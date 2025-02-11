Using tulsi for hair can give you stronger, dandruff-free hair

If you are looking for a natural hair care solution, tulsi might be the game-changer you need. Here's how to use tulsi for hair care.

The beauty industry is full of hassle-free solutions to hair fall, but not all of them are good for your hair. If you are on the lookout for natural remedies for hair care problems, tulsi or holy basil can be a valuable addition to your beauty regimen. Using tulsi for hair can help give you stronger tresses, keeping the dandruff and oil-free. In fact, mixing these leaves in different oils and applying these concoctions can also help stop hair fall and help strengthen hair roots. If you are looking for ways to use tulsi for hair, here are some easy ideas for you to try out.

Is tulsi good for hair?

Using tulsi for hair care comes with a host of benefits. It has antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. “There are many benefits of tulsi. When it comes to hair care, it may reduce dandruff and soothe scalp irritation by improving circulation and reducing oxidative stress, thus promoting hair growth. Its natural antifungal action can also reduce the risk of scalp infections,” explains dermatologist Dr Priyanka Kuri. However, more research is needed on the same.

Tulsi is also extensively used for protecting hair from falling and early greying. When used in combination with castor oil, it is a useful remedy for hair lice, states this study published in the Research Journal of Topical and Cosmetic Sciences.

6 benefits of tulsi for hair

Using tulsi for hair can be beneficial for you in more ways than one! Here is what it does to your tresses:

1. Promotes hair growth

Tulsi contains vitamin K, iron and antioxidants, which help improve blood circulation in the scalp. Using tulsi for hair care increases blood flow and makes the roots of your hair healthy, states a study published in the journal Plants. Increased blood flow nourishes hair follicles, which in turn encourages healthy hair growth and prevents hair thinning. The herb also helps reduce oxidative stress, which is a significant cause of hair loss. 2. Relieves dandruff Tulsi contains strong antimicrobial and antifungal properties, which fight Malassezia, a fungi that causes dandruff. Using tulsi for hair masks and oil infusions can help you deal with dandruff. Not only this, but it can also keep your scalp clean and healthy. Tulsi reduces itchiness caused by dandruff as well, states a study published in the Open Dermatology Journal. 3. Strengthens hair strands Tulsi contains antioxidants and essential nutrients that help strengthen hair shafts. Therefore, using tulsi for hair can help make them less prone to breakage and split ends. Reduction of oxidative stress and free radical damage helps promote strong and voluminous hair, says Dr Kuri. 4. Prevents scalp infections When it comes to using tulsi for hair care, the biggest benefit comes from its antibacterial and antifungal properties. The use of this plant helps to prevent scalp infections like folliculitis (inflamed hair follicles) and other microbial issues. Maintaining a healthy scalp environment is important for maintaining sustained hair growth and minimising hair fall. 5. Helps to reduce stress-related hair fall Stress can be one of the causes of hair fall. Using tulsi for hair fall works as it is an adaptogen. This means it helps the body cope with stress, which is a common cause of hair fall. It may help prevent stress-related hair loss by reducing cortisol levels, the stress hormone. It can also promote overall scalp health. 6. Controls excess oil production Tulsi regulates oil production in the scalp, making it suitable for people with greasy hair. It regulates the oil balance, which prevents blockages in hair follicles. This, in turn, leads to a decreased possibility of acne and fungi growth on the scalp. How to use tulsi for hair care? Are you looking for ways to use tulsi for hair care? Here are some options for you: 1. Tulsi and coconut oil hair mask (hair growth) Combine 10-15 fresh tulsi leaves (or one tablespoon of tulsi powder) into a fine paste.

Gently mix two tablespoons of warm coconut oil with the tulsi paste.

Apply it to the scalp and hair by gently massaging.

Keep for 30-40 minutes, and then shampoo off with a mild shampoo. This home remedy will nourish the scalp and promote hair growth. 2. Tulsi and aloe vera hair mask (for control of dandruff) Crush 10-15 leaves of tulsi (or mix 1 tsp of tulsi powder) and mix it with two tablespoons of fresh aloe vera gel.

Make it into a fine paste and apply evenly on your scalp.

After 30 minutes, wash your hair with lukewarm water and mild shampoo. This treatment soothes itchy scalp and helps get rid of dandruff. 3. Tulsi and yoghurt hair mask (for scalp nourishment) Take 10-12 tulsi leaves and make a paste.

Mix it with two tablespoons of plain yoghurt and one teaspoon of honey (optional).

Apply the mixture to your scalp and hair, and leave it for 30 minutes.

Then, wash it off with a mild shampoo. This mask deeply nourishes the scalp, making hair softer and shinier. 4. Tulsi and neem anti-fungal scrub (for itchy scalp) Make a paste of 10 tulsi and 10 neem leaves.

Mix it with one tablespoon of lemon juice and apply this paste carefully to the scalp by gently rubbing it in for about 5 minutes and leaving it on for another 15 minutes.

Rinse off with lukewarm water. Neem and tulsi help prevent infections due to bacteria and fungus in the scalp, thereby controlling dandruff. 5. Tulsi and fenugreek hair mask (to strengthen hair) Soak 2 tbsp of fenugreek seeds in water overnight.

Grind them up with 10-15 leaves of tulsi and 1 tbsp of curd to get a paste.

Apply that paste on the scalp and leave for 30-40 min before washing with a mild shampoo. This mask strengthens hair strands and reduces hair fall. 6. Tulsi and rice flour scrub (for oil control) Mix one tablespoon of tulsi powder, one tablespoon of rice flour and two tablespoons of rose water to get a thick paste.

Apply the paste gently on the scalp for 5 minutes, followed by a treatment time of another 10 minutes.

Rinse your hair with water after the treatment. The scrub is for controlling oil production and eliminating buildup in your scalp. 7. Tulsi and onion juice hair mask (for hair regrowth) Grind 10 tulsi leaves into a paste, add two tablespoons of fresh onion juice and apply this mixture to your scalp, focusing on thinning areas.

Wash your hair with a mild shampoo after 30 minutes. The sulfur present in onion juice, on blending with the antioxidant properties present in tulsi, helps in hair regrowth and reduces hair fall. Can you consume tulsi to treat hair problems? Yes, tulsi can be consumed to promote hair health by lowering oxidative stress, improving scalp circulation and making hair follicles stronger. “Tulsi can be taken in the form of tea, which can be prepared by boiling 8-10 leaves in water, as detox water by soaking the leaves in water overnight or just by chewing a few fresh leaves every day,” explains Dr Kuri. Other ways include mixing crushed tulsi with honey, blending it into smoothies or adding tulsi powder to warm water. Another way is to take tulsi supplements. However, these should be taken only under a doctor’s guidance. What are the possible side effects of using tulsi for hair? Tulsi is considered safe for hair, but excessive use may cause dryness or irritation, especially for people with sensitive scalps. The plant’s antifungal qualities sometimes may strip the scalp’s natural oils, leading to dryness and brittleness. If applied in high concentrations, tulsi oil or paste may cause redness and itching. If taken orally, excessive intake may interfere with blood sugar levels or other medications. It’s best, therefore, to use tulsi moderately and do patch tests before application on the scalp.