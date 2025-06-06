7 best hair growth serums to rescue you from bad hair days

Try the best hair growth serums to rebalance the hair growth cycle and improve density. Here are our top picks for you.

Are you tired of seeing more hair on your brush than on your head? You are not alone. Hair fall, thinning, and slow growth are problems that many people face due to stress, pollution, and lifestyle factors. But the good news is that the solution comes in a bottle. The best hair growth serum is a powerful, lightweight formula that is designed to revive your scalp, nourish hair follicles, and stimulate healthy regrowth. With so many products promising miracles, it is easy to get confused. That is why we have done the hard work for you. From tackling a receding hairline to improving hair density, this curated list of the best hair growth serums offers something for every need and budget.

7 best hair growth serums

The best hair growth serum is packed with hydrolyzed keratin proteins that can tame frizzy strands, states this study, published in the International Journal of Trichology. Here are some of the top-rated options for you:

1. WishCare Hair Growth Serum Concentrate

Are you struggling with hair fall and thinning? WishCare’s ultra-light hair growth serum tackles it head-on with redensyl, anagain, baicapil, biotin, and rice water. This leave-on formula targets roots strengthens follicles, and promotes dense, healthy growth without leaving your scalp oily. Free from parabens and toxins, this hair growth serum is safe for all hair types.

Specifications:

Scent: Fragrance-free

Item form: Liquid

Hair type: All

2. Pilgrim Redensyl 3% + Anagain 4% Hair Growth Serum (50ml)

Combat hair thinning naturally with Pilgrim’s Redensyl & Anagain-infused serum. Designed to balance the hair cycle, this best hair growth serum reduces hair fall while increasing thickness and density. It contains Korean black rice, caffeine, and other botanicals that nourish your scalp, making it the perfect hair growth serum for women. Free from parabens and harsh chemicals, this FDA-approved formula brings visible results without side effects.

Specifications:

Scent: Natural

Item form: Liquid

Hair type: All

3. Minimalist Hair Growth Serum

Are you facing stubborn hair fall? Minimalist’s potent 18% active formula with Redensyl, Anagain, Baicapil, Capixyl and Procapil targets hair loss at every stage. Multi-peptides and natural extracts work synergistically to strengthen roots, promote regrowth, and reduce hair thinning. This lightweight and non-greasy serum for hair growth and thickness suits all hair types and can be used daily for visible results.

Specifications:

Scent: Unscented

Item form: Serum

Hair type: All

4. Kérastase Genesis Anti-Hair Fall Serum

Is your hair feeling weak and falling out? Kérastase Genesis uses Aminexil, Ginger Root, and Caffeine to anchor hair more securely at the scalp. In just six weeks, this best hair growth serum may help reduce hair loss and boost scalp resistance. Its lightweight, silicone-free formula nourishes deeply without buildup. Backed by clinical trials, this hair serum for hair growth is a premium choice for stronger, healthier strands that resist daily stressors.

Specifications:

Scent: Unscented

Hair type: Fragile

Item form: Liquid

5. Be Bodywise Rosemary Hair Growth Serum

Are you losing hair at the roots? Be Bodywise’s roll-on serum delivers targeted treatment with 3% Redensyl, 2% Anagain, and 3% Rosemary Oil to stimulate follicles and reduce breakage. It strengthens strands and promotes thicker hair while nourishing the scalp. Designed for all hair types, this best hair growth serum ensures effective delivery without mess, helping you regain hair confidence naturally and conveniently.

Specifications:

Scent: Rosemary

Item form: Roll on

Hair type: All

6. The Plant Fix Plix Rosemary Hair Growth Serum

Are you tired of thinning hair? Plix’s potent serum blends 3% Redensyl, 4% Anagain, and 3% Baicapil to kickstart hair growth, increase density, and reduce hair fall. It also contains rosemary oil that boosts scalp circulation and strengthens roots for long-term hair health. Designed for both men and women, it is best used nightly and left on overnight. Moreover, it is a clean and plant-powered formula to help you restore fuller, healthier hair.

Specifications:

Scent: Rosemary

Item form: Oil

Hair type: All

7. Soulflower Hair Growth Redensyl Tetragain Serum

Do you need faster, visible results? Soulflower’s Redensyl Tetragain Serum is clinically proven to reduce hair fall by 45% and thicken hair by 66% in just 90 days. With anagain, biotin, rice water, and rosemary oil, this best hair growth serum rejuvenates follicles and strengthens strands. Dermatologically tested and non-irritant, it is ideal for men and women facing hair loss.

Specifications:

Scent: N/A

Item form: Serum

Hair type: All

How to choose a hair growth serum?

When choosing the best hair growth serum, look for clinically backed ingredients like redensyl, anagain, baicapil, and procapil that target hair fall and stimulate follicle regeneration. Check concentration levels, higher percentages often deliver better results. Opt for serums that are non-greasy, leave-on, and suitable for your scalp type. Also, ensure it is free from harsh chemicals like parabens and sulphates. Read user reviews and clinical claims. If cost is a concern, multi-pack options or products with higher volume offer better value.

How to use the best hair growth serum?

Start with a clean, dry or slightly damp scalp.

Part your hair into sections for even application.

Apply a few drops of serum directly to the scalp using a dropper or roll-on.

Gently massage it with your fingertips to boost blood circulation and aid absorption.

Do not rinse. Leave it on overnight or for at least 6 hours.

Use daily for best results, ideally in your nighttime routine.

Add the right hair growth serum to your routine and manage your mane!

