.

4. Schwarzkopf Colour Specialist (Cool light brown)

If you prefer a permanent colour with salon-like results, Schwarzkopf’s Colour Specialist is a top pick. It is infused with OMEGAPLEX anti-breakage technology and hyaluronic acid, which deeply hydrates and strengthens the hair. This means you get vibrant colour with up to 90 percent less hair breakage. Plus, the kit comes with two after-colour repair masks to maintain softness and shine for weeks. It is ideal for those seeking long-lasting results with added hair protection.

5. Kokila Hair Color Shampoo (Dark brown)

Short on time? Kokila’s Hair Colour Shampoo offers one of the fastest solutions on this list. With no ammonia or parabens, this shampoo-style colour develops in just 5 minutes, giving you instantly dark brown hair. It is super easy to apply and comes with 10 free gloves for a mess-free application. This is great for quick touch-ups before an event or as part of your weekly self-care routine. Suitable for both men and women, it is fuss-free and travel-friendly.

6. SHESHA NATURALS Nilini Hair Colour (Dark brown)

If you are a fan of Ayurvedic formulas and want to avoid bleach or peroxide, Shesha Naturals’ Nilini Hair Colour is a gem. It simplifies the age-old henna-indigo process into a single-step application, saving time while still being 100 percent natural. With herbs like Indigo, Henna, and other Ayurvedic extracts, it strengthens, adds shine, and covers greys naturally. It is a great option for those who want to embrace herbal solutions without compromising on results. Just remember to apply it to clean, oil-free hair for the best effect.

7. BSY Noni Hair Color Shampoo (Dark brown)

This shampoo-based formula from BSY Noni is ideal for people always on the go. Made from Noni fruit extract, it doubles as a colourant and conditioner. In just 5 minutes, it covers greys while nourishing your scalp, reducing dandruff, and boosting hair growth. Its ease of use and natural ingredients make it a perfect solution for busy individuals who want colour and care in one step. Plus, the sachet format is perfect for travel or small-batch use.

8. Streax Professional Argan Secrets (Dark brown)

For a luxurious at-home experience, Streax Argan Secrets delivers both rich colour and incredible softness. It is enriched with Argan and Walnut oils, known for their deep conditioning properties. Its Silicone Active System locks in moisture and colour, helping the brown shade stay vibrant longer. Ideal for dry or dull hair, it adds bounce, shine, and nourishment. This colourant is also ammonia-free, making it gentler on the hair compared to traditional formulas.

9. The Wellness Shop Natural Hair Color Powder (Brown)

This natural formula from The Wellness Shop is packed with powerhouse ingredients like Henna, Amla, Bhringraj, Brahmi, Tulsi, and Shikakai. Together, they offer natural brown colouring while also strengthening the roots, reducing dandruff, and promoting scalp health. This DIY option is perfect for those who love traditional methods. Just mix the powder with warm water, apply, and rinse after 45 minutes for shiny, healthy hair.

10. Kerastem Hair Color (Dark brown)

Formerly known as Optima, Kerastem Hair Color is a cream-based formula that is ammonia, PPD, paraben, and resorcinol free, making it a safe and nourishing choice for regular colouring. It is ideal for people with allergies or sensitivities to common hair dye chemicals. Despite being free from harsh ingredients, it delivers rich, even dark brown colour and helps maintain the natural texture.

How to choose the best natural hair colour?

When picking a natural hair colour, always check the ingredients and avoid harsh chemicals like ammonia, PPD, parabens, and synthetic fragrances. Opt for certified organic or vegan formulas for safer results. Some natural options have limited shades, so choose brands that offer a wide range to match your style. Since natural colours may fade faster, look for products with good reviews on longevity. Also, pick one with a smooth texture and a mild, pleasant scent to make the application process easier and more enjoyable.