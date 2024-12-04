Green tea for hair: 7 surprising ways it benefits your tresses

Using green tea for hair can help make your tresses silky and smooth hair, stronger and promote hair growth. Know the benefits and how to use it.

Have you ever wondered what the secret is to having gorgeous and healthy hair? While there are numerous products on the market, many people prefer natural ingredients for their hair care needs. Green tea for hair is one such thing that has become increasingly popular and for the right reasons! Packed with antioxidants and nutrients, this brew can transform your hair routine. From boosting hair growth to taming frizz, green tea offers a natural and holistic approach to hair care. Regular usage of green tea for hair can strengthen hair shafts, and add a lustrous shine. Additionally, its anti-inflammatory properties soothe an irritated scalp, reducing dandruff and promoting a healthy hair environment.

What is green tea?

Green tea is a type of tea made from the Camellia sinensis plant. Unlike black tea, which undergoes a withering and oxidation process, green tea leaves are steamed or pan-fried to prevent oxidation, preserving their vibrant green colour and high concentration of antioxidants. These antioxidants, particularly catechins like epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), are believed to be responsible for many of green tea’s potential health benefits, as found in a study published in the journal Nutrients. You will be amazed to learn that green tea for hair is rapidly gaining preference among skincare enthusiasts for strengthening tresses and adding shine to your locks.

Benefits of green tea for hair

Here are some potential benefits of green tea for hair that you should know:

1. Promotes hair growth

Green tea for hair promotes the growth of locks because it contains epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), a powerful antioxidant, as found in a study published in the journal Phytomedicine. EGCG works by stimulating the hair follicles, which are little sacs in the skin that grow hair. When these follicles are stimulated, they enter the anagen phase of the hair cycle, which promotes hair growth. Plus, EGCG promotes the anagen phase, helping hair to grow longer and thicker. Green tea can help you have fuller and healthier hair by nourishing your hair follicles and providing an environment that promotes hair growth.

2. Prevents hair loss

Green tea for hair can be a helpful remedy especially for people suffering from androgenetic alopecia, a prevalent kind of hair loss, as found in a study published in the International Journal of Multidisciplinary Research and Growth Evaluation. This disorder is usually linked with high levels of dihydrotestosterone (DHT), a testosterone derivative. DHT shrinks hair follicles, resulting in thinner, weaker hair and finally hair loss. Green tea, which is high in antioxidants, can help prevent the development of DHT by inhibiting the enzyme 5-alpha reductase, which transforms testosterone into DHT. Green tea, by lowering DHT levels, can help protect hair follicles and promote healthy hair development.

3. Strengthens hair

Green tea for hair is a nutritional powerhouse. It contains important vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, which nourish your hair follicles from within. These nutrients, including vitamins B and C and amino acids, fortify the hair shaft, making it more durable and less prone to breaking. A robust hair shaft is less prone to break or split, resulting in healthier, longer, and more vivid hair. Green tea contains antioxidants that helps protect hair follicles from oxidative damage produced by free radicals, which contributes to stronger, healthier hair, as found in a study published in the journal Molecular Nutrition Food Research.

4. Improves scalp health

Green tea contains anti-inflammatory properties that make it an effective treatment for irritated scalp, as found in a study published in the journal Anti-inflammatory and Anti-allergy Agents in Medical Chemistry. It can help treat several scalp disorders, including dandruff which is commonly caused by an excess of the fungus Malassezia, and can result in a flaky, itchy scalp. Green tea’s antioxidants can help reduce inflammation and soothe itchy scalps. It also calms the scalp and reduces inflammation which can help treat dandruff and promote a better scalp environment. Plus, its astringent qualities might help regulate oil production, which contributes to a healthy scalp.

5. Adds shine

Green tea for hair can give your tresses a dazzling sheen, leaving them appearing healthy and lustrous. “Its antioxidants aid to neutralise damaging free radicals, which can damage the hair cuticle, the outermost layer of the locks shaft,” says dermatologist Dr Seema Oberoi Lall. A healthy hair cuticle reflects light equally, creating a glossy, lustrous appearance. Green tea can also assist in sealing the hair cuticle, which prevents moisture loss and promotes a smoother hair surface. Also, it can improve the general condition of the hair and increase its natural shine, making it appear healthy and vibrant.

Green tea for hair: How to include in your beauty regimen?

Here are some easy ways to use green tea for hair:

1. Green tea hair rinse

Brew a strong cup of green tea and let it cool.

After shampooing, pour the cooled tea over your hair and scalp.

Massage gently and let it sit for a few minutes before rinsing.

2. Green tea hair mask

Mix 2 tablespoons of green tea powder with 2 tablespoons of yogurt and 1 tablespoon of honey.

Apply the mask to your hair and scalp, focusing on the ends.

Cover your hair with a shower cap and leave it on for 30 minutes.

Rinse thoroughly with lukewarm water.

3. Green tea hair oil

Infuse coconut or olive oil with green tea bags for a few hours.

Heat the oil slightly and massage it into your scalp and hair.

Leave it on overnight and wash it off the next morning.

4. Green tea hair spray

Brew a strong cup of green tea and let it cool completely.

Transfer the tea to a spray bottle.

Mist your hair with the spray to add shine and control frizz.

5. Green tea scalp scrub

Mix 2 tablespoons of green tea powder with 1 tablespoon of sugar and 1 tablespoon of coconut oil.

Gently massage the scrub into your scalp to exfoliate and remove buildup.

Rinse thoroughly with lukewarm water.

6. Green tea hair tonic

Mix 2 tablespoons of green tea extract with 1 tablespoon of apple cider vinegar and 1 cup of water.

Spray the tonic onto your scalp after washing your hair.

Massage gently and let it air dry.

7. Green tea hair pack

Mix 2 tablespoons of green tea powder with 1 egg yolk and 1 tablespoon of olive oil.

Apply the pack to your hair and scalp, focusing on the roots.

Cover your hair with a shower cap and leave it on for 30 minutes.

Rinse thoroughly with lukewarm water.

Side effects of green tea for hair

While it is generally safe for most people, there are a few potential side effects of using green tea for hair you should be aware of, especially when used topically on the hair and scalp:

Excessive use of green tea, particularly in concentrated forms, can lead to dryness and brittleness of the hair.

Some people may be allergic to certain components of green tea. If you experience any signs of an allergic reaction, such as itching, redness, or swelling, discontinue use immediately.

Green tea can lighten hair colour over time, especially in people with light hair.

In some cases, applying green tea directly to the scalp may cause irritation, particularly for those with sensitive skin.

Takeaway

Green tea, a natural elixir, has numerous benefits to your hair. Its strong antioxidants, particularly EGCG, promote hair development, strengthen follicles, and prevent hair loss. It has anti-inflammatory qualities that soothe the scalp, reduce dandruff, and promote a healthy hair environment. By including it in your hair care routine, you may maximise its benefits for healthier, shinier, and more vivid hair.