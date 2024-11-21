Zinc for dandruff: How to use it to deal with this scalp condition

Dandruff can leave you with an itchy and irritated scalp. Zinc pyrithione may help fight it. Know how to use zinc for dandruff treatment.

Dandruff is not a serious skin condition but it can be irritating. When the skin on your scalp flakes, you can’t help but scratch your head which can be uncomfortable. Also, you definitely don’t want to see white or yellowish flakes on your scalp, hair or shoulders. Regularly washing your hair with a shampoo can help to deal with it though you need to pay attention to the main ingredient in it. One ingredient that can help with this condition and is often a part of anti-dandruff shampoos is zinc pyrithione, which is a zinc-based compound. Using zinc for dandruff can help and here’s what makes it effective.

What is dandruff?

It is a common scalp condition, which is not contagious, and is characterised by the flaking of dead skin cells from the scalp. These flakes are often visible in the hair or on clothes, appearing white or yellowish. “It can be accompanied by symptoms like itching, irritation or redness of the scalp,” says aesthetic physician and cosmetologist Dr Karuna Malhotra.

It occurs when the natural shedding process of scalp cells accelerates, leading to visible flakes. “Factors like dry scalp, sensitivity to hair products, or an overgrowth of Malassezia, a yeast-like fungus, often contribute to this skin problem. Though it is not harmful, it can cause discomfort,” says the expert.

Zinc for dandruff: What are the benefits?

Using zinc for dandruff control is pretty common. Zinc-based compounds, like zinc pyrithione, are widely used in anti-dandruff shampoos. It is an active material that can effectively treat dandruff, according to research published in the Journal of Drugs in Dermatology in 2016.

“It is a compound with antifungal and antibacterial properties and works by targeting Malassezia, the fungus often responsible for dandruff. This zinc compound reduces the growth of the fungus and prevents inflammation,” says Dr Malhotra.

It helps remove flakes, soothes scalp irritation, and restores the natural balance of the scalp.

It helps regulate sebum production, which can prevent the excess oil that contributes to dandruff.

It aids in maintaining the health of skin cells by promoting proper turnover and repair processes.

Zinc for dandruff: Can a deficiency cause this scalp problem?

“Yes, zinc deficiency can contribute to dandruff,” says the expert. During a 2019 study published in the Turkish Journal Of Medical Sciences, researchers found that people who had seborrheic dermatitis also had lower levels of zinc compared with healthy participants. Dandruff is considered the mildest form of seborrheic dermatitis, a skin condition that leads to a scaly rash on oily areas of the body, according to the American Academy of Dermatology.

Zinc is essential for your overall health, especially for maintaining skin health, regulating production of oil, and supporting the immune system. “A lack of zinc can lead to an imbalance in scalp oils, making the scalp more susceptible to fungal overgrowth and inflammation, which are common causes of dandruff,” explains the expert.

Eating foods rich in zinc can help deal with dandruff by supporting scalp health. “Foods such as nuts, seeds, whole grains, eggs, and lean meats are great sources of zinc and can improve overall scalp condition when included in a balanced diet,” says Dr Malhotra.

Zinc for dandruff: Tips to use it

To use zinc for dandruff control, go for a shampoo with zinc pyrithione:

Ensure the product lists zinc pyrithione as an active ingredient, ideally in concentrations of 12 percent, which are effective for dandruff control.

Wet your hair and apply a generous amount of this shampoo to your scalp, ensuring full coverage of the affected areas. Use your fingertips, not your long nails, to gently massage the product to avoid causing further irritation to your scalp.

Let the shampoo sit on your scalp for at least 25 minutes before rinsing thoroughly. This allows the zinc pyrithione enough time to interact with the fungus and reduce inflammation.

“For severe itching and lots of white or yellow flakes, use the zinc for dandruff control shampoo 23 times a week,” suggests the expert. Once the symptoms are under control, you can reduce usage to once a week to prevent recurrence while maintaining scalp health. Pair the shampoo with proper scalp care, such as avoiding harsh products and keeping your hair clean and hydrated.

Take a Poll What is your favourite type of shampoo? Clarifying shampoo

Moisturising shampoo

Voluminising shampoo

Colour-safe shampoo Take a Poll What method do you use to treat blackheads? Pore strips

Exfoliating scrubs

Clay mask

Home remedies Previous Next

Zinc for dandruff: Side effects of zinc pyrithione

1. Scalp irritation

Some people may experience mild irritation, redness, or a stinging sensation on the scalp, especially during the first few uses. This is more likely if the product with the zinc compound is used too frequently or if the scalp is already sensitive or damaged.

2. Dryness or oiliness

While zinc pyrithione helps regulate scalp conditions, overuse can sometimes strip natural oils, leading to dryness, or cause a rebound effect where the scalp overproduces oil. “Balancing its use with a moisturising conditioner can help mitigate these effects,” says the expert.

3. Hair discolouration

In rare cases, prolonged use of this shampoo may cause slight discolouration or a dull appearance in hair, particularly in those with chemically treated hair. “Rinsing thoroughly after each use can help prevent buildup and maintain the vibrancy of your tresses,” says the expert.

Dandruff is a common problem that can be managed easily. Use zinc for dandruff control, particularly zinc pyrithione, a proven antifungal agent. Including zinc-rich foods in diet and taking care of scalp can further enhance results.