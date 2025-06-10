10 best natural hair colour alternatives to harsh dyes

Say goodbye to toxic chemicals in hair dyes. It's time to try some of the best natural hair colour alternatives. These ammonia-free options are perfect for healthy locks.

And not to be missed... At Health Shots, your health is our priority!

Team Health Shots recommends products only after thorough research and analysis of user ratings and reviews on Amazon and other similar platforms. We value the trust of our readers, and follow an authentic and reliable process while curating the best products for purchase.

Product Suggestions Loading...

Experimenting with hair colour is fun until you start noticing the damaging effects of the toxic chemicals. Going natural is a better way to transform your look without coating your strands with ammonia or paraben. Natural hair colour is enriched with the goodness of botanical ingredients like henna, indigo and amla that not only give your hair rich and vibrant tones but also nourish it deeply. Natural hair dye is no longer about henna stains and messy pastes. It has evolved into plant-based formulas that deliver effective results without compromising your hair’s health. These chemical-free options are safer, gentler and more holistic alternatives that can cover greys and add gloss. Here are some of the best natural hair colour alternatives that blend beauty with care.

Why choose natural hair colour alternatives?

Traditional chemical dyes contain harsh ingredients that strip moisture, weaken strands, and irritate sensitive scalp. The best natural hair colour uses plant-based or organic ingredients like henna, indigo, beetroot, or coffee extracts. These ingredients can nourish your hair, add shine, and minimise allergic reactions. Unani doctors used henna for many health problems, and modern research shows it really works, encouraging more study of traditional medicines, as per research published in the Journal of Complementary and Alternative Medical Research. Plus, many are eco-friendly, cruelty-free, and biodegradable, which is a win for you and the planet.

10 best natural hair colour alternatives

Here are some of the best natural hair colour alternatives that you can try:

1. Attar Ayurveda Indigo Powder For Black Hair

Attar Ayurveda’s 100% natural Indigo Powder offers a chemical-free way to achieve black, brown, or reddish-brown hair. It is safe for all hair types and works best when paired with henna in one-step or two-step applications. Free from dyes and perfumes, this best natural hair colour revitalises hair, soothes the scalp, and adds a rich, natural hue while preserving hair health and shine.

Features:

Colour: Black

Benefits: Revitalises hair

Material: Natural

Full care time: 45 minutes

B084RNPC71

2. INDUS VALLEY Damage Free Natural Gel Hair Colour

This gel-based hair colour from Indus Valley is a nourishing, damage-free solution for grey coverage. Free from ammonia, PPD, and peroxide, this best natural hair colour contains aloe vera, jojoba, and wheat germ oil to deeply condition your hair. It delivers long-lasting medium brown colour, protects from sun damage and pollution, and leaves your hair soft, shiny, and voluminous.

Features:

Colour: Medium brown

Item form: Powder

Material feature: Natural

Hair type: Damaged

B00YIXVVUI

Also Read: 8 best organic black hair colours: Safe and ammonia-free options

3. Nat Habit Henna Paste, Pre-Soaked in Black Tea & Herbs

Nat Habit’s 100% natural Rajasthani henna is pre-soaked in black tea, amla, manjistha, and rosemary to give your hair a rich brown tint with deep conditioning. This ready-to-use paste strengthens hair, delays greying, and promotes growth with its antioxidant-rich herbal blend. With no chemicals or dyes, this best natural hair colour leaves your strands shiny, smooth, and resilient.

Features:

Colour: Reddish brown

Item form: Paste

Material feature: Natural

B0CK4R4Z54

4. Godrej Nupur 100% Pure Henna Powder

Godrej Hair Colour is a trusted, natural choice for colouring hair, hands, and feet. Made from pure henna leaves, this best natural hair colour imparts a rich, vibrant shade and helps condition the hair. With cooling properties and no synthetic additives, this mehendi soothes the scalp, improves texture, and is ideal for covering greys. Simply soak, apply, and rinse for naturally coloured, healthy-looking hair.

Features:

Colour: Mehendi

Benefits: Hair conditioning

Item form: Powder

B0DX7BBSMV

5. Vagad’s Khadi Herbal Gramodaya Natural Black Mehndi

Vagad’s Khadi Herbal Black Mehndi blends henna with neem, amla, and bhringraj for a nourishing hair colour experience. This ammonia-free mehndi offers a long-lasting black tint while promoting scalp health, strengthening strands, and preventing dandruff. Easy to mix and apply, this Khadi natural hair colour without chemicals in India suits all hair types and leaves your hair shiny, soft, and naturally black.

