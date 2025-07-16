10 best biotin shampoos to fight against monsoon hair fall

Try the best biotin shampoo for hair fall if you are someone who tends to face monsoon-related hair problems.

The rainy season brings beautiful vibes, but it also brings a lot of humidity, pollution, and scalp issues that may cause your hair to fall and look dull. One reason behind this can be a deficiency of biotin, which is also known as vitamin B7, a water-soluble vitamin that helps in maintaining healthy hair and skin. Biotin helps in keratin production, which will lead to healthy hair growth. When your scalp lacks this important supplement, your strands become weak, thin, and start falling more usual. So, if you want your hair to look shinier, stronger, and healthier, you can opt for biotin shampoos for a quick fix. They help to cleanse and nourish your hair scalp during the monsoon season. Check out our list of top 10 biotin shampoos that may bring back shine, strength, and nourishment to your hair.

Top 10 biotin shampoos for hair fall

Check out the list of the best biotin shampoos and pick the one that suits your hair best.

1. OGX Thick & Full + Biotin & Collagen Volumizing Shampoo

OGX Thick & Full + Biotin & Collagen Volumizing Shampoo is designed to increase the thickness of your strands. This biotin shampoo is enriched with vitamin B7, which helps in maintaining healthy hair and skin. It is perfect for flat to medium volume hair, which can help to cleanse your strands and scalp. The nutrient-rich shampoo contains biotin and collagen, which contribute to preventing hair loss. The brand also states that this shampoo is free from sulfates and parabens, which makes it a safer option for you.

Why choose:

Rich in vitamin B7 (biotin)

Collagen-rich products to improve hair texture

Why avoid:

Some users suspect that the scalp becomes dry after use

Some users experience increased hair fall

2. HealthAid Biotin Shampoo with Keratin & Collagen

Enriched with biotin, this shampoo helps to strengthen hair, reduce breakage, and promote healthy hair growth. It also contains keratin, known for its ability to restore and repair damaged hair, while collagen supports hair follicle protection and helps prevent thinning. The shampoo may help to reduce frizz and improve overall hair texture, making it ideal for managing dull hair. The brand claims that it is free from sulphate, paraben, silicone, and artificial color.

Why choose:

Biotin-enriched formula

Collagen support, which protects hair follicles over time

Why avoid:

Higher price point

Some users experience a rough and dry scalp after use

3. Soulflower Onion Biotin Shampoo

Soulflower Onion Biotin Shampoo is designed to help with hair fall, frizz, and weak hair. It is enriched with onion extract and biotin; it strengthens hair follicles, supports healthy hair growth, and helps reduce breakage. The added sulfur from onions also helps fight dandruff and improve scalp health. For best results, pair it with Soulflower’s conditioner to get moisturized, healthy-looking hair. Suitable for both men and women.

Why choose:

Promotes hair growth

Improves texture

Why avoid:

Strong fragrance

It may not suit very oily hair

4. Maple Holistics Honeydew Biotin Shampoo

Maple Holistics Honeydew Biotin Shampoo may help increase the strength of your hair and prevent hair loss. It is packed with biotin, zinc, coconut oil, provitamin B5, and various nutrients, which can help remove DHT buildup, reduce dandruff, and clean the scalp. If you regularly use this shampoo, it may promote circulation, encourage healthy hair growth, and reduce hair shedding.

Why choose:

Biotin powdered formula

Nutrient-rich blend

Why avoid:

May not suit all hair types

Some users experience heavily dry hair

5. Pure Essence Biotin Shampoo

Pure Essence Biotin Shampoo is a gentle, chemical-free formula designed to reduce hair fall, boost hair growth, and protect hair from pollution and UV damage. It is enriched with biotin, moringa seed extract, aloe vera, cucumber extract, and provitamin B5. It helps repair scalp damage, improve hair texture, and leave your hair feeling soft, smooth, and hydrated. The brand claims that the shampoo is free from sulfates, parabens, and phthalates. It’s ideal for anyone looking to improve hair strength, manage hair fall, and achieve healthy, voluminous hair.

Why choose:

Biotin-rich formula

Pollution and UV protection

Why avoid:

Mild formula

Light fragrance

6. The Indie Earth Rosemary, Mint, Biotin Hair Shampoo

The Indie Earth Rosemary, Mint, Biotin Hair Shampoo supports strengthening your strands and combating all hair-related problems. It is packed with biotin, rosemary, mint, tea tree, lavender, grapeseed, aloe vera, vitamin E, and B5; this shampoo may make your strands long, healthy, and shiny. This paraben-free shampoo can moisturize, nourish your scalp, and reduce hair thinning. The brand states that this biotin shampoo is free from parabens, sulfates, mineral oils, silicones, gluten, and artificial fragrances.

Why choose:

Strengthens hair

Leaves hair moisturized and nourished

Why avoid:

Some users experience dry hair

Strong herbal scent

7. Tru Hair Biotin Shampoo

This Biotin Shampoo is a perfect blend of aloe vera, almond oil, Biotin, and vitamin E that helps reduce hair fall, support hair growth, and deeply nourish the scalp. It strengthens hair from root to tip, promoting thicker, healthier strands. It is designed for both men and women. With a mix of Ancient Ayurvedic ingredients and modern science, it’s ideal for anyone looking to boost hair health naturally.

Why choose:

Made from natural ingredients

Promotes hair growth

Why avoid:

Some users say they experienced hair fall after use

8. Cureskin Biotin & Collagen Vitamin B5 Glycolipids Shampoo

This biotin shampoo may help to nourish hair follicles, prompting stronger, more resilient strands. It also helps to improve the hair density and promotes hair growth. The shampoo targets the dull hair, restores shine and vibrancy to it. It is ideal for chemically treated, thin, or damaged hair. The formula may help nourish and repair without stripping away natural moisture.

Why choose:

Brings back shine

Repairs damaged hair

Why avoid:

Users have questioned its value for money

9. Palmer’s Cocoa Butter & Biotin Shampoo

Palmer’s Cocoa Butter & Biotin Shampoo is a silicone-free shampoo that may be perfect for all hair textures, especially curls. It cleans the scalp without stripping natural moisture and is safe for color-treated hair. It is made with natural ingredients like Shea Butter, Coconut Oil, and Cocoa Butter, which help keep hair soft, clean, and hydrated. Palmer’s is a trusted brand with over 180 years of experience in using plant-based ingredients to care for hair and skin.

Why choose:

Made with natural ingredients

Dye free

Why avoid

Some users experience dry hair and tangled

10. CO LUXURY Argan, Biotin & Collagen Shampoo

The shampoo is packed with Moroccan Argan and the nourishing Jojoba Essential Oil, which helps to moisturize your scalp and hair strands. The biotin-rich shampoo has vitamin E and wheat protein that protects your hair from damage caused by the environment, while giving you smoother, shinier hair. The collagen helps to strengthen the hair follicles and boosts volume.

Why choose:

Damage repair

Anti-frizz

Why avoid:

May not suit all hair types

How to choose a biotin shampoo?

While choosing the best biotin shampoo, ensure to keep the following factors in check:

Always look for a higher concentration of biotin in the shampoo, as it contributes to strengthening hair and supporting the fast growth of hair.

When choosing shampoos, you can seek additional ingredients, including keratin, which can help to strengthen your hair and natural oils.

Do not opt for shampoos that come with harsh chemicals such as parabens, as they can result in stripping the hair moisture. You can choose shampoos that have a balanced pH value to support scalp health.

While seeking the best biotin shampoo, make sure to choose one that targets your specific needs.

Always consult your dermatologist if you are unsure about how to choose a shampoo.

