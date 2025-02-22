Batana oil benefits: What is it and how does it help with hair loss?

Is losing lots of hair strands bothering you? You can use batana oil for hair loss treatment. The oil that comes from the nut of American palm trees may be exactly what your hair needs.

You must have heard of hair oiling benefits. In fact, while growing up, your mother or grandmother must have religiously applied coconut oil or almond oil on your hair. It does help to keep your hair soft, and even make it look shiny. But can it also help to combat hair loss? Well, there is another oil which has recently become popular on the internet, called batana oil. The oil, which comes from the nut of American palm trees, is pretty dense and may even help with hair growth. Its rich and dense texture makes it perfect for people with curly or dry hair. But should you also use batana oil for hair loss?

Batana oil for hair loss: Does it help?

If you have losing more hair than usual, you need to start paying attention to it. If you want to try some home remedies that you can give batana oil for hair growth a try! “This type of oil is rich in nutrients that can nourish and hydrate the scalp and hair, making it an effective remedy for hair concerns like hair loss,” says aesthetic physician and cosmetologist Dr Karuna Malhotra.

It has a high concentration of essential fatty acids, and antioxidants like vitamin E. The major fatty acid in this oil is oleic acid, according to research published in Trends in Food Science & Technology in 2020. “It contains high levels of oleic acid, which is known to boost hair follicle health. Since it is a good source of vitamin E, it can help to soften your hair,” says the expert.

Even though there are many supporters of this oil on digital platforms, there is no scientific evidence when it comes to using batana oil for hair loss. But hair oils in general may help to prevent hair loss, add shine, and volume to hair, according to research published in the International Journal Of Trichology in 2022. Also, a 2023 study published in Drugs showed that plant-based oils may promote hair growth when applied regularly. “Batana oil may help to regenerate and revitalise hair follicles by improving blood circulation and delivering essential nutrients,” says Dr Malhotra.

{{{htmlData}}}

How to use batana oil for hair loss treatment?

Follow these steps to use batana oil for hair loss treatment:

Opt for unrefined batana oil for hair loss treatment to ensure you get the maximum nutrients without additives or chemicals.

Since it has a thick, butter-like consistency, warm it a little bit to make application easier. Place the oil container in warm water for a few minutes to melt it into a liquid state.

Part your hair into sections and apply the oil directly to your scalp with the help of your fingertips.

Massage in gentle, circular motions for 5 to 10 minutes. “A gentle scalp massage while applying batana oil can enhance circulation and ensure that your hair follicles receive the nourishment they need to stay healthy,” says the expert.

If your hair is dry, brittle, or frizzy, run a small amount of the oil along the length of your hair while focusing on the ends.

Leave it on for at least 30 minutes before washing your hair with sulfate-free shampoo.

Batana oil for hair loss: How long can you leave it in your tresses?

There are different durations for leaving the oil in your hair:

Quick treatment (30 minutes to 1 hour) : It is ideal for oily scalp or fine hair that may get weighed down by heavy oils. “It can provide instant nourishment without making your scalp too greasy,” says Dr Malhotra.

: It is ideal for oily scalp or fine hair that may get weighed down by heavy oils. “It can provide instant nourishment without making your scalp too greasy,” says Dr Malhotra. Deep conditioning treatment (24 hours): It is suitable for those with dry, damaged, or frizzy hair that needs extra hydration.

“The key is to find the right duration that suits your hair type. If you notice excessive oiliness or irritation, reduce the time you leave it on,” says the expert.

What are the side effects of using batana oil for hair loss treatment?

Using batana oil for hair loss treatment? While it may be beneficial for your hair, it may have some side effects:

Some people may experience redness, itching, or a burning sensation after using batana oil for hair loss treatment. This can happen if you have a nut allergy or if your skin is sensitive to the fatty acids present in the oil.

It is a heavy, rich oil, which can leave your scalp and hair feeling greasy if overused.

If not properly washed out, it can build up on your scalp and clog your hair follicles, potentially leading to issues like scalp acne or dandruff.

Because the oil is thick, it may weigh down fine or thin hair, making it look limp rather than voluminous.

Also, some commercial hair care products may not work well when mixed with batana oil for hair loss treatment. “For example, if you frequently use hair styling products like gels, and sprays, the oil residue may prevent them from working effectively,” says the expert. If you are thinking of incorporating the oil into your haircare routine, balance it with lightweight shampoos and conditioners to prevent excessive buildup.

Like any hair treatment, batana oil should be used mindfully. Using batana oil for hair loss treatment may work, but overuse can lead to unwanted side effects. Do a patch test before making this oil your best friend.