Features:

Colour: Black

Item form: Powder

Material: Ammonia-free

Hair type: All

B08RZ9BPFZ

Also Read: Best herbal hair colours: 10 top choices for safe-colouring experience

6. Paradyes Mini Natural Black Timeless Hair Tint

Paradyes Hair Tint delivers salon-quality natural black colour in just 30-45 minutes without PPD, ammonia, or resorcinol. Enriched with hibiscus, amla, and aloe vera, this best natural hair colour nourishes your strands while covering greys completely. The developer, infused with almond, flax, and olive oil, ensures smooth, glossy results. Ideal for hair and beard, this natural black hair colour without chemicals includes gloves, conditioner, and everything you need for safe, vibrant colouring at home.

Features:

Colour: Natural Black

Item form: Cream

Hair type: Normal

Material: Ammonia-free

B0DKTH7MPN

7. BEAUTE BLANC Fruit Vinegar Gel Hair Color

BEAUTE BLANC’s Fruit Vinegar Gel Hair Color is a natural, ammonia-free dye that nourishes your strands while imparting a rich black hue. Designed for men and women, this natural hair colour suits all hair types and delivers softness, volume, and shine without harsh chemicals. The formula enhances hair texture and health, leaving it silky and smooth. It is perfect for those looking for a long-lasting colour with minimal damage and maximum care.

Features:

Colour: Black

Item form: Gel

Hair type: All

Material feature: Natural

B0C2QPF2PR

8. SHESHA NATURALS Nilini Hair Colour

Shesha Nilini Hair Colour offers a fully Ayurvedic alternative to conventional dyes, combining henna and indigo in one simple step. Made from 100% natural ingredients, this best natural hair colour delivers natural black colour while strengthening hair and boosting shine. No ammonia, peroxide, or bleach means it’s gentle on sensitive scalps. This easy-to-use sachet-based kit is perfect for beard, mustache, and hair, with results lasting 15-20 days, depending on growth.

Features:

Colour: Black

Benefits: Hair colouring

Item form: Powder

Hair type: Normal

B0BT17RKKF

9. Siso Fruit Vinegar Hair Color

Siso Fruit Vinegar Hair Color provides a natural-looking black hue with a formula enriched with herbal extracts and free from ammonia. Designed for all hair types, this dye locks colour deep into the hair shaft while protecting against dryness and breakage. Non-allergic and easy to use, it ensures vibrant results without tears or stains. Its nourishing formula leaves hair soft, glossy, and healthy-looking after every use.

Features:

Colour: Natural black

Item form: Gel

Hair type: All

Material: Ammonia-free

B0CKDRJ2LW

Also Read: How frequently can you get your hair coloured without damaging it? An expert reveals

10. Hennaveda Indigo Powder

Hennaveda Indigo Powder is a chemical-free, Ayurvedic hair dye ideal for post-henna use to achieve natural black or dark brown tones. Sourced from sustainably grown indigo plants, it is gentle on sensitive scalps and enhances hair shine and texture. The kit includes a brush, gloves, and a shower cap for hassle-free application. Use it as part of a two-step henna-indigo process for best results and long-lasting, vibrant colour.

Features:

Colour: Indigo

Benefits: Smoothening

Hair type: Normal

Item form: Powder

B017H6OB90

How to choose the best natural hair colour?

Check ingredients: Avoid parabens, ammonia, PPD, and synthetic fragrances. Look for certified organic or vegan formulas.

Avoid parabens, ammonia, PPD, and synthetic fragrances. Look for certified organic or vegan formulas. Colour options: Some natural dyes offer limited shades. Choose the best natural hair colour brands with a good range to suit your style.

Some natural dyes offer limited shades. Choose the best natural hair colour brands with a good range to suit your style. Longevity: Natural colours may fade faster, so check user reviews for staying power.

Natural colours may fade faster, so check user reviews for staying power. Texture and scent: Pick a product that’s easy to apply and pleasant-smelling for a better experience.

(Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we make a constant effort to break the clutter for our readers. All products listed are carefully curated by the editorial team but use your discretion and an expert’s opinion before using them. Their price and availability may differ from the time of publication. If you buy something using these links in the story, we may earn a commission.)