Monsoon hair struggles? Try biotin oil to reduce hair loss

How biotin oil can combat monsoon hair loss and promote growth while learning tips to keep your locks healthy this season!

The monsoon season brings a welcome respite from the summer heat, accompanied by soothing rains and refreshing breeze. However, this rainy season can cause challenges for our hair. If you notice more hair strands on your pillows, extra strands down the shower drain, or stray hair around your home, it’s time to start paying more attention to your hair care routine. One helpful hair loss remedy is biotin oil. This oil promotes healthier hair, strengthens each strand, and keeps your hair vibrant, even in the damp weather.

What is biotin oil?

Biotin oil, also known as vitamin H, is a type of B vitamin that dissolves in water. It helps keep your hair, skin, and nails healthy. Many people use it to strengthen their hair and reduce thinning. Recent research has confirmed the effectiveness of biotin in promoting hair health. A notable study from the Ablon Skin Institute Research Centre and the University of California highlighted the positive effects of biotin on hair, as published in the Journal of Clinical and Aesthetic Dermatology.

Does biotin oil work for hair growth?

How does biotin oil help your hair? Here are some critical benefits supported by research:

Strengthens keratin: “Hair is mainly made of keratin, a strong protein. Biotin oil helps support keratin, which can make your hair less likely to break or fall out,” Dr Ishan Sardesai , Hair Transplant Surgeon, tells Health Shots.

Promotes hair growth: A study published in Dermatology Research and Practice found that participants who took biotin supplements experienced significant improvements in hair growth and a reduction in hair loss

Including biotin in your hair care routine can make your hair stronger and boost your confidence.

What foods are high in biotin?

You can take biotin as a supplement, but it is also found in many common foods. Here are some biotin-rich foods:

Egg yolks: A classic source of biotin, egg yolks are versatile and nutrient-packed. Cheese: Cheese has biotin, but if you’re watching calories, try to eat it in moderation. Mushrooms are a good source of biotin and can be easily incorporated into various meals. Cauliflower: Cauliflower is a good source of biotin and can be used in salads or stir-fries. Bananas are a convenient snack and a rich source of the B vitamin biotin. Oats are a good breakfast choice and a good source of biotin. Spinach: Spinach and other leafy greens are suitable for your hair and overall health. Whole grains: Whole grains are another way to increase your biotin intake.

How to use biotin oil?

It’s easy to add biotin oil to your hair care routine. Here are a few ways to begin:

Scalp massage: Apply biotin oil directly to your scalp and gently massage it. This stimulates blood circulation and promotes healthy hair growth. Hair treatment: “Mix biotin oil with a carrier oil, such as coconut or olive oil, to create a hair mask. Leave it on for at least 30 minutes before washing it out,” suggests Dr Sadesai. In your products: You can also use You can also use shampoos or conditioners that contain biotin for daily care.

Can I use biotin oil daily?

Biotin oil or supplements can help support hair health. If you have health concerns or are taking medication, consult your doctor before making any changes to your diet. Biotin is usually safe, but taking too much can cause side effects like:

Skin rashes

Gastrointestinal issues

Problems related to insulin release

How to take care of your hair during the monsoon?

Besides using biotin oil, here are some tips to help protect your hair during the humid monsoon season: