Zinc for dandruff: How to use it to deal with this scalp condition

Dandruff is not a serious skin condition but it can be irritating. When the skin on your scalp flakes, you can’t help but scratch your head which can be uncomfortable. Also, you definitely don’t want to see white or yellowish flakes on your scalp, hair or shoulders. Regularly washing your hair with a shampoo can help to deal with it though you need to pay attention to the main ingredient in it. One ingredient that can help with this condition and is often a part of anti-dandruff shampoos is zinc pyrithione, which is a zinc-based compound. Using zinc for dandruff can help and here’s what makes it effective.
It is a common scalp condition, which is not contagious, and is characterised by the flaking of dead skin cells from the scalp. These flakes are often visible in the hair or on clothes, appearing white or yellowish. “It can be accompanied by symptoms like itching, irritation or redness of the scalp,” says aesthetic physician and cosmetologist Dr Karuna Malhotra.
It occurs when the natural shedding process of scalp cells accelerates, leading to visible flakes. “Factors like dry scalp, sensitivity to hair products, or an overgrowth of Malassezia, a yeast-like fungus, often contribute to this skin problem. Though it is not harmful, it can cause discomfort,” says the expert.
Using zinc for dandruff control is pretty common. Zinc-based compounds, like zinc pyrithione, are widely used in anti-dandruff shampoos. It is an active material that can effectively treat dandruff, according to research published in the Journal of Drugs in Dermatology in 2016.
“Yes, zinc deficiency can contribute to dandruff,” says the expert. During a 2019 study published in the Turkish Journal Of Medical Sciences, researchers found that people who had seborrheic dermatitis also had lower levels of zinc compared with healthy participants. Dandruff is considered the mildest form of seborrheic dermatitis, a skin condition that leads to a scaly rash on oily areas of the body, according to the American Academy of Dermatology.
Zinc is essential for your overall health, especially for maintaining skin health, regulating production of oil, and supporting the immune system. “A lack of zinc can lead to an imbalance in scalp oils, making the scalp more susceptible to fungal overgrowth and inflammation, which are common causes of dandruff,” explains the expert.
Eating foods rich in zinc can help deal with dandruff by supporting scalp health. “Foods such as nuts, seeds, whole grains, eggs, and lean meats are great sources of zinc and can improve overall scalp condition when included in a balanced diet,” says Dr Malhotra.
To use zinc for dandruff control, go for a shampoo with zinc pyrithione:
“For severe itching and lots of white or yellow flakes, use the zinc for dandruff control shampoo 23 times a week,” suggests the expert. Once the symptoms are under control, you can reduce usage to once a week to prevent recurrence while maintaining scalp health. Pair the shampoo with proper scalp care, such as avoiding harsh products and keeping your hair clean and hydrated.
Some people may experience mild irritation, redness, or a stinging sensation on the scalp, especially during the first few uses. This is more likely if the product with the zinc compound is used too frequently or if the scalp is already sensitive or damaged.
While zinc pyrithione helps regulate scalp conditions, overuse can sometimes strip natural oils, leading to dryness, or cause a rebound effect where the scalp overproduces oil. “Balancing its use with a moisturising conditioner can help mitigate these effects,” says the expert.
In rare cases, prolonged use of this shampoo may cause slight discolouration or a dull appearance in hair, particularly in those with chemically treated hair. “Rinsing thoroughly after each use can help prevent buildup and maintain the vibrancy of your tresses,” says the expert.
Dandruff is a common problem that can be managed easily. Use zinc for dandruff control, particularly zinc pyrithione, a proven antifungal agent. Including zinc-rich foods in diet and taking care of scalp can further enhance results.
